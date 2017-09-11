Latvia: In August, industrial production output rose by 2%

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to August 2018, in August 2019 industrial production output1 increased by 2% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Output rise in manufacturing constituted 0.4%, in electricity and gas supply 8.9%, while in mining and quarrying there was a drop of 8.3%.

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, output rise still was recorded in manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (of 20.9%), manufacture of electrical equipment as well as manufacture of textiles (15.1% in each). Upturn was also registered in manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (of 9.8%).





Industrial production output drop, in turn, was observed in manufacture of wearing apparel (of 16%), manufacture of beverages (14.2%), and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (11%). Decline was also recorded in two out of the three manufacturing sectors having the largest share in industrial production: manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, and manufacture of food products (of 6.4% and 1%, respectively).





Compared to July 2019, in August 2019 industrial production output, increased by 3% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in manufacturing by 0.6%, in mining and quarrying by 3%, and in electricity and gas supply by 12.4%.













Changes in industrial production output

(as per cent, at constant prices)

January–August 2019 compared to January–August 2018 (calendar adjusted) August 2019, compared to July 2019 (seasonally adjusted) August 2018 (calendar adjusted) Total industrial production 0.3 3.0 2.0 Mining and quarrying 0.1 3.0 -8.3 Manufacturing 2.7 0.6 0.4 Manufacture of food products -0.6 -1.8 -1.0 Manufacture of beverages -1.7 -1.9 -14.2 Manufacture of textiles 6.7 7.4 15.1 Manufacture of wearing apparel -7.0 -7.9 -16.0 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture 0.5 1.1 -6.4 Manufacture of paper and paper products -1.1 -0.2 -0.2 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 8.7 6.1 8.3 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products -5.3 4.2 -11.0 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products -2.8 2.2 5.7 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 15.0 3.6 20.9 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 10.1 -6.7 9.8 Manufacture of electrical equipment 23.9 1.5 15.1 Manufacture of machinery and equipment 3.8 5.9 -4.9 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 0.8 -2.1 -5.8 Manufacture of furniture -6.4 5.9 -1.5 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment* 12.2 -4.2 -0.7 Electricity and gas supply -10.1 12.4 8.9

