Analytics, Industry, Lithuania, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Friday, 22.11.2019, 12:28

Lithuania's industrial output up 4% in EUR 19.4b

BC, Vilnius, 22.11.2019.Print version
Lithuania's industrial production and sales rose 4%, at constant prices, in January through October, 2019, from a year ago, to reach 19.4 bn euros, the country's statistics service, Statistics Lithuania, said.

In October alone, compared to September, the workday-unadjusted rate went down by 2.3% to 2.1 bn euros. On an unadjusted basis, a month-on-month increase of 6.2% was recorded.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 