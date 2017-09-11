Unemployment rate in Latvia at 5.7% in October

At the end of October a total of 52,651 unemployed people were registered with the Employment Agency, up from 52,595 unemployed people registered with the agency at the end of September.





The lowest unemployment rate was registered in Greater Riga - 3.9%, which is the same as in September, while the highest unemployment rate was registered in Latgale province - 13.2%, which is 0.1 percentage points less than in September.





In the meantime, unemployment in Zemgale and Kurzeme provinces rose 0.1 percentage point in October. At the end of October, the registered unemployment rate in the Zemgale was 6.2%, and in Kurzeme - 5.4%. In Vidzeme the registered unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.4%.





According to the Employment Agency, unemployment rate in Riga was 3.7% at the end of October, which is the same as a month ago.



