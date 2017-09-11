Vejonis in China emphasizes Latvia's growth potential in logistics, IT and telecommunications

Latvia offers an excellent digital infrastructure, by developing a 5G mobile network as well. “Good infrastructure, including digital connectivity, is important, but its efficient use and the creation of new services through are even more important. The availability of good technologies and digital skills are also essential, but the fact that public authorities and entrepreneurs should use them as much as possible, especially small and medium-sized ones, is crucial,” stated Vejonis at the working session devoted to the development of the New Silk Road.





“Latvia proudly demonstrates the second best indicator among the OECD countries (after Finland) regarding mobile data consumption per SIM. The availability of good services and favourable prices facilitate that. However, development of the Internet of Things requires building a 5G network,” outlined the Latvian president.





The president noted that a multi-billion-euro high-speed railway project Rail Baltica would provide an excellent opportunity to establish Latvia as a centre of excellence in logistics. ''After becoming one of the most critical connecting points of different gauge widths between Europe and the CIS countries, Latvia will have new opportunities to integrate into the New Silk Road routes and logistics chains even more efficiently. Latvia has all the prerequisites for creating a unique added value in logistics, information technology, and telecommunications,” stressed Vejonis when addressing the regional meeting of the World Economic Forum.





Likewise, Latvia as a small country has the opportunity to be more flexible and offer faster solutions in both public administration and business. ''For several years now, we have been using electronic means for the communication of the state administration. For the operation of a center of excellence in logistics, well-educated, multilingual, and customer-friendly people are the key to success, who are continually improving their knowledge throughout their life. Constant attention must be paid to investments in education and improvement of professional skills,'' the president said.



