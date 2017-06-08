Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Technology
Estonian PM would like joint data exchange platform for Baltic, Nordic countries
|Photo: valitsus.ee
"Today (Jan.
15th) we also spoke about the digital society and how in light of
the EU Digital Summit on September 29 Estonia and Denmark could cooperate
bilaterally in data exchange. And why not see this cooperation more extensively
between the Nordic and Baltic countries," Ratas said at a press
conference held after his meeting with Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Monday.
"All the more that the attachment of the X-Road
of Estonia and Finland is already underway," the prime minister said,
adding that the Danish and Estonian people are similar with regard to the
digital area.
According to the European Commission, Denmark is the
most digitally developed country in the European Union in the sum of the
private and public sector, while Estonia places ninth.
Estonia and Finland in June established a nonprofit
association titled Nordic Institute for Interoperability Solutions (NIIS) to
develop the X-Road data exchange layer in information systems, which allows
databases and registers to communicate securely.
The institute that is aimed at making data exchanges
between the two countries significantly more effective will be headquartered in
Tallinn. X-Road is one of the most important mainstays of e-government in
Estonia, whose correct and sustainable operation ensures the functioning of the
national information system.
About 1,000 institutions in Estonia exchange data via
X-Road and one of the visible outputs of it is the data that can be accessed
via the eesti.ee portal.
