Tuesday, 16.01.2018, 14:19
Juncker praises Estonian EU presidency
"It was one of the best prepared and most professionally run presidencies
I can remember," Juncker said at a discussion of the presidency held at
the plenary sitting of the European Parliament on Tuesday. "Once again, my
long held belief was confirmed, smaller countries really do make for the best
presidencies. They are more natural bridge builders, more likely to look for
consensus. Estonia proved me right," he added.
"[It was possible under the leadership of Estonia to] make progress in
other areas where we needed it and most importantly, you set a tone for 2018. Because
2018 must become a year of delivery for a better future," Juncker said.
"We signed last month a new joint declaration on the European
legislative priorities for 2018-2019. This gives all of us a platform to show
that Europe can deliver for its citizens when and where it matters to build a
stronger, more united, more democratic union -- and this is the approach that
the Estonian presidency took throughout the last six months," Juncker
said.
Estonia with its presidency showed the model of future presidencies,
Juncker said. "You placed an issue on the agenda, which obviously was
worthy of our attention and action - the greater our progression in the
digital field, the greater our joint success. Tallinn was the best possible
location for organizing the digital summit," he said.
"Juri, you've done an excellent job of work," the president
of the European Commission said. "The Commission tried not to run out of
breath, because you moved ahead very swiftly. But it was an excellent job of
work," he added.
After being given the floor once more to handle the topics once again after
the assessment of the representatives of the European Parliament's
parliamentary groups, Juncker finished with one word: "Bravo!"
Estonia led the work of the Council of the European Union from July 1 to
December 31, 2017.
