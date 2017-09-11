Analytics, Latvia, Statistics, Tourism

Latvia: Upturn in the number of tourists from the neighbouring countries in Q3 2019

Edīte Miezīte Transport and Tourism Statistics Section, 15.11.2019.
Latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 1.03 million foreign and Latvian visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in the 3rd quarter of 2019, which is 0.5% more than in the 3rd quarter of 2018.

Compared to corresponding period of the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors increased by 1.5%, reaching 1.98 mln. The average length of stay comprised 2 nights. In the nine months of 2019, 2.27 mln visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, of which foreign visitors constituted 1.56 mln.


Over the 3rd quarter of 2019, 705.4 thousand foreign visitors were hosted, which is 0.1 % less than in the 3rd quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 1.4 %, reaching 1.39 mln nights. The majority of foreign visitors came from Germany (107.6 thousand), Russia (88.6 thousand), Lithuania (77.6 thousand), Estonia (56.4 thousand), Finland (42.4 thousand) and the United Kingdom (35.7 thousand).


Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 33.1% or 233.7 thousand came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (12.6%), Lithuania (11%), Estonia (8%) and Belarus (1.6%).


In the 3rd quarter of 2019, increase was observed in the number of visitors from neighbouring countries – Lithuania (of 10.4%), Russia (10.3%), Estonia (5.3%), and Belarus (4.6%), as well as from other countries – Ukraine (of 20.7%), Germany (7.8%), United Kingdom (5.6%), and Denmark (3.7%). A drop was observed in the number of visitors coming from China (22.7%), Canada (20.8%), Italy (15.5%), Switzerland (12.8%), Finland (7.6%), France (7.4%).


Out of all foreign visitors, majority (66.7%) stayed in Riga, 11.2% – in Jūrmala, 2.7% – in Sigulda county, 2.5% – in Liepāja, 2.4% – in Ventspils, 1.1% – in Salacgrīva county and 1% – in Daugavpils.




In the 3rd quarter of 2019, 326.3 thousand Latvian residents were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 1.8% more than during the 3rd quarter of 2018; also the number of nights spent increased by 1.8 % and amounted to 598.3 thousand.


Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (20.6% of visitors), Liepāja (5.8%), Jūrmala (5%), Ventspils (4%), Salacgrīva county (3.2%), Kuldīga county (3.1%) and Engure county (3%).


Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments

 

3rd quarter of 2019

3rd quarter of 2018

Changes as % (3rd quarter of 2019/2018)

 

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

TOTAL

1 031 771

1 983 795

1 026 865

1 953 925

0.5

1.5

Latvian residents

326 335

598 296

320 504

587 814

1.8

1.8

Foreign residents

705 436

1 385 499

706 361

1 366 111

-0.1

1.4

Germany

107 610

197 494

99 797

178 712

7.8

10.5

Russia

88 648

201 688

80 386

185 749

10.3

8.6

Lithuania

77 635

142 869

70 320

131 815

10.4

8.4

Estonia

56 366

86 228

53 521

80 041

5.3

7.7

Finland

42 374

79 408

45 852

83 276

-7.6

-4.6

United Kingdom

35 733

70 266

33 825

67 970

5.6

3.4

Sweden

27 901

55 284

28 477

55 560

-2

-0.5

Poland

21 802

35 037

21 834

34 389

-0.1

1.9

Spain

20 646

37 304

21 556

37 354

-4.2

-0.1

Italy

19 636

36 562

23 240

40 790

-15.5

-10.4

Norway

19 126

39 995

19 507

42 181

-2

-5.2

USA

18 731

37 806

18 997

41 653

-1.4

-9.2

France

17 637

34 150

19 045

38 643

-7.4

-11.6

Netherlands

13 544

23 266

13 472

25 226

0.5

-7.8

Ukraine

13 055

27 578

10 817

20 159

20.7

36.8

Belarus

11 070

35 258

10 579

30 310

4.6

16.3

Denmark

9 992

19 980

9 632

18 201

3.7

9.8

Switzerland

9 287

17 794

10 652

19 945

-12.8

-10.8

China

7 123

12 966

9 220

15 519

-22.7

-16.5

Canada

6 720

10 372

8 486

15 619

-20.8

-33.6

Austria

6 700

12 799

7 236

12 743

-7.4

0.4


Over the 3rd quarter of 2019, 470.7 thousand foreign visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga – 4.5% less than during the 3rd quarter of the previous year. The number of nights spent by foreign visitors in Riga reduced by 1.3%, amounting to 907.9 thousand. The majority of foreign visitors in tourist accommodation establishments located in Riga came from Germany (73.3 thousand), Russia (44.3 thousand), Estonia (31.3 thousand), he United Kingdom (31.2 thousand), Finland (29.8 thousand) and Lithuania (29.1 thousand). In the nine months of 2019, 1.3 mln visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga, of which foreign visitors constituted 1.1 mln.




