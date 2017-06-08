Education and Science, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 10.01.2018, 10:21
Latvian government approves timetable for increasing teachers' salaries
Under the timetable proposed by the Educations and Science Ministry, the
minimum wage for teachers should be raised from EUR 680 to EUR 710 a month
already from September 1, 2018, with the necessary financing to be provided
from the existing budget this year.
The Finance Ministry said it should be pointed out that the wage growth
timetable is indicative, and Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) agreed, saying that
"otherwise we will be deceiving people".
Under the timetable, the minimum monthly wage for standard workload for
teachers is to be increased gradually over the next few years, indicatively
reaching EUR 900 by September 1, 2022.
Although the government approved the timetable, it added a reservation,
stating that the pay rise should be effected depending on the economic
situation in Latvia and implementation of the measures planned by the
government.
The shrinking number of pupils and the optimization of the school network
are expected to reduce education-related expenditure, and the resulting surplus
could then be used to finance the pay rise for teachers.
- 10.01.2018 Riga closes 2017 with budget surplus of nearly EUR 15 mln
- 10.01.2018 Former Estonian Air employees haven’t achieved seizure of Nordica's accounts
- 10.01.2018 Harbortouch plans expansion in Lithuania
- 10.01.2018 Estonian companies managed from abroad must designate contact person
- 10.01.2018 Lithuania becomes associate member of CERN
- 10.01.2018 Court rules Riepu Bloki insolvent
- 10.01.2018 Latraps expects 20% turnover growth in FY
- 10.01.2018 Lithuanian Ignalina NPP chief stepping down
- 09.01.2018 In September, foreign trade turnover gone up by 13.3% in Latvia
- 09.01.2018 Уроженка Даугавпилса стала министром финансов Польши