Tuesday, 12.11.2019, 18:16
Lithuania: Foreign trade in goods in September 2019
Over the month (September, against August), exports
increased by 1.1%, imports decreased by 1.3%. The increase in exports was
influenced by an increase in exports of ground vehicles (29.6%), rape
(2.9 times), pharmaceuticals (38.2%). The decrease in imports was
determined by a decrease in imports of crude petroleum (22.3%), machinery and
mechanical appliances, parts thereof (5%). Mineral products excluded, exports
increased by 3.5%, imports – by 0.1%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian
origin decreased by 0.6%, mineral products excluded – increased by 2.9%.
Over the year (September 2019, against September 2018),
exports increased by 10.6%, imports – 1.2%. The increase in exports was
determined by an increase in exports of ground vehicles (57.2%),
pharmaceuticals (74.1%), rape (7.4 times). The increase in imports was
determined by an increase in imports of ground vehicles (12.4%), machinery and mechanical
appliances, parts thereof (9%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by
14.6%, imports – by 4.7%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased
by 3.8 %, mineral products excluded – 8 %.
In January–September 2019, against the same period of
2018, exports and imports increased by 6.3 and 5% respectively. An increase
in exports was determined by an increase in exports of ground vehicles (24.2%),
cereal (67.5%), furniture (7.9%). An increase in imports was determined by
an increase in imports of crude petroleum (7%), ground vehicles (6.3%),
pharmaceuticals (14.2%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by
7.4, imports – 5.1%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by
4.8%, mineral products excluded – 6.6%.
In January–September 2019, the most important Lithuania’s
partners in exports were Russia (13.4%), Latvia (9.6%), Poland (8.2%) and Germany
(7.7%), while in imports – Russia (16.5%), Poland (11.8%), Germany (11.5%),
Latvia (7%). Most of the goods of Lithuanian origin were exported to Germany
(9.6%), Poland (8.9%), Latvia (7.9%), Sweden (6.6%), the United States (5.4%).
In January–September 2019, the largest share in Lithuania’s
exports and imports fell within mineral products (13.8 and 20.4% respectively),
machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment (14.6 and 16.6%
respectively) and products of the chemical and allied industries (11.2 and 12.2%
respectively). As for the goods of Lithuanian origin, the largest share in
exports fell within petroleum products (18.5%), miscellaneous manufactured
articles (11.8%), prepared foodstuffs, beverages and spirits, tobacco and
manufactured tobacco substitutes (9%), products of the chemical and allied
industries (8.3%).
