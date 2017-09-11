Latvia's GDP rose by 2.8% in Q3 - flash estimate

Flash estimate of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows that, compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, in the 3rd quarter of 2019 the gross domestic product (GDP) value increased by 2.8% (seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data).

Main upward pressure on the GDP was exerted by the volume increase in industry and services (according to preliminary estimates – of 4.3% and 3.0%, respectively), including rise of 2.1% in retail trade. Amount of collected product taxes shows decrease.





Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019, GDP rose by 0.7% (seasonally and calendar adjusted data).







