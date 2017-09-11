Analytics, Foreign trade , Lithuania, Statistics

Lithuania: Foreign trade in goods in September 2019

Zita Kuzmickaitė Chief Specialist, International Trade and Foreign Investment Statistics Division, 12.11.2019.Print version
In September 2019, exports amounted to EUR 2.54 bn, imports – EUR 2.59 bn. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin amounted to EUR 1.51 bn. The foreign trade deficit of Lithuania amounted to EUR 0.05 bn.

Over the month (September, against August), exports increased by 1.1%, imports decreased by 1.3%. The increase in exports was influenced by an increase in exports of ground vehicles (29.6%), rape (2.9 times), pharmaceuticals (38.2%). The decrease in imports was determined by a decrease in imports of crude petroleum (22.3%), machinery and mechanical appliances, parts thereof (5%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 3.5%, imports – by 0.1%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin decreased by 0.6%, mineral products excluded – increased by 2.9%.

 

Over the year (September 2019, against September 2018), exports increased by 10.6%, imports – 1.2%. The increase in exports was determined by an increase in exports of ground vehicles (57.2%), pharmaceuticals (74.1%), rape (7.4 times). The increase in imports was determined by an increase in imports of ground vehicles (12.4%), machinery and mechanical appliances, parts thereof (9%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 14.6%, imports – by 4.7%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 3.8 %, mineral products excluded – 8 %.


In January–September 2019, against the same period of 2018, exports and imports increased by 6.3 and 5% respectively. An increase in exports was determined by an increase in exports of ground vehicles (24.2%), cereal (67.5%), furniture (7.9%). An increase in imports was determined by an increase in imports of crude petroleum (7%), ground vehicles (6.3%), pharmaceuticals (14.2%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 7.4, imports – 5.1%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 4.8%, mineral products excluded – 6.6%.


In January–September 2019, the most important Lithuania’s partners in exports were Russia (13.4%), Latvia (9.6%), Poland (8.2%) and Germany (7.7%), while in imports – Russia (16.5%), Poland (11.8%), Germany (11.5%), Latvia (7%). Most of the goods of Lithuanian origin were exported to Germany (9.6%), Poland (8.9%), Latvia (7.9%), Sweden (6.6%), the United States (5.4%).


In January–September 2019, the largest share in Lithuania’s exports and imports fell within mineral products (13.8 and 20.4% respectively), machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment (14.6 and 16.6% respectively) and products of the chemical and allied industries (11.2 and 12.2% respectively). As for the goods of Lithuanian origin, the largest share in exports fell within petroleum products (18.5%), miscellaneous manufactured articles (11.8%), prepared foodstuffs, beverages and spirits, tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (9%), products of the chemical and allied industries (8.3%).

Table 1. Foreign trade balance
EUR million

 

Exports

Imports

Balance

Total

Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin

January–August 2018

20 655.1

12 680.4

22 685.5

–2 030.3

I quarter

6 528.0

4 005.9

7 228.6

–700.6

April

2 065.0

1 197.8

2 340.9

–275.9

May

2 344.7

1 440.6

2 701.4

–356.8

June

2 473.7

1 536.1

2 609.6

–135.9

II quarter

6 883.3

4 174.6

7 652.0

–768.6

September

2 293.8

1 456.2

2 557.5

–263.7

III quarter

7 243.8

4 499.9

7 804.9

–561.0

IV quarter

7 615.9

4 604.9

8 257.2

–641.3

2018 

28 271.0

17 285.3

30 942.6

–2 671.6

January–September 2019

21 947.4

13 285.6

23 808.5

–1 861.1

January

2 287.7

1 463.8

2 382.2

–94.5

February

2 260.6

1 357.9

2 520.1

–259.5

March

2 550.6

1 500.3

2 695.1

–144.4

I quarter

7 098.9

4 322.0

7 597.4

–498.5

April

2 426.2

1 483.9

2 669.8

–243.5

May

2 496.4

1 537.8

2 968.7

–472.3

June

2 409.2

1 463.9

2 499.7

–90.5

II quarter

7 331.9

4 485.7

8 138.1

–806.3

July1

2 470.8

1 446.3

2 861.2

–390.4

August1

2 509.5

1 520.1

2 623.4

–113.9

September

2 536.3

1 511.6

2 588.3

–52.0

III quarter

7 516.6

4 478.0

8 072.9

–556.4

_____________
1 Revised data.


Table 2. Structure of and changes in foreign trade by BEC in January–September 2019

BEC

Exports

Imports

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

Total

21 947.4

100.0

6.3

23 808.5

100.0

5.0

Capital goods

2586.1

11.8

–0.5

3609.0

15.2

–3.4

Intermediate goods

11 711.7

53.4

9.5

13 638.3

57.3

5.5

Consumption goods

6 203.9

28.3

3.2

5 398.0

22.7

5.4

Motor spirit

899.1

4.1

–8.0

45.0

0.2

–23.1

Passenger motor cars

432.4

2.0

73.3

1 062.2

4.5

30.0

Other

114.2

0.5

–8.5

55.9

0.2

2.4 t.

 

Table 3. Structure of and changes in trade with key foreign partners2 in January–September 2019

 

Exports

 

Imports

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

Total

21 947.4

100.0

60.5

6.3

Total

23 808.5

100.0

5.0

EU 28

13 074.4

59.6

69.1

6.5

EU 28

16 094.8

67.6

2.6

Euro area

8 278.0

37.7

66.1

7.4

Euro area

10 709.0

45.0

2.4

Russia

2 950.6

13.4

7.9

4.5

Russia

3 935.0

16.5

25.8

Latvia

2 104.2

9.6

49.7

1.0

Poland

2 800.8

11.8

5.5

Poland

1 790.2

8.2

66.1

5.8

Germany

2 749.7

11.5

–1.2

Germany

1 693.2

7.7

75.2

9.4

Latvia

1 675.0

7.0

4.0

Estonia

1 084.6

4.9

51.6

5.7

Netherlands

1 212.1

5.1

9.4

Sweden

1 013.0

4.6

86.8

2.3

Italy

1 087.4

4.6

–1.4

United Kingdom

848.7

3.9

82.2

7.0

Sweden

902.3

3.8

6.2

Netherlands

836.8

3.8

76.6

18.6

Estonia

804.7

3.4

14.1

Belarus

823.6

3.8

14.1

7.1

France

735.2

3.1

–2.9

United States

769.1

3.5

92.8

–30.5

China

704.6

3.0

11.6

Ukraine

762.8

3.5

71.2

26.4

Belgium

637.6

2.7

–13.2

Norway

607.5

2.8

88.2

3.4

Finland

610.4

2.6

7.6

France

552.1

2.5

76.4

7.1

Belarus

592.1

2.5

5.4

Denmark

541.9

2.5

78.7

3.2

United Kingdom

587.1

2.5

–6.5

Italy

491.9

2.2

80.7

7.8

Czech Republic

431.9

1.8

10.1

Other

5 077.2

23.1

71.3

Other

4 342.6

18.1

_____________
2 Partner country: in case of exports – country of destination; in case of imports in trade with the EU countries – country of consignment, in trade with the non-EU countries – country of origin of the good.


Table 4. Commodity structure of and changes in exports in January–September 2019

CN sections, chapters

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

 

Total

21 947.4

100.0

60.5

6.3

XVI

Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

3 197.9

14.6

29.5

2.3

84

Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

1 784.5

8.1

19.2

3.8

V

Mineral products

3 021.9

13.8

88.6

–0.6

27

Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

2 984.9

13.6

88.7

–0.8

2710

Petroleum products

2 608.1

11.9

94.1

–2.9

VI

Products of the chemical or allied industries

2 451.9

11.2

44.8

12.6

31

Fertilisers

653.7

3.0

80.7

21.4

XX

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

1 826.2

8.3

86.1

6.6

94

Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings

1 700.4

7.7

89.9

7.9

IV

Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

1 639.8

7.5

72.6

2.4

24

Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

489.5

2.2

99.3

–8.7

VII

Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof

1 489.3

6.8

71.5

6.4

39

Plastics and articles thereof

1 391.8

6.3

75.4

6.2

XV

Base metals and articles of base metal

1 293.7

5.9

49.8

1.4

73

Articles of iron or steel

566.3

2.6

64.8

8.2

 

