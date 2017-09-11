Estonia: Construction volumes decreased after three and a half years of growth

According to Statistics Estonia, in the 3rd quarter of 2019, the total production of Estonian construction enterprises in Estonia and abroad decreased by 1% year on year. Similarly to the first half of the year, construction volume increased in foreign countries but decreased in Estonia.

The production value of Estonian construction enterprises amounted to 930 mln euros, of which building construction accounted for 599 mln euros and civil engineering for 331 mln euros. Year on year, the volume of building construction increased by 1% and the volume of civil engineering decreased by 5%.





The construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises in foreign countries increased by more than a fourth compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, mainly on account of building construction. Construction in foreign countries accounted for 8% of the total construction volume; the share a year ago was 6%.





Domestic construction volumes decreased by 3% year on year. This was due to smaller volume of repair and reconstruction work in building construction as well as decrease in civil engineering projects.





According to the Register of Construction Works, 2,158 dwellings were completed in the 3rd quarter of 2019, which is 802 dwellings more than in the same period a year ago. The majority of completed dwellings were in Tallinn, followed by rural municipalities in the vicinity of Tallinn, and in Tartu county. Building permits were granted for the construction of 2,512 dwellings, which is an increase of 51% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018. The most popular type of building was a block of flats.





Completed non-residential buildings numbered 297, with a useful floor area of 170,600 m2 – these were primarily new industrial, office and commercial premises. Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, both the useful floor area as well as the volume of completed non‑residential buildings decreased.







