Latvia: Construction output grew by 5.9% in Q3 2019

Madara Liepina Industrial and Construction Statistics Section, 12.11.2019.
he latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, in the 3rd quarter of 2019 construction output1 increased by 5.9 % (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Construction output rise was observed in construction of buildings (of 11.7%), civil engineering (2.1%) and specialised construction activities (2.4%).

Compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, increase in construction output in civil engineering was influenced by the upturn in construction of roads and railways (of 3%) as well as construction of water projects and construction of other civil engineering projects not elsewhere classified (24%). Construction output decline, in turn, was registered in construction of utility projects (of 4.6%).


In specialised construction activities, construction output rise was registered in electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities (of 4.6%) and other specialised construction activities (27.1%). Decline, in turn, was observed in building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.) (of 4.7 %) and demolition and site preparation (of 25.9%).


Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019, in the 3rd quarter of 2019 construction output reduced by 0.6%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Construction output decline was registered in construction of buildings (of 10.4%), whereas in civil engineering and specialised construction activities there was a rise of 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively.



Construction output changes
(as %, at constant prices)

 

JAN–SEP 2019, compared to

JAN–SEP 2018, (calendar adjusted)

Q3 2019, compared to

Q2 2019

(seasonally adjusted)

Q3 2018

(calendar adjusted)

Total

4.5

-0.6

5.9

Construction of buildings

7.3

-10.4

11.7

Civil engineering

-0.6

2.4

2.1

Construction of roads and railways (incl. bridges)

8.5

-2.4

3.0

Construction of utility projects

-11.4

19.5

-4.6

Construction of other civil engineering projects n.e.c. (water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c.)

-18.3

-9.3

24.0

Specialised construction activities

5.9

1.7

2.4

Demolition and site preparation

-15.3

-7.5

-25.9

Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities

10.1

-1.2

4.6

Building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.)

-0.8

-8.7

-4.7

Other specialised construction activities n.e.c.

14.8

30.8

27.1

 


Building permits granted2

In the 3rd quarter of 2019, 1 023 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of residential buildings with the total floor space of 215 thousand m2, of which 768 permits with the intended floor space of 147 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new buildings. Out of the total number, 626 permits were granted for construction of one-dwelling buildings (with intended floor space of 118 thousand m2).


During the period, 500 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of non-residential buildings with the total floor space of 426 thousand m2, of which 347 permits with the intended floor space of 259 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new non-residential buildings. In its turn, 84 building permits were issued for construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total intended floor space of 110 thousand m2, of which 60 permits were granted for construction of new buildings with the intended floor space of 89 thousand m2.

 




