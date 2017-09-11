Analytics, Construction, Estonia, Real Estate, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 20.09.2019, 11:07
Estonia: The dwelling price index continued to increase in the 2nd quarter
In the 2nd quarter of 2019, the owner-occupied housing price index remained on the same level compared to the 1st quarter and changed by 3.7% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018.
The owner-occupied housing price index expresses the changes in the prices of the acquisition of dwellings new to the household sector and other goods and services that households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers. The index consists of four parts: the acquisition of dwellings, other services related to the acquisition of dwellings, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance connected with dwellings.
For the statistical activity “Dwelling price index and owner-occupied housing price index”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Finance commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.
