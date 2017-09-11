57,600 Latvian citizens have registered UK as their place of residence

57,600 Latvian citizens have registered the UK as their place of residents, Latvian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Janis Bekeris sai LETA.

Even though the European Council has made a decision to delay Brexit until January 31, 2020, the Foreign Ministry calls on Latvian citizens living in the UK to register the UK as their place of permanent residence.





"Irrespective of current development of events, registration of Latvian citizens for their permanent and temporary status is one of the most important issues," said Bekeris.

The Foreign Ministry has data about registration activity up to September 30 so far.

The registration is necessary because it will legally prove their rights to stay in the UK and will ensure that they will have all the rights and guarantees while living and working in this country.





As reported, the European Union's member states agreed to delay the UK's withdrawal from the bloc until January 31, not ruling out an earlier departure if the UK is ready for that.