Analytics, Estonia, Retail, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 01.10.2019, 12:59
Estonia: In August, turnover increased the most in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear
The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 5%. Turnover increased the most in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, with sales increasing 9% year on year. A higher than average increase occurred in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials and in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sales). In both economic activities, the growth was 6%.
The turnover of grocery stores increased by 4% and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel by 2%.
Compared to the previous month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased in August by 2%. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the turnover increased by 1%. In the first eight months of 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 5% compared to the same period of the previous year.
- 01.10.2019 Financing convergence and competitiveness: new efforts in the eurozone states
- 01.10.2019 Latvia: In August, retail trade turnover grew by 3.1%
- 01.10.2019 Maive Rute to start work as deputy governor of Estonian central bank
- 01.10.2019 Danske Bank's Estonian branch enters into liquidation
- 30.09.2019 Торговый центр стоимостью 70 млн. евро построит эстонская компания российского бизнесмена
- 30.09.2019 Estonia: Myfitness subsidiary Gym! to expand to Latvia
- 30.09.2019 Lithuania and Latvia registered the highest rate of death from coronary heart desease in EU
- 30.09.2019 Funding for Estonian Health Insurance Fund to grow by EUR 114 mln next year
- 27.09.2019 Объем грузоперевозок по железной дороге в Эстонии в августе сократился на 32%
- 27.09.2019 EUR 68 mln to be invested in development of new lifestyle center in Riga