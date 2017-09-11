Analytics, Employment, Estonia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 15.11.2019, 19:15
Estonia: Lowest unemployment rate of the century in the 3rd quarter
The estimated number of unemployed persons was 27,700; compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the number of unemployed persons decreased by 9,100. The unemployment rate among Estonians was 3.4% and among non-Estonians 5.1%. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, unemployment decreased in both groups. The number of long-term unemployed in the 3rd quarter of 2019 was 4,300 – the number declined compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The long-term unemployed are persons who have been unemployed for 12 months or more; they are also regarded as the unemployed who are at the highest risk of poverty.
The number of inactive persons in the 3rd quarter was 276,000 – the number increased compared to the year before. The main reasons for being inactive were retirement (79,500), illness or disability (67,800) and studies (63,200). The number of persons who were inactive due to illness or disability or taking care of members of family or children increased compared to the year before.
- 15.11.2019 Study: Continuation of Tallinn's segregation would have ravaging effect on economy
- 15.11.2019 Employed population of Latvia constituted 65.6 % in Q3 2019
- 15.11.2019 Latvia: Upturn in the number of tourists from the neighbouring countries in Q3 2019
- 15.11.2019 VTA вновь нашел в пробах из M.V.Wool листерии: возможно закрытие завода
- 15.11.2019 Министр госуправления Эстонии: Нужно привлекать на работу в госсектор русскоязычных специалистов
- 15.11.2019 Share of long-term unemployed in total unemployed population down to 24.1%
- 15.11.2019 Supply of apartments in Riga down 3% in October - Arco Real Estate
- 15.11.2019 Только в Рижском регионе вакансий больше, чем безработных
- 14.11.2019 The EU institutions support venture capital in the member states: Danish example
- 14.11.2019 Estonia: Option to directly donate overpaid income tax to become available in 2020