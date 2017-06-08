Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Legislation, Railways, Transport
Estonian president, Juncker focus on EU future, budget
"Shaping of the next financing period will be more difficult than earlier -- the wishes to spend are bigger, but after the leaving of the U.K. the budget of the union that can be used for redistribution will be more strained. Therefore the approach we need to take to the budget his time is not simply to put together the needs of the member states, but to focus more on cross-border projects and topics which it makes more sense to solve together," Kaljulaid said after the meeting.
Cross-border projects include large-scale transport projects, among others. Juncker reaffirmed the continuation of financing for the Rail Baltic railway project also in the next financing period. Juncker also thanked Estonia for successful and resultful conduct of the presidency of the Council of the European Union, the press service of the Estonian president said.
The Estonian head of state was scheduled also on Thursday to take part in two discussions with the leaders of the European Political Strategy Center and the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS) think tanks in which the future of the EU, joint defense initiatives and Eastern Partnership will be explored.
Within the framework of the cultural program of the centenary of the Republic of Estonia the world premiere of Symphony No. 9, "Mythos," by Estonian composer Erkki-Sven Tuur will take place at the Bozar concert hall in Brussels.
