Analytics, Internet, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 24.10.2019, 20:31
Latvia: During two years use of social media in enterprises rose by 10.9 percentage points
In 2009, only 42.1% of enterprises had a website. During ten years most rapidly this indicator increased in medium-sized (by 23.8 percentage points) and small enterprises (by 21.5 percentage points), but in large enterprises growth comprises 9.7 percentage points (in 2009, already 84.4 % of large enterprises had a website). In breakdown by sectors, this trend has not changed during ten years. The largest amount of enterprises with a website are in information and communication services sector (92%) and accommodation sector (84.2%).
23.8% of enterprises with a website analyse activities of website visitors with an aim to advertise and improve customer satisfaction.
40.9% of enterprises use social media, of which 74.5% are large enterprises, 49.9% – medium-sized enterprises and 38.2% – small enterprises. In 2017, 30% of enterprises used social media, but in 2013 – only 15.4%. Compared to 2017, most rapidly use of social media increased in small enterprises (by 11.3 percentage points), in medium-sized and large enterprises – by 8.6 and 8 percentage points, respectively. Increasing number of enterprises (39.7%) are using social network in their activity, such as Facebook, Draugiem, LinkedIn, etc. Multimedia content sharing sites, such as Instagram, YouTube, Flickr, are used by 16.4% of enterprises, blogging or micro-blogging sites, such as Twitter, WordPress, – by 10.3% enterprises. The smallest amount of enterprises (3.7%) are using Wiki-based knowledge-sharing tools, such as MediaWiki, Confluence, SharePoint.
Similar as in previous years, enterprises use social media the most for promoting company image or increasing awareness of products (37.9%), for getting information on customer opinions and reviews or for providing answer on customer questions (26.4%), as well as for searching employees (23.2%). Less frequently – for involving customers in development and improvement of goods or services (16.2%), for cooperation with business partners or other organizations (14.8%) and for enhancement of views or knowledge sharing within the enterprise (12.1%).
For the first time this year enterprises were asked on ICT security3. Results of the survey show that special provisions on ICT security requirements and measures are elaborated in 41.9% of enterprises. Majority of them (25.4%) have updated documentation on ICT security measures and requirements over the last year, 12.2% – within one to two years time, but 4.2% – more than two years ago.
Mostly outsourcing service providers are responsible for implementation of ICT security measures in enterprises (in 69% of enterprises), but in 24.4% of enterprises – their own employees, but in 5.4% of enterprises – both outsourcing service providers and employees of the enterprise. Mainly small enterprises (75.6%) and medium-sized enterprises (72.9%) attract such outsourcing service, less frequently – large enterprises (44.6%).
In 2018, 9.4% of enterprises faced inaccessibility of ICT services or systems, 6.7% – data losses or damages, but 1.6% – disclosure of confidential data. 12.2 % of enterprises are insured against ICT security incidents.
ICT security control used the most (in 86.9% enterprises) is stringent password, the least (in 11.1% enterprises) – biometric methods, for example, fingerprints, voice or face recognition.
ICT
security controls used in enterprises in 2019
(% of total number of enterprises in the respective group)
|
ICT
security control
|
Total
|
Of
which with the number of employees:
|
10–49
(small)
|
50–249
(medium-sized)
|
250+
(large)
|
Stringent passwords
|
86.9
|
86.0
|
90.6
|
94.6
|
Regular software (operating system) update
|
75.1
|
72.1
|
87.5
|
95.2
|
Identification of users and authorization using
biometric methods
|
11.1
|
10.0
|
15.2
|
19.9
|
Encryption of data, documents and / or e-mail
|
27.3
|
24.9
|
35.8
|
54.8
|
Data backup in other data medium (including cloud
computing4)
|
60.6
|
57.2
|
73.8
|
91.4
|
Network access control (equipment and user access
control)
|
56.2
|
52.3
|
71.1
|
89.0
|
VPN (virtual private network which ensures secure
data exchange using public network)
|
25.9
|
21.1
|
43.0
|
77.8
|
Maintenance of log files for analysis after security
incidents
|
22.2
|
17.7
|
37.9
|
74.4
|
ICT security risk assessment
|
30.0
|
25.3
|
47.6
|
76.9
|
ICT security testing
|
32.4
|
28.1
|
49.2
|
67.7
