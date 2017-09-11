Baltic Export, Estonia, Good for Business, Taxation, Technology
Nortal asking Estonia to sign agreement on avoidance of double taxation with Botswana
"The
absence of an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation is at present
considerably hindering Estonian companies entering the Botswana market. According
to Botswana laws, a 15% tax is deducted from payments transfered by foreign
countries outside of the country and that makes operating there
expansive," CEO of Nortal Priit Alamae said in a letter sent to Dmitri Jegorov, deputy secretary
general of the Finance Ministry, and Vaino
Reinart, deputy secretary general of the Foreign Ministry.
Besides Nortal, some other Estonian information
and communications technology companies have shown interest in operating in
Botswana, therefore Nortal is asking
the ministries to take steps in entering into a bilateral tax agreement with
Botswana which would level the playing field for Estonian companies.
An official
visit of Estonian ICT companies' business delegation to Botswana and Namibia,
headed by Reinart, is to take place in the middle of September. According to Nortal, this would provide a good
opportunity to hand over an official proposal to the Botswana government for
launching talks to reach a bilateral tax agreement.
Nortal is building a new tax management system for
the tax authority of Botswana for 8 mln euros, the aim of which is to increase
tax inflow and reduce the administrative burden. The solution is to be
completed in stages by the start of 2019. Botswana's first online tax system
was also built by Nortal in 2014.
