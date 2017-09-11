Estonia: Lowest unemployment rate of the century in the 3rd quarter

According to Statistics Estonia, in the 3rd quarter, the unemployment rate was 3.9%, the labour force participation rate was 71.9% and the employment rate was 69%. The estimated number of employed persons was 677,300, which is 10,700 more than in the same quarter of the previous year. The number of long-term unemployed also declined.

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the unemployment rate decreased by 1.3 percentage points. The labour force participation rate and the employment rate remained at a similar level.





Changes in different age groups have not been significant: employment has slightly increased and unemployment has decreased. The highest employment rate was expectedly recorded among the population aged 25–49 (84.3%) and the employment rate among people aged 50–74 remains at a high level (60.1%). The estimated number of full-time workers in the 3rd quarter was 598,300 and the number of part-time workers was 78,900. The number of underemployed persons decreased: the estimated number of persons who do not work full-time, would like to work more and are ready to accept suitable work immediately (within two weeks) was 5,200.











