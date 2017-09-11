Analytics, Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 15.10.2019, 11:25
Vocational training: acquiring new skills
Almost 80% of young VET graduates find employment soon after
graduating. For this reason, the European Vocational Skills Week aims at improving
the attractiveness of vocational education and training by highlighting
excellence and quality. In addition, it promotes awareness and rising multiple
opportunities that VET can offer.
Besides, VET offers a wealth of up-skilling and re-skilling
opportunities, profitable for employees and for employers. These possibilities
help people of all ages to adapt to rapid changes in the labour market,
enhancing their employment potential to secure high quality jobs. The
opportunities support companies in filling skill gaps, providing education and
training for existing personnel to boost competitiveness in our fast-changing
economy.
VET for all: skills for life
Launched in 2016, the European Vocational Skills Week is an
annual campaign designed to promote VET and improve its image. The campaign
includes activities and events throughout the year and culminates with the
official Week in a designated city.
The Week has received high levels of engagement and stakeholder
support from the outset, and this is reflected in the campaign's reach-out with
almost 2000 activities and events reaching more than 2.4 million people in
2018.
The central theme
of the 2019 event “VET for all - skills for life” shows that vocational education and training helps
people to start and build up fulfilling careers at any age. In this way VET would
become a valid choice for both young people and adults.
VET is an
attractive educational choice in Finland: almost half of young people apply for
vocational education and training immediately after basic education. The
country’s goal is to raise the education level of the entire Finnish population;
to achieve this, strong investments in education and training is needed.
Besides, it is also the most effective way to increase employment, equality and
well-being, underlined Li Andersson, Minister of
Education of Finland.
Rapid technological
change increases the need for continuous learning. In order to ensure that
everyone can continue to update their knowledge, skills and competences
throughout their lives, all EU states have to develop effective and
future-oriented education and training policies.
In addition to the events during the Week in Helsinki, more
than 1,000 other activities took place during 2019 at local, regional and
national level in the EU and beyond.
All stakeholders gathered in Finland to highlight the
benefits of VET, showing opportunities and promote an educational pathway that
has the potential to transform the lives of young and old alike.
VET in Europe
VET participation rates have been growing steadily over the
last several years, as more and more people have benefited from this unique
educational pathway. As of 2018:
- Almost 80% of young VET graduates find employment soon
after graduating;
- Youth unemployment rates are at a record low of 15.2%;
- 22% of people in Europe are considered ‘low-qualified';
- 48% of students participate in VET;
- 11% of Europe's adult population participates in adult
learning;
- 72% of companies provide their employees with training
opportunities (2015);
- 49% of employees take part in the job-related training
offered by their employer (2015).
Awards for VET Excellence 2019
During the European Vocational Skills Week outstanding
individuals, organisations and initiatives are rewarded each year with the
Awards for VET Excellence.
The prizes are designed to highlight the VET’s quality in
providing a visibility to the winners, motivate those taking part and support
the development of networks and new career opportunities.
More information in the following links:
- European Vocational Skills Week 2019 website;
- European Vocational Skills Week 2019 events map;
- Facebook Event Page: European Vocational Skills Week 2019;
- Finnish Presidency of the Council of the
European Union 2019 website
- 15.10.2019 Klaipeda FEZ Honored by FDI Intelligence for Investor Expansions
- 15.10.2019 Back Almost half of EU pupils study vocational programmes
- 14.10.2019 Налоги и пошлины после Brexit: выездная сессия СГД у латвийцев в Англии
- 14.10.2019 Amber Grid разрешено подписать договор о строительстве газопровода в Польшу с Alvora
- 14.10.2019 С ноября литовцам компенсируют приобретение более экологиных автомобиле
- 14.10.2019 Oil price pass-through to consumer prices in Latvia
- 14.10.2019 Arco Real Estate: с начала года цены на серийные квартиры в Риге выросли на 2,7%
- 14.10.2019 Eastnine takes possession of S7-2 in Vilnius
- 14.10.2019 Lithuania's public procurement body allows Amber Grid to sign GIPL contract with Alvora
- 14.10.2019 New light-vehicle registrations in the Baltic States grew by 19% in 3Q 2019