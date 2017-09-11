EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation, Technology
Latvia, Sweden work together to defend democracy, freedom and solidarity
"Latvia and Sweden have close bilateral relations and long-term cooperation in almost all fields. We share similar values - democracy, freedom and solidarity - and work together to defend them. I am certain that we will be able to deal with the future challenges through cooperation in defense and security as well as in protection of the media environment and cyber security," the Latvian president's office quoted Vejonis as saying.
There is potential for building closer cooperation between Latvia and Sweden in innovation, digitalization and new technologies. United and strong Europe and further development of the transatlantic cooperation are important for both countries, the Latvian president said.
He also remarked on close bilateral cooperation in education and Sweden's contribution to establishment and development of the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga and the Riga Graduate School of Law.
