Tuesday, 06.02.2018, 15:49
Land border between Estonia, Russia fully marked
"The
locations of all border posts of the land border along the border section in
southeastern Estonia have been marked and by the end of 2017 all 567 border
posts had been installed," spokespeople for the Estonian Police
and Border Guard Board said.
The marking of the border regime area on the eastern
lakes was concluded in spring 2017, during which altogether 176 spar buoys were
set afloat.
"The locations of 144 border posts on the bank of
the Narva River and on the small islands have been pre-marked and altogether 39
border posts have been installed. The works will be concluded in the first half
of 2018," spokespeople for the Police and Border Guard Board said.
The length of the Estonian-Russian land border section
is 135.6 kilometers, of which 101 kilometers is swamps and bogs. The lake
border on Lake Peipsi is 124.2 kilometers long and the border along the Narva
River is 76.4 kilometers long.
It was announced on Thursday that according to
calculations made by the Police and Border Guard Board, the construction of
Estonia's eastern border could cost 2.5 times more than initially planned and
the Interior Ministry has launched an audit to find out why the construction is
to cost 118 million euros more than the initial estimate, amounting to 197
million euros. According to director general of the Police and Border Guard
Board Elmar Vaher, the project became more expensive than initially planned mainly as a
result of unexpectedly harsh natural conditions on the border, like marshy
lands, high ground water, the need for new access roads and power lines,
transferring new land, which was not considered in such detail when forecasting
a preliminary indicative price.
