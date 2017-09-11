Analytics, Demography, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 17.10.2019, 21:19
14 thousand births recorded over the nine months of 2019
Sigita Šulca Social Statistics Methodology Section, 17.10.2019.Print version
Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau show that during the nine months of 2019, 14 130 births were registered, which is 550 children fewer than in the respective period of 2018. Decline in the birth number is observed for the fourth year in a row.
Over the nine months of 2019, 10 571 marriages were registered, which is 472 marriages fewer than in the respective period a year ago. During the past three years, marriage number has stabilised – on average 13 thousand marriages are concluded annually.
The number of deaths has been fairly stable during the recent years – 28 thousand deaths annually. Until the end of September of this year, 20 787 deaths were registered, which is 829 deaths fewer than in the nine months of the previous year.
On 1 October 2019, population of Latvia provisionally constituted 1 million 910 thousand people. The indicator has declined by 0.5 % since January.
Other articles:
- 17.10.2019 Estonia: Gender pay gap continues to be present in all economic activities
- 17.10.2019 Latvia: Companies' desire and ability to borrow has reached record heights this year
- 17.10.2019 Latvia has highest proportion of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion in Baltics - Eurostat
- 17.10.2019 Latvia is celebrating 100th anniversary of Latvian National Institutions for Culture, Education and Science at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris
- 17.10.2019 Латвия прекращает давать новорожденным статус неграждан с 2020 года
- 17.10.2019 Latvia: Children born to non-citizens to get citizenzship starting from 2020
- 17.10.2019 Ukrainian president thanks Latvia for assistance in overcoming difficulties
- 17.10.2019 Elektrum Lietuva: в сентябре цена на электроэнергию в Литве снизилась на 1%
- 17.10.2019 Digitalised economy: OECD efforts to address tax challenges
- 17.10.2019 Желание и возможность кредитоваться у латвийских компаний достигли рекордных показателей