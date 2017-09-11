Latvia: In October, industrial production output rose by 3%

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to October 2018, in October 2019 industrial production output1 increased by 3 % (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Output rise in manufacturing constituted 1.8%, in electricity and gas supply 11.9%, while in mining and quarrying there was a drop of 19.6%.

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, output rise (of 1.1%) was recorded in the manufacturing sector having the largest share in industrial production – manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork. Upturn was also registered in manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (of 15.8 %) and manufacture of non-metallic mineral products (5.2%).





Decline, in turn, was recorded in manufacture of food products (of 1.8%), repair and installation of machinery and equipment (14.4%), as well as manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (2.5%).





Compared to September 2019, in October 2019 industrial production output fell by 2.3%, (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in electricity and gas supply by 12.7%, whereas in mining and quarrying there was an increase of 0.6%. Manufacturing output did not change.













Industrial production output changes

(as per cent, at constant prices)

JAN–OCT 2019 compared to JAN–OCT 2018 (calendar adjusted) OCT 2019, compared to SEP 2019 (seasonally adjusted) OCT 2018 (calendar adjusted) Total industrial production 1.3 -2.3 3.0 Mining and quarrying -3.9 0.6 -19.6 Manufacturing 2.6 0.0 1.8 Manufacture of food products -1.0 0.3 -1.8 Manufacture of beverages -1.0 3.9 7.1 Manufacture of textiles 3.9 -3.2 -6.0 Manufacture of wearing apparel -6.7 3.3 -3.0 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture 0.4 1.7 1.1 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.2 -8.8 2.3 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 7.9 2.4 8.8 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products -4.7 -2.8 -5.4 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products -2.5 6.2 5.2 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 15.2 1.1 15.8 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 9.6 -7.3 -2.5 Manufacture of electrical equipment 19.2 -12.7 -7.5 Manufacture of machinery and equipment 1.6 1.4 -4.5 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers -1.8 -2.3 -17.5 Manufacture of furniture -5.6 6.2 1.1 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment* 9.9 -16.1 -14.4 Electricity and gas supply -5.2 -12.7 11.9

* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment.





