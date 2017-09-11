Analytics, Demography, Latvia, Statistics

14 thousand births recorded over the nine months of 2019

17.10.2019.
Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau show that during the nine months of 2019, 14 130 births were registered, which is 550 children fewer than in the respective period of 2018. Decline in the birth number is observed for the fourth year in a row.



Over the nine months of 2019, 10 571 marriages were registered, which is 472 marriages fewer than in the respective period a year ago. During the past three years, marriage number has stabilised – on average 13 thousand marriages are concluded annually.



The number of deaths has been fairly stable during the recent years – 28 thousand deaths annually. Until the end of September of this year, 20 787 deaths were registered, which is 829 deaths fewer than in the nine months of the previous year.


On 1 October 2019, population of Latvia provisionally constituted 1 million 910 thousand people. The indicator has declined by 0.5 % since January.

 




