Wednesday, 06.11.2019
Latvia is the leader in car theft in the Baltics
Police in the EU recorded on average 697 000 car thefts yearly over the period 2015 to 2017, a 29% reduction compared to the period 2008 to 2010 (yearly average 983 000). Between 2008 and 2017, there were downward trends in most EU Member States, informed Eurostat.
On average over 2015 to 2017*, the figures were highest in Luxembourg (328 police-recorded car thefts per 100 000 inhabitants), followed by Greece (269), Italy (257), Sweden (256), France (247) and Czechia (238). The lowest figures in the EU were observed in Slovakia and Estonia (both 31), Croatia (20), Romania (15) and Denmark (4).
