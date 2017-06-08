Baltic States – CIS, Latvia, Legislation, Russia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 17.01.2018, 14:59
Government approves final documents for demarcation of Latvia-Russia border
The signing of the documents took place at the Latvian Foreign Ministry in
October 2017. The documents were signed by the Co-Chairs of the Demarcation
Commission – Irina Mangule, Consul
General of Latvia in Saint Petersburg, and Alexey
Obukhov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. Under the Latvian
law, all border demarcation documents have to approved by the Cabinet of
Ministers.
With the Latvia-Russia border demarcation documents coming into effect,
Latvia and Russia have completed marking their mutual land border. During the
demarcation process the countries agreed and mapped their mutual border and
installed 648 border signs. After the demarcation documents come into effect,
the Latvian and Russian Interior Ministries will start drafting a
Latvian-Russian intergovernmental agreement on a border regime.
Foreign Ministry State Secretary Andrejs
Pildegovics indicated that Latvia’s border with Russia is also the European
Union’s external border and that its demarcation was necessary so that Latvia
could meet its obligation as a Schengen country. “It is also necessary for a
smooth and unimpeded cross-border traffic of goods and services, dealing with
environmental issues and promoting cooperation. “Establishing the border in the
long term is also an important signal for building bilateral relations between
Latvia and Russia,” Pildegovics added.
The total length of the Latvian-Russian border is 283.6 kilometers.
The Joint Latvia-Russia Demarcation Commission was established under
Article 5 of the Treaty between the Republic of Latvia and the Russian
Federation on the State Border of Latvia and Russia of 27 March 2007. The first
meeting of the Commission took place in Daugavpils on 23 September 2009.
- 17.01.2018 New Pact for Europe report: EU needs reforms already in 2018
- 17.01.2018 В Латвии открылся завод по производству комплектующих для снарядов
- 17.01.2018 Meeting between Estonian PM, German businesses in Hamburg raises issue of workforce
- 17.01.2018 Number of residence permits issued to foreigners for employment up 26% in Estonia in 2017
- 17.01.2018 Lithuania's growth of new car sales EU's biggest in 2017
- 17.01.2018 Bronka port keen to direct bulk goods away from Baltic ports
- 17.01.2018 Government agrees on setting up Latvian Anti-Doping Agency
- 17.01.2018 Крупнейшими совладельцами Olainfarm станут дети Валерия Малыгина
- 17.01.2018 Экспорт латвийской древесины и пиломатериалов за 11 месяцев вырос на 7%
- 17.01.2018 Количество пассажиров airBaltic в Эстонии выросло на 20% в 2017 году