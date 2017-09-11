Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Security, Society, Statistics
Latvia still has EU's largest murder rate per 100,000 residents
In 2017, the number of intentional murders in Latvia reached 5.6 per 100,000 residents, which is the highest figure within the EU, and by one murder per 100,000 more than in 2016, according to information from Eurostat.
The lowest number of intentional murders per 100,000 residents in 2017 was registered in Luxembourg -- 0.3, followed by Italy -- 0.6, and the Czech Republic -- also 0.6.
In comparison, there were four intentional murders per 100,000 residents registered in Lithuania in 2017, and 2.2 in Estonia.
The respective figures registered in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in 2016 were 4.6, 3.6 and 2.7.
Overall, approximately 5,200 intentional murders were registered in the EU in 2017, which is by 19% less than in 2008.
