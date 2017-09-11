Analytics, Construction, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 12.11.2019, 19:47
Latvia: Construction output grew by 5.9% in Q3 2019
Compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, increase in construction output in civil engineering was influenced by the upturn in construction of roads and railways (of 3%) as well as construction of water projects and construction of other civil engineering projects not elsewhere classified (24%). Construction output decline, in turn, was registered in construction of utility projects (of 4.6%).
In specialised construction activities, construction output rise was registered in electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities (of 4.6%) and other specialised construction activities (27.1%). Decline, in turn, was observed in building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.) (of 4.7 %) and demolition and site preparation (of 25.9%).
Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019, in the 3rd quarter of 2019 construction output reduced by 0.6%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Construction output decline was registered in construction of buildings (of 10.4%), whereas in civil engineering and specialised construction activities there was a rise of 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively.
Construction output changes
(as %, at constant prices)
JAN–SEP 2019, compared to
JAN–SEP 2018, (calendar adjusted)
Q3 2019, compared to
Q2 2019
(seasonally adjusted)
Q3 2018
(calendar adjusted)
Total
4.5
-0.6
5.9
Construction of buildings
7.3
-10.4
11.7
Civil engineering
-0.6
2.4
2.1
Construction of roads and railways (incl. bridges)
8.5
-2.4
3.0
Construction of utility projects
-11.4
19.5
-4.6
Construction of other civil engineering projects n.e.c. (water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c.)
-18.3
-9.3
24.0
Specialised construction activities
5.9
1.7
2.4
Demolition and site preparation
-15.3
-7.5
-25.9
Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities
10.1
-1.2
4.6
Building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.)
-0.8
-8.7
-4.7
Other specialised construction activities n.e.c.
14.8
30.8
27.1
Building permits granted2
In the 3rd quarter of 2019, 1 023 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of residential buildings with the total floor space of 215 thousand m2, of which 768 permits with the intended floor space of 147 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new buildings. Out of the total number, 626 permits were granted for construction of one-dwelling buildings (with intended floor space of 118 thousand m2).
During the period, 500 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of non-residential buildings with the total floor space of 426 thousand m2, of which 347 permits with the intended floor space of 259 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new non-residential buildings. In its turn, 84 building permits were issued for construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total intended floor space of 110 thousand m2, of which 60 permits were granted for construction of new buildings with the intended floor space of 89 thousand m2.
- 12.11.2019 In September value of goods exported from Latvia was 2.5 % larger than a year ago
- 12.11.2019 Lithuania: Foreign trade in goods in September 2019
- 12.11.2019 Суд объявил производителя косметики Dzintars неплатежеспособным
- 12.11.2019 Rietumu bank принимает участие в Global Grain Geneva
- 12.11.2019 Latvia: Despite risks, economic growth continues
- 12.11.2019 Elering to invest EUR 111 mln in grid synchronization in Phase 2
- 12.11.2019 Expert: we're going back to dark ages in terms of state enterprise management in Lithuania
- 12.11.2019 Riga port sees cargo turnover drop 8.7% in ten months
- 12.11.2019 Suspension of Latvian Railways Procurement Means Risks that Latvia May Face Criticism From EU About Inability to Absorb EU Financing
- 12.11.2019 Court rules Latvian cosmetics producer Dzintars insolvent