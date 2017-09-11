Estonia: The dwelling price index continued to increase in the 2nd quarter

According to Statistics Estonia, in the 2nd quarter of 2019, the dwelling price index changed by 0.9% compared to the 1st quarter and by 5.8% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, the prices of houses have increased by 6.2% and the prices of apartments by 5.7%. Apartment prices increased by 5.7% in Tallinn, by 6% in areas bordering the capital with Tartu and Pärnu cities and by 4.5% in the rest of Estonia.





The dwelling price index expresses the changes in square metre prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings and it is compiled for apartments and houses (detached, semi-detached and terraced houses).











