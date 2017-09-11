83% of kids in Latvia have cellphones - survey

In Latvia, most kids aged between 5 and 15, or 83%, have their own cellphones, shows a Tele2/Berg Research survey of parents.

In the survey, parents were asked about their offspring's habits of using smart devices. Half of respondents admitted being concerned about the time their children spend on the internet.





At the same time, the surveyed parents agreed that if used meaningfully, technologies help learn new and useful things. The parents believe that the main benefits from the web is that kids can learn foreign languages online and use the internet for education purposes. The internet also widens their mental outlook and helps learn practical skills.





In the survey, 22% of respondents said they offered their children developing games and exercises in smart devices.





Also, 47% of kids under the age of nine use the internet in their parents' phones.

Berg Research conducted the survey in September 2019, interviewing 504 parents with up to 15 years-old children.