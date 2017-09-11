Analytics, Baltic, Banks, Financial Services, Lithuania, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 20.09.2019, 15:40
Lithuanians shop online more than Latvians, Estonians – SEB
Also, there's a growing number of people in Lithuania who have fallen victim to fraudsters.
92% of people with internet access in Lithuania have bought something online, and one in 10 (11%) of them do so regularly. The country is ahead of its neighbors of Latvia and Estonia in this respect.
"29% of people in Lithuania buy online at least several times a month or do so regularly, compared to 24% of people over 18% in Latvia and Estonia each," Vaidas Zagunis, head of the retail banking service at SEB, said in a statement.
Also more shoppers in Lithuania, compared to Latvia and Estonia, pick local online platforms and stores, with 67% choosing them in Lithuania. And 49% said they shop using international platforms. In Latvia, the rates stand at 62 and 55% respectively, and 46 and 52% respectively in Estonia.
8% of the Lithuanian residents who took part in the survey said they came across fraudsters when shopping online. The share stood at 4% in Latvia and 6 percent in Estonia.
The survey of over 1,000 adults in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia for SEB was carried out by Norstat in April-May.
- 20.09.2019 Bank of Latvia cuts GDP growth projection for this year to 2.5%
- 20.09.2019 Lithuanian tourists spent EUR 490 mln abroad in H1
- 20.09.2019 Freight volumes up 7.6% in Lithuania in 2019
- 20.09.2019 Estonia to revoke long-term visa fee waiver for Ukrainian, Belarusian nationals
- 20.09.2019 EBRD to withdraw from Lithuania's Siauliu Bankas, to stay in Citadele – new Baltics head
- 20.09.2019 83% жителей Латвии оценивают качество содержания автодорог летом как удовлетворительное
- 20.09.2019 SEB: литовцы лидеры по покупкам в интернете среди стран Балтии
- 20.09.2019 Банк Латвии снизил прогноз прироста ВВП на 2019 год
- 20.09.2019 Литовцы в поездках за рубеж в 2019 году потратили 490 млн. евро
- 20.09.2019 Новый глава ЕБРР в Балтийских странах: ЕБРР уйдет из Siauliu bankas, в Citadele останется