Analytics, Banks, Economics, GDP, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 13.09.2019, 22:38
The current account deficit stood at 1.3% of GDP in the second quarter
The deficit of the balance of trade in goods increased quarter-on-quarter to –9.1% of GDP on account of a decline in the value of exports (–5.3% year-on-year) in parallel with a rise in the value of imports (4.5% year-on-year). The value of exports of goods decreased mostly for the groups of goods associated with the re-export trade flows, such as machinery, metal products. Meanwhile, products of wood, a group of goods that has continuously supported export growth, experienced a fall in the unit value as well as the volume of their exports. At the same time, the value of imports of goods increased mainly on account of the imported products of the chemical industry and mineral products. The above decline in re-export flows is also confirmed by shrinking imports of machinery and metal products.
The surplus of the balance of services expanded to 8.3% of GDP in quarter-on-quarter terms and, thus, continued the previously observed trend of imports growing at a slightly more rapid rate than exports (nonetheless, the net balance is still increasing). In the breakdown by service group, growth of transportation services, information and communication technology services and other business services support both exports and imports. Taking into account both the balances of goods and services, the overall balance of trade posted a deficit of 0.8% of GDP in the second quarter of 2019.
In the second quarter of 2019, the largest flows recorded on the primary income account showed no notable deviations from the recent levels: the balance recorded a deficit of 133.4 million euro or 1.7% of GDP on account of dividends paid to foreign investors which were partly offset by positive flows of remuneration of employees and financing from the European Union (EU) funds. Meanwhile, in the second quarter of 2019 the relatively more volatile flows of secondary income account recorded a surplus amounting to 99.7 million euro or 1.3% of GDP where the contributions to the EU budget from value added tax and gross national income own resources were in balance with the net positive flows of transfers of EU funds, households as well as other financial corporations.
In the second quarter of 2019, the financial account posted decreases in both assets (–904.5 million euro) and liabilities (–1420.8 million euro) reflecting a net outflow of financing. The largest flows are related to a decrease in government liabilities in the form of short-term deposits and loans respectively as well as a decrease in the short-term deposits of monetary financial institutions and the general government on the liabilities side.
With respect to dividends paid to foreign investors (including those calculated in the previous quarters), direct investment in Latvia shrank by 61.5 million euro or 0.8% of GDP in the second quarter of 2019. Nonetheless, in the first half of 2019 overall foreign direct investment in Latvia amounted to 110.8 million euro or 0.8% of GDP.
- 13.09.2019 ЛСС: правительство продолжает решать бюджетные проблемы за счет самоуправлений
- 13.09.2019 Кариньш: бюджет 2020 года можно считать социально ответственным
- 13.09.2019 Главный экономист Swedbank: Низкие процентные ставки сохранятся надолго
- 13.09.2019 ABLV Bank хочет через суд взыскать с Киркорова 650 тыс. евро
- 13.09.2019 Спецлицензию на таксомоторные услуги в Рижском аэропорту получила "Red Cab"
- 13.09.2019 Правительство Латвии распределило на приоритетные меры в 2020 году свыше 192 млн. евро
- 13.09.2019 Профсоюз медицинских работников Латвии расценивает действия правительства как безответственные
- 13.09.2019 ABLV Bank wants to enforce EUR 650,000 from Russian pop singer Kirkorov
- 13.09.2019 At least five children hospitalized for food poisoning in Sigulda
- 13.09.2019 How bread and cereals prices vary across the EU