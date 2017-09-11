Latvia: Construction output grew by 5.9% in Q3 2019

he latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, in the 3rd quarter of 2019 construction output1 increased by 5.9 % (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Construction output rise was observed in construction of buildings (of 11.7%), civil engineering (2.1%) and specialised construction activities (2.4%).

Compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, increase in construction output in civil engineering was influenced by the upturn in construction of roads and railways (of 3%) as well as construction of water projects and construction of other civil engineering projects not elsewhere classified (24%). Construction output decline, in turn, was registered in construction of utility projects (of 4.6%).





In specialised construction activities, construction output rise was registered in electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities (of 4.6%) and other specialised construction activities (27.1%). Decline, in turn, was observed in building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.) (of 4.7 %) and demolition and site preparation (of 25.9%).





Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019, in the 3rd quarter of 2019 construction output reduced by 0.6%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Construction output decline was registered in construction of buildings (of 10.4%), whereas in civil engineering and specialised construction activities there was a rise of 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively.









Construction output changes

(as %, at constant prices)