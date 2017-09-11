Analytics, Labour-market, Latvia, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Monday, 16.09.2019, 14:26

Latvia: Number of job vacancies rose by 5.9 thousand or 23.8% in the 2nd quarter

Andžejs Čerņavskis Wage Statistics Section, 16.09.2019.Print version
Data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that in the 2nd quarter of 2019 there were 30.5 thousand job vacancies in Latvia, which is 5.9 thousand vacancies or 23.8 % more than in the 2nd quarter of 2018. In public sector there were 8.6 thousand and in private sector 21.9 thousand vacant jobs. Over the year, the number of job vacancies in private sector grew by 4.5 thousand or 25.6% while in public sector by 1.4 thousand or 19.3%.



Out of the total number of jobs in Latvia (both occupied and vacant), 3.2% positions were vacant, of which 2.9% in public sector and 3.3% in private sector.


Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, in the 2nd quarter of 2019 the number of occupied posts in the country increased by 14.0 thousand or 1.5% (rise of 13.7 thousand or 2.2% in private sector and of 0.4 thousand in public sector).


Occupied posts and job vacancies by sector


 

Q2 2018, thousand

Q2 2019, thousand

Changes, %

Job vacancies, total

24.6

30.5

23.8

Private sector

17.5

21.9

25.6

Public sector

7.2

8.6

19.3

Occupied posts, total

910.9

925.0

1.5

Private sector

621.4

635.1

2.2

Public sector

289.6

289.9

0.1

The highest share of job vacancies was recorded among craft and related trades workers (5 % of all jobs in this occupational group) as well as plant and machine operators and assemblers (4.1%). Over the year, the sharpest rise was recorded in the demand for skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers, clerical support workers, elementary occupations, plant and machine operators and assemblers, as well as professionals.



The highest share of job vacancies was recorded among craft and related trades workers (5% of all jobs in this occupational group) as well as plant and machine operators and assemblers (4.1%). Over the year, the sharpest rise was recorded in the demand for skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers, clerical support workers, elementary occupations, plant and machine operators and assemblers, as well as professionals.

Job vacancies and occupied posts by main kind of economic activity


 

  Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Job vacancies, thousand

Occupied posts, thousand

Job vacancy rate, %

Job vacancies, thousand

Occupied posts, thousand

Job vacancy rate, %

Total

24.6

910.9

2.6

30.5

925.0

3.2

Agriculture, forestry and fishing (A)

0.4

22.8

1.7

0.8

23.1

3.3

Mining and quarrying (B)

0.1

3.7

2.0

0.2

3.8

4.3

Manufacturing (C)

3.5

113.4

3.0

4.5

113.2

3.9

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D)

0.2

12.0

1.7

0.3

11.7

2.6

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (E)

0.2

7.9

3.0

0.3

8.1

3.2

Construction (F)

2.6

64.2

3.9

3.4

66.3

4.9

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (G)

4.5

145.3

3.0

5.4

148.1

3.5

Transportation and storage (H)

2.2

76.4

2.9

2.7

77.6

3.4

Accommodation and food service activities (I)

1.5

36.2

3.9

1.4

38.4

3.5

Information and communication (J)

0.7

34.3

2.1

0.7

35.1

2.1

Financial and insurance activities (K)

0.3

17.2

1.7

0.3

17.7

1.6

Real estate activities (L)

0.4

28.0

1.4

0.2

28.1

0.8

Professional, scientific and technical activities (M)

0.4

41.8

0.9

0.8

41.8

1.8

Administrative and support service activities (N)

0.9

39.0

2.3

1.2

40.6

2.9

Public administration and defence; compulsory social security (O)

3.4

64.2

5.1

4.1

63.9

6.1

Education (P)

1.0

96.7

1.1

1.3

97.6

1.3

Human health and social work activities (Q)

1.9

67.9

2.7

2.2

70.1

3.0

Arts, entertainment and recreation (R)

0.3

25.6

1.0

0.4

25.8

1.4

Other service activities (S)

0.1

14.1

0.7

0.3

14.1

1.8

At the end of the 2nd quarter of 2019, the largest share of job vacancies was observed in Riga region (3.7% of all jobs within the capital or 19.4 thousand), whereas the lowest in Vidzeme region (2.0% or 1.2 thousand).


CSB is compiling information on occupied posts and job vacancies in breakdown by region based on the address of the office or main activity of an enterprise or institution.


Compared to the neighbouring countries Lithuania and Estonia, Latvia has the largest share of job vacancies (3.2 %), followed by Estonia (1.8%) and Lithuania (1.4%). In the 2nd quarter of the year, European Union average indicator constituted 2.3%.


Absolute changes and percentage changes are calculated from the data not converted into thousands.





Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 