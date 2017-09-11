Analytics, Industry, Lithuania, Statistics
Friday, 22.11.2019, 12:28
Lithuania's industrial output up 4% in EUR 19.4b
BC, Vilnius, 22.11.2019.
Lithuania's industrial production and sales rose 4%, at constant prices, in January through October, 2019, from a year ago, to reach 19.4 bn euros, the country's statistics service, Statistics Lithuania, said.
In October alone, compared to September, the workday-unadjusted rate went down by 2.3% to 2.1 bn euros. On an unadjusted basis, a month-on-month increase of 6.2% was recorded.
