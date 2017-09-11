Lithuanian teachers stage warning strike

Teachers from around 50 schools in Lithuania are taking part in a two-hour warning strike on May 18th, reports LETA/BNS.

Representatives of the Lithuanian Education Employees Trade Union, holding the strike, says around 1,000 teachers are taking part, including teachers from secondary schools, kindergarten and art schools. All in all, there are around 53,000 teachers in Lithuania.





The trade union demands raising pay for educational employees, making children's groups at kindergartens and schools smaller and also postponing changes in the pay system for teachers.