Manufacturing output grew by 3.1% in September

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia (CSB) show that, compared to September 2018, in September 2019 industrial production output1 grew by 7.3 % (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). The growth was influenced by the rise in electricity and gas supply – of 27.8 % (increase in production of electricity in hydro power and combined heat and power plants, as well as distribution of gas), and manufacturing – of 3.1%. Industrial production output in mining and quarrying, in turn, fell by 15.5%.

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, significant rise in manufacturing output was recorded in high and medium-high technologies sectors: manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, manufacture of electrical equipment (of 22.1%) and manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (17.5%). Significant upturn was also registered in repair and installation of machinery and equipment (of 29.2%) and manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (15.5%).





Decline, in turn, was recorded in two out of the three manufacturing sectors having the largest share in industrial production: manufacture of food products and manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture (of 3.2% and 0.6%, respectively). Reduction was also registered in manufacture of machinery and equipment (of 10.3%), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (10.2%), and manufacture of wearing apparel (7.8%).





Compared to August 2019, in September 2019 industrial production output grew by 1.2% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in electricity and gas supply by 3.1%, in manufacturing by 0.8%, whereas in mining and quarrying there was a drop of 6.1%.













Changes in industrial production output

(as per cent, at constant prices)

JAN–SEP 2019

compared to

JAN–SEP 2018

(calendar adjusted) Q3 2019, compared to September 2019, compared to Q2 2019 (seasonally adjusted) Q3 2018 (calendar adjusted) AUG 2019 (seasonally adjusted) SEP 2018 (calendar adjusted) Total industrial production 1.1 2.3 2.6 1.2 7.3 Mining and quarrying -1.9 -9.2 -13.0 -6.1 -15.5 Manufacturing 2.7 0.4 1.5 0.8 3.1 Manufacture of food products -0.9 -0.8 -0.8 -1.1 -3.2 Manufacture of beverages -1.6 -2.2 -6.5 2.4 -0.4 Manufacture of textiles 5.5 1.4 4.4 -5.4 -0.9 Manufacture of wearing apparel -7.1 -9.7 -9.4 7.5 -7.8 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture 0.4 -0.5 -5.2 2.7 -0.6 Manufacture of paper and paper products -0.1 1.5 4.2 6.9 7.7 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 7.8 2.5 5.5 -4.1 1.8 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products -4.6 2.0 -9.0 4.5 2.9 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products -3.3 1.1 0.7 -4.5 -4.4 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 15.1 4.3 17.9 -1.0 15.5 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 11.2 6.7 17.0 5.1 17.5 Manufacture of electrical equipment 23.6 3.8 22.3 4.1 22.1 Manufacture of machinery and equipment 2.3 -4.2 -4.7 -9.7 -10.3 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers -0.2 -2.9 -5.6 -5.5 -10.2 Manufacture of furniture -6.5 -0.5 -4.5 -4.8 -6.9 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment* 14.3 -5.2 12.3 11.8 29.2 Electricity and gas supply -6.9 16.7 10.6 3.1 27.8

* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment.