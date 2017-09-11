Analytics, Labour-market, Latvia, Statistics
Monday, 16.09.2019, 14:26
Latvia: Number of job vacancies rose by 5.9 thousand or 23.8% in the 2nd quarter
Out of the total number of jobs in Latvia (both occupied and vacant), 3.2% positions were vacant, of which 2.9% in public sector and 3.3% in private sector.
Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, in the 2nd quarter of 2019 the number of occupied posts in the country increased by 14.0 thousand or 1.5% (rise of 13.7 thousand or 2.2% in private sector and of 0.4 thousand in public sector).
Occupied
posts and job vacancies by sector
|
|
Q2
2018, thousand
|
Q2
2019, thousand
|
Changes,
%
|
Job vacancies, total
|
24.6
|
30.5
|
23.8
|
Private sector
|
17.5
|
21.9
|
25.6
|
Public sector
|
7.2
|
8.6
|
19.3
|
Occupied posts, total
|
910.9
|
925.0
|
1.5
|
Private sector
|
621.4
|
635.1
|
2.2
|
Public sector
|
289.6
|
289.9
|
0.1
Job
vacancies and occupied posts by main kind of economic activity
|
|
Q2 2018
|
Q2
2019
|
Job
vacancies, thousand
|
Occupied
posts, thousand
|
Job
vacancy rate, %
|
Job
vacancies, thousand
|
Occupied
posts, thousand
|
Job
vacancy rate, %
|
Total
|
24.6
|
910.9
|
2.6
|
30.5
|
925.0
|
3.2
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing (A)
|
0.4
|
22.8
|
1.7
|
0.8
|
23.1
|
3.3
|
Mining and quarrying (B)
|
0.1
|
3.7
|
2.0
|
0.2
|
3.8
|
4.3
|
Manufacturing (C)
|
3.5
|
113.4
|
3.0
|
4.5
|
113.2
|
3.9
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
(D)
|
0.2
|
12.0
|
1.7
|
0.3
|
11.7
|
2.6
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and
remediation activities (E)
|
0.2
|
7.9
|
3.0
|
0.3
|
8.1
|
3.2
|
Construction (F)
|
2.6
|
64.2
|
3.9
|
3.4
|
66.3
|
4.9
|
Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles
and motorcycles (G)
|
4.5
|
145.3
|
3.0
|
5.4
|
148.1
|
3.5
|
Transportation and storage (H)
|
2.2
|
76.4
|
2.9
|
2.7
|
77.6
|
3.4
|
Accommodation and food service activities (I)
|
1.5
|
36.2
|
3.9
|
1.4
|
38.4
|
3.5
|
Information and communication (J)
|
0.7
|
34.3
|
2.1
|
0.7
|
35.1
|
2.1
|
Financial and insurance activities (K)
|
0.3
|
17.2
|
1.7
|
0.3
|
17.7
|
1.6
|
Real estate activities (L)
|
0.4
|
28.0
|
1.4
|
0.2
|
28.1
|
0.8
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
(M)
|
0.4
|
41.8
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
41.8
|
1.8
|
Administrative and support service activities (N)
|
0.9
|
39.0
|
2.3
|
1.2
|
40.6
|
2.9
|
Public administration and defence; compulsory social
security (O)
|
3.4
|
64.2
|
5.1
|
4.1
|
63.9
|
6.1
|
Education (P)
|
1.0
|
96.7
|
1.1
|
1.3
|
97.6
|
1.3
|
Human health and social work activities (Q)
|
1.9
|
67.9
|
2.7
|
2.2
|
70.1
|
3.0
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation (R)
|
0.3
|
25.6
|
1.0
|
0.4
|
25.8
|
1.4
|
Other service activities (S)
|
0.1
|
14.1
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
14.1
|
1.8
At the end of the 2nd quarter of 2019, the largest share of job vacancies was observed in Riga region (3.7% of all jobs within the capital or 19.4 thousand), whereas the lowest in Vidzeme region (2.0% or 1.2 thousand).
CSB is compiling information on occupied posts and job vacancies in breakdown by region based on the address of the office or main activity of an enterprise or institution.
Compared to the neighbouring countries Lithuania and Estonia, Latvia has the largest share of job vacancies (3.2 %), followed by Estonia (1.8%) and Lithuania (1.4%). In the 2nd quarter of the year, European Union average indicator constituted 2.3%.
Absolute changes and percentage changes are calculated from the data not converted into thousands.
