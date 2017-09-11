The current account deficit stood at 1.3% of GDP in the second quarter

With the value of exports of goods declining and thus exerting a downward pressure on the overall trade balance, the current account overall recorded a deficit of 96.8 million euro or 1.3% of GDP in the second quarter of 2019.

The deficit of the balance of trade in goods increased quarter-on-quarter to –9.1% of GDP on account of a decline in the value of exports (–5.3% year-on-year) in parallel with a rise in the value of imports (4.5% year-on-year). The value of exports of goods decreased mostly for the groups of goods associated with the re-export trade flows, such as machinery, metal products. Meanwhile, products of wood, a group of goods that has continuously supported export growth, experienced a fall in the unit value as well as the volume of their exports. At the same time, the value of imports of goods increased mainly on account of the imported products of the chemical industry and mineral products. The above decline in re-export flows is also confirmed by shrinking imports of machinery and metal products.



The surplus of the balance of services expanded to 8.3% of GDP in quarter-on-quarter terms and, thus, continued the previously observed trend of imports growing at a slightly more rapid rate than exports (nonetheless, the net balance is still increasing). In the breakdown by service group, growth of transportation services, information and communication technology services and other business services support both exports and imports. Taking into account both the balances of goods and services, the overall balance of trade posted a deficit of 0.8% of GDP in the second quarter of 2019.





Trade balance (% of GDP)











