Analytics, Education and Science, EU – Baltic States
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 15.10.2019, 11:25
Back Almost half of EU pupils study vocational programmes
Students usually enter upper secondary school programmes (ISCED level 3) between the ages of 14 and 16. These
programmes are typically designed to complete secondary education in
preparation for tertiary education or provide skills relevant to employment, or
both. In particular, vocational education programmes are designed to provide
learners with the knowledge and the set of skills specific to a particular
occupation or trade. Such programmes may have work-based components (e.g.
apprenticeships, dual-system education programmes). Successful completion of
such programmes leads to labour market-relevant, vocational qualifications
acknowledged as occupationally oriented by the relevant national authorities
and/or the labour market.
Vocational education at upper secondary level was somewhat
dominated by males, who accounted for 56% of pupils studying this type of
programme.
Highest share of upper secondary pupils enrolled in vocational education in Czechia and Finland
More males than females in upper secondary vocational education in most Member States
The majority of pupils following vocational upper secondary
programmes were male in every EU Member State, except the United Kingdom (52%
were women), Belgium and Sweden (both 51%), and Finland (little over 50%).
In contrast, fewer than 40% of pupils following vocational
programmes at upper secondary level were female in Cyprus (23%), Ireland (33%),
Greece (34%), Lithuania (35%), Germany (37%), Italy (38%), Hungary and Poland
(both 39%).
- 15.10.2019 Klaipeda FEZ Honored by FDI Intelligence for Investor Expansions
- 15.10.2019 Vocational training: acquiring new skills
- 14.10.2019 Налоги и пошлины после Brexit: выездная сессия СГД у латвийцев в Англии
- 14.10.2019 Amber Grid разрешено подписать договор о строительстве газопровода в Польшу с Alvora
- 14.10.2019 Oil price pass-through to consumer prices in Latvia
- 14.10.2019 Arco Real Estate: с начала года цены на серийные квартиры в Риге выросли на 2,7%
- 14.10.2019 Eastnine takes possession of S7-2 in Vilnius
- 14.10.2019 Lithuania's public procurement body allows Amber Grid to sign GIPL contract with Alvora
- 14.10.2019 New light-vehicle registrations in the Baltic States grew by 19% in 3Q 2019
- 14.10.2019 Estonian ministry's analysis: Technical education ensures greater income