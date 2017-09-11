Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Statistics
Manufacturing output grew by 3.1% in September
Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, significant rise in manufacturing output was recorded in high and medium-high technologies sectors: manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, manufacture of electrical equipment (of 22.1%) and manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (17.5%). Significant upturn was also registered in repair and installation of machinery and equipment (of 29.2%) and manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (15.5%).
Decline, in turn, was recorded in two out of the three manufacturing sectors having the largest share in industrial production: manufacture of food products and manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture (of 3.2% and 0.6%, respectively). Reduction was also registered in manufacture of machinery and equipment (of 10.3%), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (10.2%), and manufacture of wearing apparel (7.8%).
Compared to August 2019, in September 2019 industrial production output grew by 1.2% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in electricity and gas supply by 3.1%, in manufacturing by 0.8%, whereas in mining and quarrying there was a drop of 6.1%.
Changes
in industrial production output
(as per cent, at constant prices)
|
|
JAN–SEP 2019
|
Q3
2019, compared to
|
September
2019, compared to
|
Q2 2019
(seasonally
adjusted)
|
Q3 2018
(calendar
adjusted)
|
AUG 2019
(seasonally
adjusted)
|
SEP 2018
(calendar
adjusted)
|
Total industrial production
|
1.1
|
2.3
|
2.6
|
1.2
|
7.3
|
Mining and quarrying
|
-1.9
|
-9.2
|
-13.0
|
-6.1
|
-15.5
|
Manufacturing
|
2.7
|
0.4
|
1.5
|
0.8
|
3.1
|
Manufacture of food products
|
-0.9
|
-0.8
|
-0.8
|
-1.1
|
-3.2
|
Manufacture of beverages
|
-1.6
|
-2.2
|
-6.5
|
2.4
|
-0.4
|
Manufacture of textiles
|
5.5
|
1.4
|
4.4
|
-5.4
|
-0.9
|
Manufacture of wearing apparel
|
-7.1
|
-9.7
|
-9.4
|
7.5
|
-7.8
|
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and
cork, except furniture
|
0.4
|
-0.5
|
-5.2
|
2.7
|
-0.6
|
Manufacture of paper and paper products
|
-0.1
|
1.5
|
4.2
|
6.9
|
7.7
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|
7.8
|
2.5
|
5.5
|
-4.1
|
1.8
|
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|
-4.6
|
2.0
|
-9.0
|
4.5
|
2.9
|
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|
-3.3
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
-4.5
|
-4.4
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except
machinery and equipment
|
15.1
|
4.3
|
17.9
|
-1.0
|
15.5
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical
products
|
11.2
|
6.7
|
17.0
|
5.1
|
17.5
|
Manufacture of electrical equipment
|
23.6
|
3.8
|
22.3
|
4.1
|
22.1
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
|
2.3
|
-4.2
|
-4.7
|
-9.7
|
-10.3
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
semi-trailers
|
-0.2
|
-2.9
|
-5.6
|
-5.5
|
-10.2
|
Manufacture of furniture
|
-6.5
|
-0.5
|
-4.5
|
-4.8
|
-6.9
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment*
|
14.3
|
-5.2
|
12.3
|
11.8
|
29.2
|
Electricity and gas supply
|
-6.9
|
16.7
|
10.6
|
3.1
|
27.8
* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of
fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial
machinery and equipment.
Manufacturing turnover2
Compared to September 2018, in September 2019 manufacturing turnover increased by 2% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the domestic market went up by 0.5% and in export by 2.8% (of which drop of 2.3% in euro area and rise of 7.3% in non-euro area).
Compared to August 2019, in September 2019 manufacturing turnover dropped by 2.1% (according to seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market went down by 1.8 % and in export by 2.2% (of which by 6.2% in euro area, while in non-euro area there was an upturn of 1.2%).