Table 1. Foreign trade balance
EUR million
|
|
Exports
|
Imports
|
Balance
|
Total
|
Exports
of goods of Lithuanian origin
|
January–August
2018
|
20 655.1
|
12 680.4
|
22 685.5
|
–2 030.3
|
I
quarter
|
6 528.0
|
4 005.9
|
7 228.6
|
–700.6
|
April
|
2 065.0
|
1 197.8
|
2 340.9
|
–275.9
|
May
|
2 344.7
|
1 440.6
|
2 701.4
|
–356.8
|
June
|
2 473.7
|
1 536.1
|
2 609.6
|
–135.9
|
II
quarter
|
6 883.3
|
4 174.6
|
7 652.0
|
–768.6
|
September
|
2 293.8
|
1 456.2
|
2 557.5
|
–263.7
|
III
quarter
|
7 243.8
|
4 499.9
|
7 804.9
|
–561.0
|
IV
quarter
|
7 615.9
|
4 604.9
|
8 257.2
|
–641.3
|
2018
|
28 271.0
|
17 285.3
|
30 942.6
|
–2 671.6
|
January–September
2019
|
21 947.4
|
13 285.6
|
23 808.5
|
–1 861.1
|
January
|
2 287.7
|
1 463.8
|
2 382.2
|
–94.5
|
February
|
2 260.6
|
1 357.9
|
2 520.1
|
–259.5
|
March
|
2 550.6
|
1 500.3
|
2 695.1
|
–144.4
|
I
quarter
|
7 098.9
|
4 322.0
|
7 597.4
|
–498.5
|
April
|
2 426.2
|
1 483.9
|
2 669.8
|
–243.5
|
May
|
2 496.4
|
1 537.8
|
2 968.7
|
–472.3
|
June
|
2 409.2
|
1 463.9
|
2 499.7
|
–90.5
|
II
quarter
|
7 331.9
|
4 485.7
|
8 138.1
|
–806.3
|
July1
|
2 470.8
|
1 446.3
|
2 861.2
|
–390.4
|
August1
|
2 509.5
|
1 520.1
|
2 623.4
|
–113.9
|
September
|
2 536.3
|
1 511.6
|
2 588.3
|
–52.0
|
III
quarter
|
7 516.6
|
4 478.0
|
8 072.9
|
–556.4
_____________
1 Revised data.
Table 2. Structure of and changes in foreign trade by BEC in January–September 2019
|
BEC
|
Exports
|
Imports
|
Value,
EUR million
|
Share,
%
|
Change,
against the respective period of 2018, %
|
Value,
EUR million
|
Share,
%
|
Change,
against the respective period of 2018, %
|
Total
|
21 947.4
|
100.0
|
6.3
|
23 808.5
|
100.0
|
5.0
|
Capital
goods
|
2586.1
|
11.8
|
–0.5
|
3609.0
|
15.2
|
–3.4
|
Intermediate
goods
|
11 711.7
|
53.4
|
9.5
|
13 638.3
|
57.3
|
5.5
|
Consumption
goods
|
6 203.9
|
28.3
|
3.2
|
5 398.0
|
22.7
|
5.4
|
Motor
spirit
|
899.1
|
4.1
|
–8.0
|
45.0
|
0.2
|
–23.1
|
Passenger
motor cars
|
432.4
|
2.0
|
73.3
|
1 062.2
|
4.5
|
30.0
|
Other
|
114.2
|
0.5
|
–8.5
|
55.9
|
0.2
|
2.4 t.
Table 3. Structure of and changes in trade with key
foreign partners2 in January–September 2019
|
|
Exports
|
|
Imports
|
Value,
EUR million
|
Share,
%
|
Share
of goods of Lithuanian origin, %
|
Change,
against the respective period of 2018, %
|
Value,
EUR million
|
Share,
%
|
Change,
against the respective period of 2018, %
|
Total
|
21 947.4
|
100.0
|
60.5
|
6.3
|
Total
|
23 808.5
|
100.0
|
5.0
|
EU
28
|
13 074.4
|
59.6
|
69.1
|
6.5
|
EU 28
|
16 094.8
|
67.6
|
2.6
|
Euro
area
|
8 278.0
|
37.7
|
66.1
|
7.4
|
Euro area
|
10 709.0
|
45.0
|
2.4
|
Russia
|
2 950.6
|
13.4
|
7.9
|
4.5
|
Russia
|
3 935.0
|
16.5
|
25.8
|
Latvia
|
2 104.2
|
9.6
|
49.7
|
1.0
|
Poland
|
2 800.8
|
11.8
|
5.5
|
Poland
|
1 790.2
|
8.2
|
66.1
|
5.8
|
Germany
|
2 749.7
|
11.5
|
–1.2
|
Germany
|
1 693.2
|
7.7
|
75.2
|
9.4
|
Latvia
|
1 675.0
|
7.0
|
4.0
|
Estonia
|
1 084.6
|
4.9
|
51.6
|
5.7
|
Netherlands
|
1 212.1
|
5.1
|
9.4
|
Sweden
|
1 013.0
|
4.6
|
86.8
|
2.3
|
Italy
|
1 087.4
|
4.6
|
–1.4
|
United
Kingdom
|
848.7
|
3.9
|
82.2
|
7.0
|
Sweden
|
902.3
|
3.8
|
6.2
|
Netherlands
|
836.8
|
3.8
|
76.6
|
18.6
|
Estonia
|
804.7
|
3.4
|
14.1
|
Belarus
|
823.6
|
3.8
|
14.1
|
7.1
|
France
|
735.2
|
3.1
|
–2.9
|
United
States
|
769.1
|
3.5
|
92.8
|
–30.5
|
China
|
704.6
|
3.0
|
11.6
|
Ukraine
|
762.8
|
3.5
|
71.2
|
26.4
|
Belgium
|
637.6
|
2.7
|
–13.2
|
Norway
|
607.5
|
2.8
|
88.2
|
3.4
|
Finland
|
610.4
|
2.6
|
7.6
|
France
|
552.1
|
2.5
|
76.4
|
7.1
|
Belarus
|
592.1
|
2.5
|
5.4
|
Denmark
|
541.9
|
2.5
|
78.7
|
3.2
|
United Kingdom
|
587.1
|
2.5
|
–6.5
|
Italy
|
491.9
|
2.2
|
80.7
|
7.8
|
Czech Republic
|
431.9
|
1.8
|
10.1
|
Other
|
5 077.2
|
23.1
|
71.3
|
–
|
Other
|
4 342.6
|
18.1
|
–
_____________
2 Partner country: in case of exports – country of destination; in case of imports in trade with the EU countries – country of consignment, in trade with the non-EU countries – country of origin of the good.
