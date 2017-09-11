In October, food had the greatest impact on the consumer price index

According to Statistics Estonia, the change of the consumer price index in October 2019 was –0.1% compared to September 2019 and 1.6% compared to October of the previous year.

Compared to October 2018, goods were 0.6% and services 3.3% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services fell by 1.8% and non-regulated prices rose by 2.5%. The last time the change of the consumer price index was below 2% compared to the same month of the previous year was in November 2016 (1.0%).





Compared to October 2018, the consumer price index was affected the most by the price increase of food and non-alcoholic beverages. The biggest impact on the latter came from 4.1% more expensive meat products and 5.3% more expensive flour products. Alcoholic beverages were 7.4% cheaper, diesel fuel 4.8% and petrol 3.5% cheaper. Of food products, the biggest price increase was seen for rice (11%) and the biggest price decreases for fresh fish (28%) and potatoes (11%).





Compared to September, the consumer price index was affected the most by the price decrease of food and non-alcoholic beverages. The biggest impact came from cheaper vegetables (7.2%) and cheaper fruit (5.1%). Plane tickets bought for October were 15.5% more expensive than tickets purchased for September and motor fuel was 1.5% more expensive than in September.



