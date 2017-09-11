Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Real Estate, Statistics

Is your dwelling too dark?

n 2018, 5.1% of people in the European Union (EU) reported not having enough daylight in their dwelling, meaning their dwelling seems too dark and is viewed as a problem for the household.

At least one in ten people considered their dwelling too dark in Malta (11.2% of the total population) and Portugal (10.0%) - the highest shares across EU Member States. They were followed by Hungary (8.6%), the United Kingdom (8.2%, 2017 data, low reliability), Luxembourg (8.0%) and Latvia (7.5%).




In contrast, the lowest shares were recorded in Slovakia (2.9%, 2017 data), Czechia (3.0%), Italy (3.2%), the Netherlands (3.4%), Cyprus (3.8%) and Poland (4.0%).

 

Note: 2018 data of the EU have been estimated.




