Latvia: Number of job vacancies rose by 5.9 thousand or 23.8% in the 2nd quarter

Data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that in the 2nd quarter of 2019 there were 30.5 thousand job vacancies in Latvia, which is 5.9 thousand vacancies or 23.8 % more than in the 2nd quarter of 2018. In public sector there were 8.6 thousand and in private sector 21.9 thousand vacant jobs. Over the year, the number of job vacancies in private sector grew by 4.5 thousand or 25.6% while in public sector by 1.4 thousand or 19.3%.









Out of the total number of jobs in Latvia (both occupied and vacant), 3.2% positions were vacant, of which 2.9% in public sector and 3.3% in private sector.





Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, in the 2nd quarter of 2019 the number of occupied posts in the country increased by 14.0 thousand or 1.5% (rise of 13.7 thousand or 2.2% in private sector and of 0.4 thousand in public sector).





Occupied posts and job vacancies by sector

Q2 2018, thousand Q2 2019, thousand Changes, % Job vacancies, total 24.6 30.5 23.8 Private sector 17.5 21.9 25.6 Public sector 7.2 8.6 19.3 Occupied posts, total 910.9 925.0 1.5 Private sector 621.4 635.1 2.2 Public sector 289.6 289.9 0.1





The highest share of job vacancies was recorded among craft and related trades workers (5 % of all jobs in this occupational group) as well as plant and machine operators and assemblers (4.1%). Over the year, the sharpest rise was recorded in the demand for skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers, clerical support workers, elementary occupations, plant and machine operators and assemblers, as well as professionals.













Job vacancies and occupied posts by main kind of economic activity

Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Job vacancies, thousand Occupied posts, thousand Job vacancy rate, % Job vacancies, thousand Occupied posts, thousand Job vacancy rate, % Total 24.6 910.9 2.6 30.5 925.0 3.2 Agriculture, forestry and fishing (A) 0.4 22.8 1.7 0.8 23.1 3.3 Mining and quarrying (B) 0.1 3.7 2.0 0.2 3.8 4.3 Manufacturing (C) 3.5 113.4 3.0 4.5 113.2 3.9 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D) 0.2 12.0 1.7 0.3 11.7 2.6 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (E) 0.2 7.9 3.0 0.3 8.1 3.2 Construction (F) 2.6 64.2 3.9 3.4 66.3 4.9 Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (G) 4.5 145.3 3.0 5.4 148.1 3.5 Transportation and storage (H) 2.2 76.4 2.9 2.7 77.6 3.4 Accommodation and food service activities (I) 1.5 36.2 3.9 1.4 38.4 3.5 Information and communication (J) 0.7 34.3 2.1 0.7 35.1 2.1 Financial and insurance activities (K) 0.3 17.2 1.7 0.3 17.7 1.6 Real estate activities (L) 0.4 28.0 1.4 0.2 28.1 0.8 Professional, scientific and technical activities (M) 0.4 41.8 0.9 0.8 41.8 1.8 Administrative and support service activities (N) 0.9 39.0 2.3 1.2 40.6 2.9 Public administration and defence; compulsory social security (O) 3.4 64.2 5.1 4.1 63.9 6.1 Education (P) 1.0 96.7 1.1 1.3 97.6 1.3 Human health and social work activities (Q) 1.9 67.9 2.7 2.2 70.1 3.0 Arts, entertainment and recreation (R) 0.3 25.6 1.0 0.4 25.8 1.4 Other service activities (S) 0.1 14.1 0.7 0.3 14.1 1.8



