Estonia technically ready to exchange data with Finland through X-Road

A technical solution was completed this week, which allows data exchange between Estonia and Finland through the X-Road data exchange layer, informs LETA/BNS.

"Preparations that last nearly a year have ended by now and along with developers, we are now at the stage where we are anxiously looking forward to the exchange of first data between the two countries. With the data exchange, we have created the conditions for implementing cross-border e-services," Andrus Kaarelson, director of information systems at the Estonian Information System Authority, said in a press release.





"Our objective is to make the lives of those people who often travel across the bay as comfortable as possible. This will definitely be aided in the future for example by buying medicine with digital prescriptions on both sides of the border," he added.





The integration of the X-Road will make administrative procedure between the two countries easier and faster by reducing paperwork. The first active institutions that are ready to exchange data include the health insurance funds, tax and customs boards the traffic register and population register of both countries.





X - Road is one of the most important mainstays of e-government in Estonia, whose correct and sustainable operation ensures the functioning of the national information system. About 1,000 institutions in Estonia exchange data via X-Road and one of the visible outputs of it is the data that can be accessed via the eesti.ee portal.





Finland's Population Register Center and Estonia's Information System Authority have developed the interconnection of the two countries' data exchange layers X-Road and Suomi.fi to one another.