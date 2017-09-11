Education and Science, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Investments
Tuesday, 25.09.2018, 10:57
Estonian govt supports continuing investments into European space program
Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology
Rene Tammist said that the entire
space field is going through a revolutionary development, as a result of which
the role of small countries in it is significantly changing.
"New technologies and business models enable Estonian
companies to speak along in this high-tech field, which has historically been
the domain of only global superpowers," Tammist said.
Thanks to its membership of the European Space Agency
(ESA), Estonia is already forming success stories, which by using space data
offer completely new fields of products and services.
The minister brought as an example Sille, an early warning
system created by Datel. It is an
early warning system based on the open data of the European Union's satellites,
which can detect the shifting and shifting of large infrastructure -- including
bridges, pipelines, port and mining areas and large buildings -- with an
accuracy of up to one millimeter.
Joining ESA has created numerous possibilities for Estonian
companies -- participating in high-tech development work, entering the
high-tech supply chain, finding new cooperation partners, gaining access to the
world's top research and technology expertise, attract foreign investments and
contribute to high-tech export.
Tammist said that like the innovative service Sille can
prevent accidents caused by the deterioration of infrastructures and through
that increase the safety of the society, it is important that other Estonian
companies and research institutions also gain faster and more convenient access
to space data and services and with the help of that be able to develop
globally competitive products and services and export them successfully.
"We as a spokesperson for the data economy and a
successful digital country are especially interested in ensuring that smarter
things be done with data," Tammist said.
The government last week approved a regulation of
the European Parliament and Council of Europe, with which a new
EU space program will be created and for the implementation of that an EU
Agency for the Space Program will be established. The program will ensure the
consistency of investments in EU space activity, promote the development
of research and engineering and support the competitiveness and innovation
capacity of the European space industry, especially small and medium sized
companies, startups and other innovative entrepreneurs.
The preparations for the new space program started with the
Estonian presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2017,
when the main directions of the space field for the next few years were agreed
on. At present, talks concerning the next budgetary period of the EU are
ongoing, while the wish is to contribute 16 bin euros to the space field.
