Estonian PM would like joint data exchange platform for Baltic, Nordic countries

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said that the joint data exchange platform initiated between Estonia and Finland should expand to include all Baltic and Nordic countries, reports LETA/BNS.

Photo: valitsus.ee

"Today (Jan. 15th) we also spoke about the digital society and how in light of the EU Digital Summit on September 29 Estonia and Denmark could cooperate bilaterally in data exchange. And why not see this cooperation more extensively between the Nordic and Baltic countries," Ratas said at a press conference held after his meeting with Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Monday.

"All the more that the attachment of the X-Road of Estonia and Finland is already underway," the prime minister said, adding that the Danish and Estonian people are similar with regard to the digital area.

According to the European Commission, Denmark is the most digitally developed country in the European Union in the sum of the private and public sector, while Estonia places ninth.

Estonia and Finland in June established a nonprofit association titled Nordic Institute for Interoperability Solutions (NIIS) to develop the X-Road data exchange layer in information systems, which allows databases and registers to communicate securely.

The institute that is aimed at making data exchanges between the two countries significantly more effective will be headquartered in Tallinn. X-Road is one of the most important mainstays of e-government in Estonia, whose correct and sustainable operation ensures the functioning of the national information system.

About 1,000 institutions in Estonia exchange data via X-Road and one of the visible outputs of it is the data that can be accessed via the eesti.ee portal.