Education and Science, Legislation, Lithuania, Strike, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.05.2018, 14:46
Lithuanian teachers stage warning strike
BC, Vilnius, 18.05.2018.Print version
Teachers from around 50 schools in Lithuania are taking part in a two-hour warning strike on May 18th, reports LETA/BNS.
Representatives of the Lithuanian Education Employees Trade Union, holding the strike, says around 1,000 teachers are taking part, including teachers from secondary schools, kindergarten and art schools. All in all, there are around 53,000 teachers in Lithuania.
The trade union demands raising pay for educational employees, making children's groups at kindergartens and schools smaller and also postponing changes in the pay system for teachers.
Other articles:
- 18.05.2018 Skepast&Puhkim to make preliminary design of Parnu airport's airside
- 18.05.2018 Прямые убытки Lietuvos energijos могут составить 160 млн евро
- 18.05.2018 Прибыль Achemos grupe в 2017-м упала на 18%
- 18.05.2018 Vitols scholarship fund in Latvia gets EUR 3 mln or largest donation in its history
- 18.05.2018 Fewer people from high terror risk countries seek residence permits in Latvia
- 18.05.2018 Smart-ID users number 210,000 in Estonia
- 18.05.2018 MG Baltic обратился в суд с требованием признать ложной информацию ДГБ
- 18.05.2018 Что делает СГД в моем кошельке?
- 18.05.2018 Estonian MEP Kelam emphasizes importance of fundamental cohesion of EU, US
- 18.05.2018 Four-lane road to link Lithuania, Poland by 2022