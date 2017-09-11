Analytics, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Society, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 25.10.2019, 20:51
83% of kids in Latvia have cellphones - survey
In the survey, parents were asked about their offspring's habits of using smart devices. Half of respondents admitted being concerned about the time their children spend on the internet.
At the same time, the surveyed parents agreed that if used meaningfully, technologies help learn new and useful things. The parents believe that the main benefits from the web is that kids can learn foreign languages online and use the internet for education purposes. The internet also widens their mental outlook and helps learn practical skills.
In the survey, 22% of respondents said they offered their children developing games and exercises in smart devices.
Also, 47% of kids under the age of nine use the internet in their parents' phones.
Berg Research conducted the survey in September 2019, interviewing 504 parents with up to 15 years-old children.
- 25.10.2019 Индекс: налоговая система Латвии - третья наиболее конкурентоспособная в ОЭСР
- 25.10.2019 Latvia: In September, construction costs increased by 0.2%
- 25.10.2019 Estonia: 2018 was a good year in terms of film production as well as cinema attendance
- 25.10.2019 Фестиваль WINTERFEST откроет джазовое трио Давида Газарова
- 25.10.2019 Latvian tax system ranked 3rd most competitive among OECD members
- 25.10.2019 Latvia:Healthcare workers to organize "A Day without a Doctor" in protest against insufficient healthcare financing
- 25.10.2019 Estonia: Volume of defense field's construction tenders EUR 200 mln for 2021-2024
- 25.10.2019 Исследование: личный мобильный телефон есть у 83% латвийских детей
- 25.10.2019 Собрано рекордное число подписей под требованием запретить в Эстонии зверофермы
- 25.10.2019 «Мывщика N1» России отправили под суд. Балтия в деле тоже фигурирует