Estonia: The dwelling price index continued to increase in the 2nd quarter

Egne Säinast Analyst Economic and Environmental Statistics Department Statistics Estonia, 20.09.2019.
According to Statistics Estonia, in the 2nd quarter of 2019, the dwelling price index changed by 0.9% compared to the 1st quarter and by 5.8% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, the prices of houses have increased by 6.2% and the prices of apartments by 5.7%. Apartment prices increased by 5.7% in Tallinn, by 6% in areas bordering the capital with Tartu and Pärnu cities and by 4.5% in the rest of Estonia.

The dwelling price index expresses the changes in square metre prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings and it is compiled for apartments and houses (detached, semi-detached and terraced houses).



In the 2nd quarter of 2019, the owner-occupied housing price index remained on the same level compared to the 1st quarter and changed by 3.7% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018.


The owner-occupied housing price index expresses the changes in the prices of the acquisition of dwellings new to the household sector and other goods and services that households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers. The index consists of four parts: the acquisition of dwellings, other services related to the acquisition of dwellings, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance connected with dwellings.


For the statistical activity “Dwelling price index and owner-occupied housing price index”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Finance commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.




