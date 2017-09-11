Analytics, Estonia, Retail, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 07.10.2019, 20:53
Estonia: In September, food and clothing had the greatest impact on the consumer price index
Compared to September 2018, goods were 1.4% and services 3.5% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services fell by 0.6% and non-regulated prices rose by 2.9%.
Compared to September 2018, the consumer price index was affected the most by the price increase of food and non-alcoholic beverages. The biggest impact on the latter came from 13% more expensive vegetables and 5.4% more expensive flour products. Alcoholic beverages were 6.8% cheaper, diesel fuel 0.4% more expensive and petrol 0.7% cheaper. Of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for potatoes (17%), fresh vegetables (16%) and rice (16%), while the prices of fresh fish dropped the most (16%).
Compared to August, the consumer price index was affected the most by the end of seasonal sales of clothing and footwear. A more substantial impact on the index change came also from 1.5% cheaper motor fuel and 8% cheaper vegetables.
|Commodity group
|September 2018 – September 2019, %
|August 2019 – September 2019, %
|TOTAL
|2.2
|-0.2
|Food and non-alcoholic beverages
|3.2
|-0.7
|Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|-2.5
|-0.1
|Clothing and footwear
|1.8
|7.4
|Housing
|1.1
|-0.9
|Household goods
|1.7
|0.0
|Health
|3.0
|-0.1
|Transport
|0.7
|-1.3
|Communications
|-1.7
|0.0
|Recreation and culture
|6.9
|0.0
|Education
|4.4
|1.5
|Hotels. cafés and restaurants
|4.3
|-0.7
|Miscellaneous goods and services
|2.8
|-0.2
- 07.10.2019 Price growth is slowing down in the euro area and in Estonia
- 07.10.2019 Can we compete with artificial intelligence on the labour market?
- 07.10.2019 Латвия не готова к будущему - электромобилям
- 07.10.2019 Estonia: DigiDocService service to be shut down in October 2020
- 07.10.2019 Estonia: Bill seeking to establish R&D funding at 1 pct by 2022 passes 1st reading
- 07.10.2019 Эстонский рынок труда посылает противоречивые сигналы
- 07.10.2019 Бразовскис : в финансовом секторе рисками нужно управлять
- 07.10.2019 Estonia: Increasing number of households opting for renewable energy
- 07.10.2019 Fitch affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-