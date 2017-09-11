Analytics, Estonia, Retail, Statistics

Estonia: In September, food and clothing had the greatest impact on the consumer price index

Viktoria Trasanov Leading Analyst Economic and Environmental Statistics Department Statistics Estonia, 07.10.2019.Print version
According to Statistics Estonia, the change of the consumer price index in September 2019 was -0.2% compared to August 2019 and 2.2% compared to September of the previous year.

Compared to September 2018, goods were 1.4% and services 3.5% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services fell by 0.6% and non-regulated prices rose by 2.9%.


Compared to September 2018, the consumer price index was affected the most by the price increase of food and non-alcoholic beverages. The biggest impact on the latter came from 13% more expensive vegetables and 5.4% more expensive flour products. Alcoholic beverages were 6.8% cheaper, diesel fuel 0.4% more expensive and petrol 0.7% cheaper. Of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for potatoes (17%), fresh vegetables (16%) and rice (16%), while the prices of fresh fish dropped the most (16%).


Compared to August, the consumer price index was affected the most by the end of seasonal sales of clothing and footwear. A more substantial impact on the index change came also from 1.5% cheaper motor fuel and 8% cheaper vegetables.


Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups, September 2019
Commodity groupSeptember 2018 – September 2019, %August 2019 – September 2019, %
TOTAL2.2-0.2
Food and non-alcoholic beverages3.2-0.7
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco-2.5-0.1
Clothing and footwear1.87.4
Housing1.1-0.9
Household goods1.70.0
Health3.0-0.1
Transport0.7-1.3
Communications-1.70.0
Recreation and culture6.90.0
Education4.41.5
Hotels. cafés and restaurants4.3-0.7
Miscellaneous goods and services2.8-0.2




