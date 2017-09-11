Estonia ranks 17th in EU for gender equality

Gender equality in Estonia, insofar as it concerns money, knowledge and power, has improved at a faster pace than the average in the European Union, the index of the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) shows cited LETA/BNS.

Estonia ranks 17th among the 28 member states of the European Union, having risen by three points over the course of two years, the Ministry of Social Affairs said. While Estonia's score exceeds those of Latvia and Lithuania, it is nonetheless lower than the average in the EU.





Altogether 25% of women in Estonia are employed in education, healthcare or social work, whereas the share of men in these fields is four percent. Meanwhile, 40% of men work in engineering, science, technology and mathematics, whereas the corresponding share among women in the said areas is 10%.





While the domain of power, or equality in decision-making processes, has seen the most progress both in Estonia and the European Union, it nonetheless remains the lowest scoring area. Gender equality pertaining to participation in political decision-making has notably increased compared with 2005, however, both on the parliamentary level as well as in the government.





Men and women were on average represented equally from 2016 to 2018 in agencies wielding social power in Estonia, such as the management board of the public broadcaster, which placed Estonia second among the EU member states. However, women only accounted for 14% among members in organizations engaged in making decision over research funding and for 9% of the executive committee of the Estonian Olympic Committee.





"It is positive that the level of income of both women and men has risen; however, the gender pay gap in Estonia remains one of the largest in Europe," Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik said. "The distribution of jobs is definitely one of the reasons -- there are deeply rooted stereotypes in the society about which jobs are suitable for men and women. Changing that is dependent on more women studying information and communication technologies or science and engineering. More men, on the other hand, could study and take up employment in care and education," he said.





The minister noted that public policies, attitudes in the society, organizational practices and personal choices all have a role to play in changing the situation.





"A wide pay gap and the resulting pension gap place women in larger risk of poverty," he said.





The report also examines reconciling professional and family life and highlights as positive Estonia's parental leave system, which, unlike most systems in the European Union, neither depends on the parent's gender nor status or type of employment. The burden of care for elderly and disabled relatives, however, more often falls on women than men also compared with the average in the European Union.





The Gender Equality Index has six core domains -- work, money, knowledge, time, power and health.





Sweden continues to top the EU scoreboard, with 83.6 points, followed by Denmark with 77.5. Greece and Hungary have the most ground to make up, with both scoring less than 52.







