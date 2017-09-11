Estonia: Stable turnover growth in retail trade enterprises continued in October

According to Statistics Estonia, in October, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 640 mln euros. The turnover increased by 4% at constant prices compared to October of the previous year.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 4%. Turnover increased the most in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear and in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. (6% growth in both).





The turnover of grocery stores increased by 5% and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel by 3%.





Compared to the previous month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased in October by 4%. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the turnover remained at the previous month’s level. In the ten months of 2019 (January – October), the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.







