Monday, 23.09.2019
Lithuania's industrial output grows 4.3% in EUR 15.4 b
Lithuania's industrial production and sales rose by 4.3%, at constant prices, in January through August 2019 from a year ago to reach 15.4 bn euros, Statistics Lithuania said.
The workday-unadjusted y-o-y growth rate was 4%, the statistics office said.
In August versus July, Lithuania's industrial output declined by 2.5%, on a seasonally and workday-adjusted basis, to 1.9 bn euros. On an unadjusted basis, a month-on-month decrease of 3.2% was recorded.
Y-o-y, the country's mining, quarrying and manufacturing output rose by 4.6% on a workday-adjusted basis. Manufacturing output alone also increased by 4.6% Excluding refined petroleum products, that output rose by 5.8%.
