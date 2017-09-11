Latvia records 2.6% annual inflation in September

Compared to 2015, in September 2019 consumer prices were 8.9% higher. Prices of goods increased by 7.3% and prices of services by 13.1%.

Compared to September 2018, in September 2019 the average level of consumer prices was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of goods and services related to housing, food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, goods and services related to recreation and culture, restaurant and hotel services, as well as health care.

Over the year, prices within the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 2.4%. Prices of bread (rise of 8.9%), bakery products (5.0%), as well as flours and other cereals (10.1%) had the strongest upward influence on the average price level within the group. Increase was recorded in prices of pork (of 11.4%), dried, salted or smoked meat (3.0%), meat products (6.8%), and poultry (1.8%). Upturn was also registered in prices of potatoes (of 19.3%), chocolate (7.9%), eggs (5.3%), preserved or processed fish and seafood-based preparations (4.9%), pasta products (6.2%), and rice (12.3%). Reduction, in turn, was registered in prices of fresh fruit (9.5%), coffee (4.7%), milk (5.6%), as well as fresh or chilled fish (6.5%).





The average level of alcoholic beverage and tobacco product prices went up by 4.8%. Prices of alcoholic beverages increased by 4.9%, which was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of beer and spirits. Prices of tobacco products on average grew by 4.9%.





Over the year, prices of goods and services related to housing rose by 4.0%. Increase was registered in prices of electricity, heat energy, refuse collection, solid fuels, rentals for housing, materials for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling, as well as services for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling. Reduction, in turn, was observed in natural gas prices.





The average level of prices within the health care group rose by 2.1%, which was mainly influenced by the increase in prices of dental services, prices in medical specialist practice, as well as prices of pharmaceutical products.





Prices of goods and services related to recreation and culture grew by 4.6%. Rise was registered in prices of package holidays, pet food, and television subscription fee.





Prices of restaurant and hotel services grew on average by 3.7%, which was mainly influenced by the rise in restaurant and cafe service prices of 4.8%. Prices of canteen services went up by 3.9%.





Upturn in prices of garments, telecommunication services, articles for personal hygiene and beauty products, passenger transport by air, as well as maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment had significant influence on the price rise over the year as well. Reduction, in turn, was registered in the average level of prices of fuels for transport (of 2.1%) and motor vehicle insurance.