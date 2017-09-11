Analytics, Latvia, Statistics, Tourism
Latvia: Upturn in the number of tourists from the neighbouring countries in Q3 2019
Compared to corresponding period of the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors increased by 1.5%, reaching 1.98 mln. The average length of stay comprised 2 nights. In the nine months of 2019, 2.27 mln visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, of which foreign visitors constituted 1.56 mln.
Over the 3rd quarter of 2019, 705.4 thousand foreign visitors were hosted, which is 0.1 % less than in the 3rd quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 1.4 %, reaching 1.39 mln nights. The majority of foreign visitors came from Germany (107.6 thousand), Russia (88.6 thousand), Lithuania (77.6 thousand), Estonia (56.4 thousand), Finland (42.4 thousand) and the United Kingdom (35.7 thousand).
Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 33.1% or 233.7 thousand came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (12.6%), Lithuania (11%), Estonia (8%) and Belarus (1.6%).
In the 3rd quarter of 2019, increase was observed in the number of visitors from neighbouring countries – Lithuania (of 10.4%), Russia (10.3%), Estonia (5.3%), and Belarus (4.6%), as well as from other countries – Ukraine (of 20.7%), Germany (7.8%), United Kingdom (5.6%), and Denmark (3.7%). A drop was observed in the number of visitors coming from China (22.7%), Canada (20.8%), Italy (15.5%), Switzerland (12.8%), Finland (7.6%), France (7.4%).
Out of all foreign visitors, majority (66.7%) stayed in Riga, 11.2% – in Jūrmala, 2.7% – in Sigulda county, 2.5% – in Liepāja, 2.4% – in Ventspils, 1.1% – in Salacgrīva county and 1% – in Daugavpils.
In the 3rd quarter of 2019, 326.3 thousand Latvian residents were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 1.8% more than during the 3rd quarter of 2018; also the number of nights spent increased by 1.8 % and amounted to 598.3 thousand.
Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (20.6% of visitors), Liepāja (5.8%), Jūrmala (5%), Ventspils (4%), Salacgrīva county (3.2%), Kuldīga county (3.1%) and Engure county (3%).
Number
of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments
|
|
3rd quarter
of 2019
|
3rd quarter
of 2018
|
Changes
as % (3rd quarter of 2019/2018)
|
|
Visitors
hosted
|
Nights
spent
|
Visitors
hosted
|
Nights
spent
|
Visitors
hosted
|
Nights
spent
|
TOTAL
|
1 031 771
|
1 983 795
|
1 026 865
|
1 953 925
|
0.5
|
1.5
|
Latvian residents
|
326 335
|
598 296
|
320 504
|
587 814
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
Foreign residents
|
705 436
|
1 385 499
|
706 361
|
1 366 111
|
-0.1
|
1.4
|
Germany
|
107 610
|
197 494
|
99 797
|
178 712
|
7.8
|
10.5
|
Russia
|
88 648
|
201 688
|
80 386
|
185 749
|
10.3
|
8.6
|
Lithuania
|
77 635
|
142 869
|
70 320
|
131 815
|
10.4
|
8.4
|
Estonia
|
56 366
|
86 228
|
53 521
|
80 041
|
5.3
|
7.7
|
Finland
|
42 374
|
79 408
|
45 852
|
83 276
|
-7.6
|
-4.6
|
United Kingdom
|
35 733
|
70 266
|
33 825
|
67 970
|
5.6
|
3.4
|
Sweden
|
27 901
|
55 284
|
28 477
|
55 560
|
-2
|
-0.5
|
Poland
|
21 802
|
35 037
|
21 834
|
34 389
|
-0.1
|
1.9
|
Spain
|
20 646
|
37 304
|
21 556
|
37 354
|
-4.2
|
-0.1
|
Italy
|
19 636
|
36 562
|
23 240
|
40 790
|
-15.5
|
-10.4
|
Norway
|
19 126
|
39 995
|
19 507
|
42 181
|
-2
|
-5.2
|
USA
|
18 731
|
37 806
|
18 997
|
41 653
|
-1.4
|
-9.2
|
France
|
17 637
|
34 150
|
19 045
|
38 643
|
-7.4
|
-11.6
|
Netherlands
|
13 544
|
23 266
|
13 472
|
25 226
|
0.5
|
-7.8
|
Ukraine
|
13 055
|
27 578
|
10 817
|
20 159
|
20.7
|
36.8
|
Belarus
|
11 070
|
35 258
|
10 579
|
30 310
|
4.6
|
16.3
|
Denmark
|
9 992
|
19 980
|
9 632
|
18 201
|
3.7
|
9.8
|
Switzerland
|
9 287
|
17 794
|
10 652
|
19 945
|
-12.8
|
-10.8
|
China
|
7 123
|
12 966
|
9 220
|
15 519
|
-22.7
|
-16.5
|
Canada
|
6 720
|
10 372
|
8 486
|
15 619
|
-20.8
|
-33.6
|
Austria
|
6 700
|
12 799
|
7 236
|
12 743
|
-7.4
|
0.4
Over the 3rd quarter of 2019, 470.7 thousand foreign visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga – 4.5% less than during the 3rd quarter of the previous year. The number of nights spent by foreign visitors in Riga reduced by 1.3%, amounting to 907.9 thousand. The majority of foreign visitors in tourist accommodation establishments located in Riga came from Germany (73.3 thousand), Russia (44.3 thousand), Estonia (31.3 thousand), he United Kingdom (31.2 thousand), Finland (29.8 thousand) and Lithuania (29.1 thousand). In the nine months of 2019, 1.3 mln visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga, of which foreign visitors constituted 1.1 mln.
