Karbauskis, Zubas, investment fund among biggest land owners in Lithuania

Ramunas Karbauskis, leader of the ruling Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, businessman Darius Zubas and investment fund Fixed Yield Invest Fund are the biggest land owners in Lithuania,according the delfi.lt news website informed LETA/BNS.

Karbauskis owns 22,000-24,000 hectares of lands via his Agrokoncernas business group and as a farmer, the authors of the survey say.





Zubas owns 7,400 hectares of land via Linas Agro Group, and Lithuanian investment fund Fixed Yield Ivest Fund owns 6,400 hectares of land.





Austria's Agroforst GmbH is the owners of 5,000 hectares and comes in fourth, followed by businessman Kestutis Juscius with 4,300 hectares.





Delfi.lt produced the ranking in cooperation with the Reitingai magazine and used data from the Center of Registers, the companies' financial reports, property declarations released by the Tax Inspectorate, figures published by the media, and also comments of businessmen and agriculture experts.