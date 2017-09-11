Analytics, Estonia, Retail, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 02.12.2019, 20:06
Estonia: Stable turnover growth in retail trade enterprises continued in October
The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 4%. Turnover increased the most in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear and in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. (6% growth in both).
The turnover of grocery stores increased by 5% and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel by 3%.
Compared to the previous month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased in October by 4%. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the turnover remained at the previous month’s level. In the ten months of 2019 (January – October), the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
- 02.12.2019 Estonia: Stable economic growth continued
- 02.12.2019 Latvia: 1 091 euros received for the full-time work in the 3rd quarter
- 02.12.2019 Latvia: GDP has grown by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter
- 02.12.2019 Estonia: Investors subscribe to Coop shares in extent of 71% of maximum IPO volume
- 02.12.2019 Avg price of Tallinn apartments grows to EUR 2,057 per square meter in November
- 02.12.2019 Estonia plans to open embassy of new type opposite Riga Castle
- 02.12.2019 Novaturas перенимает деятельность турагентства Finnair в Эстонии
- 02.12.2019 Программа э-резидентства принесла Эстонии прямой доход в 31 млн. евро
- 29.11.2019 Latvia: In October overall level of construction costs has remained the same
- 29.11.2019 Estonia: The turnover of the business sector increased in the 3rd quarter