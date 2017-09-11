Latvia: Upturn in the number of tourists from the neighbouring countries in Q3 2019

Latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 1.03 million foreign and Latvian visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in the 3rd quarter of 2019, which is 0.5% more than in the 3rd quarter of 2018.

Compared to corresponding period of the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors increased by 1.5%, reaching 1.98 mln. The average length of stay comprised 2 nights. In the nine months of 2019, 2.27 mln visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, of which foreign visitors constituted 1.56 mln.





Over the 3rd quarter of 2019, 705.4 thousand foreign visitors were hosted, which is 0.1 % less than in the 3rd quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 1.4 %, reaching 1.39 mln nights. The majority of foreign visitors came from Germany (107.6 thousand), Russia (88.6 thousand), Lithuania (77.6 thousand), Estonia (56.4 thousand), Finland (42.4 thousand) and the United Kingdom (35.7 thousand).





Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 33.1% or 233.7 thousand came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (12.6%), Lithuania (11%), Estonia (8%) and Belarus (1.6%).





In the 3rd quarter of 2019, increase was observed in the number of visitors from neighbouring countries – Lithuania (of 10.4%), Russia (10.3%), Estonia (5.3%), and Belarus (4.6%), as well as from other countries – Ukraine (of 20.7%), Germany (7.8%), United Kingdom (5.6%), and Denmark (3.7%). A drop was observed in the number of visitors coming from China (22.7%), Canada (20.8%), Italy (15.5%), Switzerland (12.8%), Finland (7.6%), France (7.4%).





Out of all foreign visitors, majority (66.7%) stayed in Riga, 11.2% – in Jūrmala, 2.7% – in Sigulda county, 2.5% – in Liepāja, 2.4% – in Ventspils, 1.1% – in Salacgrīva county and 1% – in Daugavpils.













In the 3rd quarter of 2019, 326.3 thousand Latvian residents were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 1.8% more than during the 3rd quarter of 2018; also the number of nights spent increased by 1.8 % and amounted to 598.3 thousand.





Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (20.6% of visitors), Liepāja (5.8%), Jūrmala (5%), Ventspils (4%), Salacgrīva county (3.2%), Kuldīga county (3.1%) and Engure county (3%).





Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments

3rd quarter of 2019 3rd quarter of 2018 Changes as % (3rd quarter of 2019/2018) Visitors hosted Nights spent Visitors hosted Nights spent Visitors hosted Nights spent TOTAL 1 031 771 1 983 795 1 026 865 1 953 925 0.5 1.5 Latvian residents 326 335 598 296 320 504 587 814 1.8 1.8 Foreign residents 705 436 1 385 499 706 361 1 366 111 -0.1 1.4 Germany 107 610 197 494 99 797 178 712 7.8 10.5 Russia 88 648 201 688 80 386 185 749 10.3 8.6 Lithuania 77 635 142 869 70 320 131 815 10.4 8.4 Estonia 56 366 86 228 53 521 80 041 5.3 7.7 Finland 42 374 79 408 45 852 83 276 -7.6 -4.6 United Kingdom 35 733 70 266 33 825 67 970 5.6 3.4 Sweden 27 901 55 284 28 477 55 560 -2 -0.5 Poland 21 802 35 037 21 834 34 389 -0.1 1.9 Spain 20 646 37 304 21 556 37 354 -4.2 -0.1 Italy 19 636 36 562 23 240 40 790 -15.5 -10.4 Norway 19 126 39 995 19 507 42 181 -2 -5.2 USA 18 731 37 806 18 997 41 653 -1.4 -9.2 France 17 637 34 150 19 045 38 643 -7.4 -11.6 Netherlands 13 544 23 266 13 472 25 226 0.5 -7.8 Ukraine 13 055 27 578 10 817 20 159 20.7 36.8 Belarus 11 070 35 258 10 579 30 310 4.6 16.3 Denmark 9 992 19 980 9 632 18 201 3.7 9.8 Switzerland 9 287 17 794 10 652 19 945 -12.8 -10.8 China 7 123 12 966 9 220 15 519 -22.7 -16.5 Canada 6 720 10 372 8 486 15 619 -20.8 -33.6 Austria 6 700 12 799 7 236 12 743 -7.4 0.4





Over the 3rd quarter of 2019, 470.7 thousand foreign visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga – 4.5% less than during the 3rd quarter of the previous year. The number of nights spent by foreign visitors in Riga reduced by 1.3%, amounting to 907.9 thousand. The majority of foreign visitors in tourist accommodation establishments located in Riga came from Germany (73.3 thousand), Russia (44.3 thousand), Estonia (31.3 thousand), he United Kingdom (31.2 thousand), Finland (29.8 thousand) and Lithuania (29.1 thousand). In the nine months of 2019, 1.3 mln visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga, of which foreign visitors constituted 1.1 mln.