Other

7 026.7

31.9

58.2

 

Table 5. Commodity structure of and changes in exports of goods of Lithuanian origin in January–September 2019

CN sections, chapters

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018 %

 

Total

13 285.6

100.0

4.8

V

Mineral products

2 676.7

20.1

–1.8

27

Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

2 648.0

19.9

–1.9

2710

Petroleum products

2 455.5

18.5

–3.0

XX

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

1 572.1

11.8

9.3

94

Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings

1 527.9

11.5

9.4

IV

Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

1 190.9

9.0

2.4

24

Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

486.1

3.7

–7.5

VI

Products of the chemical or allied industries

1 098.9

8.3

13.4

31

Fertilisers

527.6

4.0

18.9

VII

Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof

1 064.7

8.0

3.9

39

Plastics and articles thereof

1 049.7

7.9

3.7

XVI

Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

944.9

7.1

6.4

85

Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers

602.5

4.5

4.2

 

Other

4 737.4

35.7

 

Table 6. Commodity structure of and changes in imports in January–September 2019

CN sections, chapters

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018 %

 

Total

23 808.5

100.0

5.0

V

Mineral products

4 849.6

20.4

4.4

27

Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

4 645.3

19.5

4.3

2709

Crude petroleum

3 271.1

13.7

7.0

XVI

Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

3 950.8

16.6

0.7

84

Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

2 283.3

9.6

0.1

VI

Products of the chemical or allied industries

2 897.1

12.2

9.6

30

Pharmaceutical products

859.5

3.6

14.2

XVII

Vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment

2 521.3

10.6

9.5

87

Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof

2 373.9

10.0

6.3

XV

Base metals and articles of base metal

1 607.9

6.8

3.0

72

Iron and steel

540.9

2.3

–3.0

VII

Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof

1 273.2

5.3

4.2

39

Plastics and articles thereof

1 058.5

4.4

2.9

IV

Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

1 228.2

5.2

6.3

22

Beverages, spirits and vinegar

335.7

1.4

6.0

 

Other

5 480.4

22.9

 


 

Table 7. Volume of and changes in imports and exports

Periods

Exports

Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin

Imports

Balance

value, EUR million

change, compared to the previous month, %

value, EUR million

change, compared to the previous month, %

share in total exports, %

value, EUR million

change, compared to the previous month, %

EUR million

2018-09

2 293.8

−9.8

1 456.2

−7.9

63.5

2 557.5

−5.2

−263.7

2018-10

2 716.0

18.4

1 688.9

16.0

62.2

3 005.5

17.5

−289.4

2018-11

2 627.6

−3.3

1 589.2

−5.9

60.5

2 780.1

−7.5

−152.5

2018-12

2 272.2

−13.5

1 326.8

−16.5

58.4

2 471.5

−11.1

−199.3

2019-01

2 287.7

0.7

1 463.8

10.3

64.0

2 382.2

−3.6

−94.5

2019-02

2 260.6

−1.2

1 357.9

−7.2

60.1

2 520.1

5.8

−259.5

2019-03

2 550.6

12.8

1 500.3

10.5

58.8

2 695.1

6.9

−144.4

2019-04

2 426.2

−4.9

1 483.9

−1.1

61.2

2 669.8

−0.9

−243.5

2019-05

2 496.4

2.9

1 537.8

3.6

61.6

2 968.7

11.2

−472.3

2019-06

2 409.2

−3.5

1 463.9

−4.8

60.8

2 499.7

−15.8

−90.5

2019-07

2 470.8

2.6

1 446.3

−1.2

58.5

2 861.2

14.5

−390.4

2019-08

2 509.5

1.6

1 520.1

5.1

60.6

2 623.4

−8.3

−113.9

2019-09

2 536.3

1.1

1 511.6

−0.6

59.6

2 588.3

−1.3

−52.0

 




