Analytics, GDP, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 30.10.2019, 15:19
Latvia's GDP rose by 2.8% in Q3 - flash estimate
Gita Ķiņķevska Quarterly National Accounts Section, 30.10.2019.Print version
Flash estimate of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows that, compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, in the 3rd quarter of 2019 the gross domestic product (GDP) value increased by 2.8% (seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data).
Main upward pressure on the GDP was exerted by the volume increase in industry and services (according to preliminary estimates – of 4.3% and 3.0%, respectively), including rise of 2.1% in retail trade. Amount of collected product taxes shows decrease.
Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019, GDP rose by 0.7% (seasonally and calendar adjusted data).
Other articles:
- 30.10.2019 Lithuania's economy is slowing, analysts warn
- 30.10.2019 Latvia is ready to be part of climate change solution
- 30.10.2019 Аналитики: экономический рост Литвы замедляется
- 30.10.2019 Годовой рост ВВП Литвы – 4%
- 30.10.2019 Американцы рекомендуют Латвии -- обязательную военную службу
- 30.10.2019 Судьбу памятника воинам-освободителям в Риге решит рабочая группа
- 30.10.2019 Латвия: премьер решит вопрос о жене министра
- 30.10.2019 Для латвийских политиков медицина не в приоритетных направлениях
- 30.10.2019 Lithuania's GDP up 4% over year
- 30.10.2019 Прибыль туроператора Novaturas сократилась на 76%