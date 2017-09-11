Analytics, Estonia, Retail, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Tuesday, 01.10.2019, 12:59

Estonia: In August, turnover increased the most in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear

Jaanika Tiigiste Leading Analyst Enterprise and Agricultural Statistics Department Statistics Estonia, 01.10.2019.Print version
According to Statistics Estonia, in August, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 651 mln euros, having increased by 4% at constant prices compared to August 2018.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 5%. Turnover increased the most in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, with sales increasing 9% year on year. A higher than average increase occurred in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials and in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sales). In both economic activities, the growth was 6%.


The turnover of grocery stores increased by 4% and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel by 2%.


Compared to the previous month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased in August by 2%. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the turnover increased by 1%. In the first eight months of 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 5% compared to the same period of the previous year.






Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 