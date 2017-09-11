Analytics, Business, Estonia, Statistics
Friday, 29.11.2019, 22:12
Estonia: The turnover of the business sector increased in the 3rd quarter
Turnover increased in most economic activities. Trade, manufacturing and information and communication activities contributed the most to the turnover of the business sector. The growth in the sector’s turnover was negatively affected mainly by energy and mining.
Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, the total expenditure of enterprises increased by 6%, including 8% increase in labour costs. The number of persons employed and the number of hours worked increased by 1% and 2%, respectively. The labour productivity of the business sector on the basis of turnover amounted to an average of 34,700 euros in a quarter per person employed, i.e. 4% more than in the 3rd quarter of 2018.
Enterprises invested 685 mln euros, which is 12% more than in the same period the year before. The investments were made mostly in machinery and equipment, and in buildings. Manufacturing, transportation and storage and real estate enterprises accounted for about a half of the total investments of all enterprises.
