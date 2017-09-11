Lithuania: Foreign trade in goods in September 2019

In September 2019, exports amounted to EUR 2.54 bn, imports – EUR 2.59 bn. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin amounted to EUR 1.51 bn. The foreign trade deficit of Lithuania amounted to EUR 0.05 bn.

Over the month (September, against August), exports increased by 1.1%, imports decreased by 1.3%. The increase in exports was influenced by an increase in exports of ground vehicles (29.6%), rape (2.9 times), pharmaceuticals (38.2%). The decrease in imports was determined by a decrease in imports of crude petroleum (22.3%), machinery and mechanical appliances, parts thereof (5%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 3.5%, imports – by 0.1%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin decreased by 0.6%, mineral products excluded – increased by 2.9%.

Over the year (September 2019, against September 2018), exports increased by 10.6%, imports – 1.2%. The increase in exports was determined by an increase in exports of ground vehicles (57.2%), pharmaceuticals (74.1%), rape (7.4 times). The increase in imports was determined by an increase in imports of ground vehicles (12.4%), machinery and mechanical appliances, parts thereof (9%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 14.6%, imports – by 4.7%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 3.8 %, mineral products excluded – 8 %.





In January–September 2019, against the same period of 2018, exports and imports increased by 6.3 and 5% respectively. An increase in exports was determined by an increase in exports of ground vehicles (24.2%), cereal (67.5%), furniture (7.9%). An increase in imports was determined by an increase in imports of crude petroleum (7%), ground vehicles (6.3%), pharmaceuticals (14.2%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 7.4, imports – 5.1%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 4.8%, mineral products excluded – 6.6%.





In January–September 2019, the most important Lithuania’s partners in exports were Russia (13.4%), Latvia (9.6%), Poland (8.2%) and Germany (7.7%), while in imports – Russia (16.5%), Poland (11.8%), Germany (11.5%), Latvia (7%). Most of the goods of Lithuanian origin were exported to Germany (9.6%), Poland (8.9%), Latvia (7.9%), Sweden (6.6%), the United States (5.4%).





In January–September 2019, the largest share in Lithuania’s exports and imports fell within mineral products (13.8 and 20.4% respectively), machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment (14.6 and 16.6% respectively) and products of the chemical and allied industries (11.2 and 12.2% respectively). As for the goods of Lithuanian origin, the largest share in exports fell within petroleum products (18.5%), miscellaneous manufactured articles (11.8%), prepared foodstuffs, beverages and spirits, tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (9%), products of the chemical and allied industries (8.3%).

Table 1. Foreign trade balance

EUR million

Exports Imports Balance Total Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin January–August 2018 20 655.1 12 680.4 22 685.5 –2 030.3 I quarter 6 528.0 4 005.9 7 228.6 –700.6 April 2 065.0 1 197.8 2 340.9 –275.9 May 2 344.7 1 440.6 2 701.4 –356.8 June 2 473.7 1 536.1 2 609.6 –135.9 II quarter 6 883.3 4 174.6 7 652.0 –768.6 September 2 293.8 1 456.2 2 557.5 –263.7 III quarter 7 243.8 4 499.9 7 804.9 –561.0 IV quarter 7 615.9 4 604.9 8 257.2 –641.3 2018 28 271.0 17 285.3 30 942.6 –2 671.6 January–September 2019 21 947.4 13 285.6 23 808.5 –1 861.1 January 2 287.7 1 463.8 2 382.2 –94.5 February 2 260.6 1 357.9 2 520.1 –259.5 March 2 550.6 1 500.3 2 695.1 –144.4 I quarter 7 098.9 4 322.0 7 597.4 –498.5 April 2 426.2 1 483.9 2 669.8 –243.5 May 2 496.4 1 537.8 2 968.7 –472.3 June 2 409.2 1 463.9 2 499.7 –90.5 II quarter 7 331.9 4 485.7 8 138.1 –806.3 July1 2 470.8 1 446.3 2 861.2 –390.4 August1 2 509.5 1 520.1 2 623.4 –113.9 September 2 536.3 1 511.6 2 588.3 –52.0 III quarter 7 516.6 4 478.0 8 072.9 –556.4

1 Revised data.



Table 2. Structure of and changes in foreign trade by BEC in January–September 2019

BEC Exports Imports Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Total 21 947.4 100.0 6.3 23 808.5 100.0 5.0 Capital goods 2586.1 11.8 –0.5 3609.0 15.2 –3.4 Intermediate goods 11 711.7 53.4 9.5 13 638.3 57.3 5.5 Consumption goods 6 203.9 28.3 3.2 5 398.0 22.7 5.4 Motor spirit 899.1 4.1 –8.0 45.0 0.2 –23.1 Passenger motor cars 432.4 2.0 73.3 1 062.2 4.5 30.0 Other 114.2 0.5 –8.5 55.9 0.2 2.4 t.

