Analytics, Estonia, Financial Services, Statistics, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 29.11.2019, 22:12
Estonia: Average wages and salaries were highest in information and communication
The average monthly gross wages and salaries were 1,435 euros in July, 1,365 euros in August and 1,389 euros in September. Compared to the 2nd quarter, the gross wages and salaries decreased by 1.6%, mainly due to 38% decrease in irregular bonuses and premiums. However, compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, irregular bonuses and premiums increased by 9%.
Real wages, which take into account the influence of the change in the consumer price index, increased by 5.8% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018. The increase was slower than in the case of average monthly gross wages and salaries as a result of increase in consumer prices.
By economic activity, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in and information and communication (2,360 euros), financial and insurance activities (2,257 euros) and energy (1,858 euros). Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased the most in other service activities (activities of organisations, repair of household goods, beauty treatment) where they have been among the lowest. Average monthly gross wages and salaries decreased in mining and quarrying, and water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities.
In the 3rd quarter of 2019, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in state institutions and enterprises (1,723 euros) and in enterprises owned by foreign private entities (1,650 euros). The fastest year‑on-year increase was in state institutions and enterprises (10.3%) and slowest in enterprises owned by Estonian (7.5%) and foreign private entities (7.6%).
By county, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in Harju (1,519 euros) and Tartu (1,408 euros) counties and lowest in Saare (1,081 euros), Valga (1,066 euros) and Hiiu (1,008 euros) counties. The year-on-year growth in average monthly gross wages and salaries was fastest in Põlva (17.4%), Lääne (16.2%) and Pärnu (13.5%) counties.
In the 3rd quarter of 2019, the average monthly labour costs per employee were 1,870 euros, having increased by 7.9% year on year.
- 29.11.2019 Latvia: In October overall level of construction costs has remained the same
- 29.11.2019 Estonia: The turnover of the business sector increased in the 3rd quarter
- 29.11.2019 Центральная тема сессии Балтийской Ассамблеи – развитие энергетической сферы
- 29.11.2019 Nasdaq Tallinn issues warnings to Ekspress Grupp, Silvano Fashion Group
- 29.11.2019 Local capital banks are ready to invest EUR 220 million in the Latvian economy
- 29.11.2019 Baltic International Bank завершил 3-й квартал 2019 года с прибылью, увеличением объема вкладов и активов
- 29.11.2019 Министр образования Литвы обещает уйти в отставку, если не удастся договориться о требованиях педагогов
- 29.11.2019 Фонд BaltCap профинансирует реновацию зданий в Польше
- 29.11.2019 KFC planning to open over 20 restaurants in Baltics in next 3 years
- 29.11.2019 Прибыль финансовых учреждений Латвии упала на 41%