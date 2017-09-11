Estonia: In August, turnover increased the most in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear

According to Statistics Estonia, in August, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 651 mln euros, having increased by 4% at constant prices compared to August 2018.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 5%. Turnover increased the most in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, with sales increasing 9% year on year. A higher than average increase occurred in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials and in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sales). In both economic activities, the growth was 6%.





The turnover of grocery stores increased by 4% and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel by 2%.





Compared to the previous month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased in August by 2%. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the turnover increased by 1%. In the first eight months of 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 5% compared to the same period of the previous year.