Table 3. Structure of and changes in trade with key foreign partners2 in January–September 2019

Exports Imports Value, EUR million Share, % Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Total 21 947.4 100.0 60.5 6.3 Total 23 808.5 100.0 5.0 EU 28 13 074.4 59.6 69.1 6.5 EU 28 16 094.8 67.6 2.6 Euro area 8 278.0 37.7 66.1 7.4 Euro area 10 709.0 45.0 2.4 Russia 2 950.6 13.4 7.9 4.5 Russia 3 935.0 16.5 25.8 Latvia 2 104.2 9.6 49.7 1.0 Poland 2 800.8 11.8 5.5 Poland 1 790.2 8.2 66.1 5.8 Germany 2 749.7 11.5 –1.2 Germany 1 693.2 7.7 75.2 9.4 Latvia 1 675.0 7.0 4.0 Estonia 1 084.6 4.9 51.6 5.7 Netherlands 1 212.1 5.1 9.4 Sweden 1 013.0 4.6 86.8 2.3 Italy 1 087.4 4.6 –1.4 United Kingdom 848.7 3.9 82.2 7.0 Sweden 902.3 3.8 6.2 Netherlands 836.8 3.8 76.6 18.6 Estonia 804.7 3.4 14.1 Belarus 823.6 3.8 14.1 7.1 France 735.2 3.1 –2.9 United States 769.1 3.5 92.8 –30.5 China 704.6 3.0 11.6 Ukraine 762.8 3.5 71.2 26.4 Belgium 637.6 2.7 –13.2 Norway 607.5 2.8 88.2 3.4 Finland 610.4 2.6 7.6 France 552.1 2.5 76.4 7.1 Belarus 592.1 2.5 5.4 Denmark 541.9 2.5 78.7 3.2 United Kingdom 587.1 2.5 –6.5 Italy 491.9 2.2 80.7 7.8 Czech Republic 431.9 1.8 10.1 Other 5 077.2 23.1 71.3 – Other 4 342.6 18.1 –

2 Partner country: in case of exports – country of destination; in case of imports in trade with the EU countries – country of consignment, in trade with the non-EU countries – country of origin of the good.



Table 4. Commodity structure of and changes in exports in January–September 2019

CN sections, chapters Value, EUR million Share, % Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Total 21 947.4 100.0 60.5 6.3 XVI Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles 3 197.9 14.6 29.5 2.3 84 Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof 1 784.5 8.1 19.2 3.8 V Mineral products 3 021.9 13.8 88.6 –0.6 27 Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes 2 984.9 13.6 88.7 –0.8 2710 Petroleum products 2 608.1 11.9 94.1 –2.9 VI Products of the chemical or allied industries 2 451.9 11.2 44.8 12.6 31 Fertilisers 653.7 3.0 80.7 21.4 XX Miscellaneous manufactured articles 1 826.2 8.3 86.1 6.6 94 Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings 1 700.4 7.7 89.9 7.9 IV Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 1 639.8 7.5 72.6 2.4 24 Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 489.5 2.2 99.3 –8.7 VII Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof 1 489.3 6.8 71.5 6.4 39 Plastics and articles thereof 1 391.8 6.3 75.4 6.2 XV Base metals and articles of base metal 1 293.7 5.9 49.8 1.4 73 Articles of iron or steel 566.3 2.6 64.8 8.2 Other 7 026.7 31.9 58.2 –

Table 5. Commodity structure of and changes in exports of goods of Lithuanian origin in January–September 2019

CN sections, chapters Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018 % Total 13 285.6 100.0 4.8 V Mineral products 2 676.7 20.1 –1.8 27 Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes 2 648.0 19.9 –1.9 2710 Petroleum products 2 455.5 18.5 –3.0 XX Miscellaneous manufactured articles 1 572.1 11.8 9.3 94 Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings 1 527.9 11.5 9.4 IV Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 1 190.9 9.0 2.4 24 Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 486.1 3.7 –7.5 VI Products of the chemical or allied industries 1 098.9 8.3 13.4 31 Fertilisers 527.6 4.0 18.9 VII Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof 1 064.7 8.0 3.9 39 Plastics and articles thereof 1 049.7 7.9 3.7 XVI Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles 944.9 7.1 6.4 85 Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers 602.5 4.5 4.2 Other 4 737.4 35.7 –

Table 6. Commodity structure of and changes in imports in January–September 2019

CN sections, chapters Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018 % Total 23 808.5 100.0 5.0 V Mineral products 4 849.6 20.4 4.4 27 Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes 4 645.3 19.5 4.3 2709 Crude petroleum 3 271.1 13.7 7.0 XVI Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles 3 950.8 16.6 0.7 84 Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof 2 283.3 9.6 0.1 VI Products of the chemical or allied industries 2 897.1 12.2 9.6 30 Pharmaceutical products 859.5 3.6 14.2 XVII Vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment 2 521.3 10.6 9.5 87 Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof 2 373.9 10.0 6.3 XV Base metals and articles of base metal 1 607.9 6.8 3.0 72 Iron and steel 540.9 2.3 –3.0 VII Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof 1 273.2 5.3 4.2 39 Plastics and articles thereof 1 058.5 4.4 2.9 IV Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 1 228.2 5.2 6.3 22 Beverages, spirits and vinegar 335.7 1.4 6.0 Other 5 480.4 22.9 –





Table 7. Volume of and changes in imports and exports