Table 4. Commodity structure of and changes in exports in January–September 2019
|
CN sections, chapters
|
Value,
EUR million
|
Share,
%
|
Share
of goods of Lithuanian origin, %
|
Change,
against the respective period of 2018, %
|
|
Total
|
21 947.4
|
100.0
|
60.5
|
6.3
|
XVI
|
Machinery
and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound
recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and
reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
|
3 197.9
|
14.6
|
29.5
|
2.3
|
84
|
Machinery
and mechanical appliances; parts thereof
|
1 784.5
|
8.1
|
19.2
|
3.8
|
V
|
Mineral
products
|
3 021.9
|
13.8
|
88.6
|
–0.6
|
27
|
Mineral
fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous
substances; mineral waxes
|
2 984.9
|
13.6
|
88.7
|
–0.8
|
2710
|
Petroleum
products
|
2 608.1
|
11.9
|
94.1
|
–2.9
|
VI
|
Products
of the chemical or allied industries
|
2 451.9
|
11.2
|
44.8
|
12.6
|
31
|
Fertilisers
|
653.7
|
3.0
|
80.7
|
21.4
|
XX
|
Miscellaneous
manufactured articles
|
1 826.2
|
8.3
|
86.1
|
6.6
|
94
|
Furniture
and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings
|
1 700.4
|
7.7
|
89.9
|
7.9
|
IV
|
Prepared
foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco
substitutes
|
1 639.8
|
7.5
|
72.6
|
2.4
|
24
|
Tobacco
and manufactured tobacco substitutes
|
489.5
|
2.2
|
99.3
|
–8.7
|
VII
|
Plastics
and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof
|
1 489.3
|
6.8
|
71.5
|
6.4
|
39
|
Plastics
and articles thereof
|
1 391.8
|
6.3
|
75.4
|
6.2
|
XV
|
Base
metals and articles of base metal
|
1 293.7
|
5.9
|
49.8
|
1.4
|
73
|
Articles
of iron or steel
|
566.3
|
2.6
|
64.8
|
8.2
|
|
Other
|
7 026.7
|
31.9
|
58.2
|
–
Table 5. Commodity structure of and changes in exports of
goods of Lithuanian origin in January–September 2019
|
CN sections, chapters
|
Value,
EUR million
|
Share,
%
|
Change,
against the respective period of 2018 %
|
|
Total
|
13 285.6
|
100.0
|
4.8
|
V
|
Mineral
products
|
2 676.7
|
20.1
|
–1.8
|
27
|
Mineral
fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous
substances; mineral waxes
|
2 648.0
|
19.9
|
–1.9
|
2710
|
Petroleum
products
|
2 455.5
|
18.5
|
–3.0
|
XX
|
Miscellaneous
manufactured articles
|
1 572.1
|
11.8
|
9.3
|
94
|
Furniture
and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings
|
1 527.9
|
11.5
|
9.4
|
IV
|
Prepared
foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco
substitutes
|
1 190.9
|
9.0
|
2.4
|
24
|
Tobacco
and manufactured tobacco substitutes
|
486.1
|
3.7
|
–7.5
|
VI
|
Products
of the chemical or allied industries
|
1 098.9
|
8.3
|
13.4
|
31
|
Fertilisers
|
527.6
|
4.0
|
18.9
|
VII
|
Plastics
and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof
|
1 064.7
|
8.0
|
3.9
|
39
|
Plastics
and articles thereof
|
1 049.7
|
7.9
|
3.7
|
XVI
|
Machinery
and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound
recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and
reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
|
944.9
|
7.1
|
6.4
|
85
|
Electrical
machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers
|
602.5
|
4.5
|
4.2
|
|
Other
|
4 737.4
|
35.7
|
–
Table 6. Commodity structure of and changes in imports in
January–September 2019
|
CN sections, chapters
|
Value,
EUR million
|
Share,
%
|
Change,
against the respective period of 2018 %
|
|
Total
|
23 808.5
|
100.0
|
5.0
|
V
|
Mineral
products
|
4 849.6
|
20.4
|
4.4
|
27
|
Mineral
fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous
substances; mineral waxes
|
4 645.3
|
19.5
|
4.3
|
2709
|
Crude
petroleum
|
3 271.1
|
13.7
|
7.0
|
XVI
|
Machinery
and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound
recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and
reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
|
3 950.8
|
16.6
|
0.7
|
84
|
Machinery
and mechanical appliances; parts thereof
|
2 283.3
|
9.6
|
0.1
|
VI
|
Products
of the chemical or allied industries
|
2 897.1
|
12.2
|
9.6
|
30
|
Pharmaceutical
products
|
859.5
|
3.6
|
14.2
|
XVII
|
Vehicles,
aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment
|
2 521.3
|
10.6
|
9.5
|
87
|
Vehicles
other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories
thereof
|
2 373.9
|
10.0
|
6.3
|
XV
|
Base
metals and articles of base metal
|
1 607.9
|
6.8
|
3.0
|
72
|
Iron
and steel
|
540.9
|
2.3
|
–3.0
|
VII
|
Plastics
and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof
|
1 273.2
|
5.3
|
4.2
|
39
|
Plastics
and articles thereof
|
1 058.5
|
4.4
|
2.9
|
IV
|
Prepared
foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco
substitutes
|
1 228.2
|
5.2
|
6.3
|
22
|
Beverages,
spirits and vinegar
|
335.7
|
1.4
|
6.0
|
|
Other
|
5 480.4
|
22.9
|
–
Table 7. Volume of and changes in imports and exports
|
Periods
|
Exports
|
Exports
of goods of Lithuanian origin
|
Imports
|
Balance
|
value,
EUR million
|
change,
compared to the previous month, %
|
value,
EUR million
|
change,
compared to the previous month, %
|
share
in total exports, %
|
value,
EUR million
|
change,
compared to the previous month, %
|
EUR million
|
2018-09
|
2 293.8
|
−9.8
|
1 456.2
|
−7.9
|
63.5
|
2 557.5
|
−5.2
|
−263.7
|
2018-10
|
2 716.0
|
18.4
|
1 688.9
|
16.0
|
62.2
|
3 005.5
|
17.5
|
−289.4
|
2018-11
|
2 627.6
|
−3.3
|
1 589.2
|
−5.9
|
60.5
|
2 780.1
|
−7.5
|
−152.5
|
2018-12
|
2 272.2
|
−13.5
|
1 326.8
|
−16.5
|
58.4
|
2 471.5
|
−11.1
|
−199.3
|
2019-01
|
2 287.7
|
0.7
|
1 463.8
|
10.3
|
64.0
|
2 382.2
|
−3.6
|
−94.5
|
2019-02
|
2 260.6
|
−1.2
|
1 357.9
|
−7.2
|
60.1
|
2 520.1
|
5.8
|
−259.5
|
2019-03
|
2 550.6
|
12.8
|
1 500.3
|
10.5
|
58.8
|
2 695.1
|
6.9
|
−144.4
|
2019-04
|
2 426.2
|
−4.9
|
1 483.9
|
−1.1
|
61.2
|
2 669.8
|
−0.9
|
−243.5
|
2019-05
|
2 496.4
|
2.9
|
1 537.8
|
3.6
|
61.6
|
2 968.7
|
11.2
|
−472.3
|
2019-06
|
2 409.2
|
−3.5
|
1 463.9
|
−4.8
|
60.8
|
2 499.7
|
−15.8
|
−90.5
|
2019-07
|
2 470.8
|
2.6
|
1 446.3
|
−1.2
|
58.5
|
2 861.2
|
14.5
|
−390.4
|
2019-08
|
2 509.5
|
1.6
|
1 520.1
|
5.1
|
60.6
|
2 623.4
|
−8.3
|
−113.9
|
2019-09
|
2 536.3
|
1.1
|
1 511.6
|
−0.6
|
59.6
|
2 588.3
|
−1.3
|
−52.0
