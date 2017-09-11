Estonia: In September, food and clothing had the greatest impact on the consumer price index

According to Statistics Estonia, the change of the consumer price index in September 2019 was -0.2% compared to August 2019 and 2.2% compared to September of the previous year.

Compared to September 2018, goods were 1.4% and services 3.5% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services fell by 0.6% and non-regulated prices rose by 2.9%.





Compared to September 2018, the consumer price index was affected the most by the price increase of food and non-alcoholic beverages. The biggest impact on the latter came from 13% more expensive vegetables and 5.4% more expensive flour products. Alcoholic beverages were 6.8% cheaper, diesel fuel 0.4% more expensive and petrol 0.7% cheaper. Of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for potatoes (17%), fresh vegetables (16%) and rice (16%), while the prices of fresh fish dropped the most (16%).





Compared to August, the consumer price index was affected the most by the end of seasonal sales of clothing and footwear. A more substantial impact on the index change came also from 1.5% cheaper motor fuel and 8% cheaper vegetables.



