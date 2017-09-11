Share of long-term unemployed in total unemployed population down to 24.1%

At the end of September, there were 12,663 long-term unemployed people registered with the State Employment Service, which is 24.1% of Latvia's total unemployed population, according to the data released by the State Employment Service writes LETA.

Of the long-term unemployed, 61.8% were jobless people aged 50 and older, 27.4% were jobless people with disabilities and 1.1% were young people aged 15 to 24.





The number of long-term unemployed dropped at the faster rate, by 204 people over the year, among auxiliary workers, the number of long-term unemployed shop attendants decreased by 106 and the number of long-term unemployed cleaners was down 81.





Compared to the same period a year ago, the number of long-term unemployed people dropped in all regions of Latvia, reducing by 2,452 people, or 16.2%. In the western Latvian province of Kurzeme the number of long-term unemployed decreased by 24.4%, in Vidzeme by 20.9% and in Riga Region by 11.9%.





In the first nine months of 2019, a total of 8,125 long-term unemployed people found jobs. Of these people, 65.3% got jobs after participation in the State Employment Service's programs.





At the end of September, a total of 52,595 people were registered with the State Employment Service as jobless. Of these people 57% were women and 43% men.





As reported, at the end of September, Latvia's registered unemployment rate was EUR 5.7%.