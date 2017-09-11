Latvia: In the 2nd quarter of 2019, hourly labour costs grew by 8.9%

Seasonally non-adjusted data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, in the 2nd quarter of 2019 hourly labour costs rose by 8.9% or 79 cents, reaching EUR 9.60. Seasonally adjusted data show increase of 7.0%.

Rise in hourly labour costs recorded in all economic activities

Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, in the 2nd quarter of 2019 hourly labour costs increased in all economic activities. Sharpest upturn was recorded in human health and social work activities (of 18.0%), information and communication (13.4%), water supply; sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities (11.9%), administrative and support service activities as well as manufacturing (10.9% in each).





Hourly labour costs are influenced not only by changes in wages, salaries and other labour costs, but also by the fluctuations in the number of hours worked and employees over the year.

In the sectors indicating sharper hourly labour cost rise, greater influence was exerted by the increase in regular earnings and irregular premiums and bonuses, employers’ voluntary social security contributions (additional pension insurance contributions, health and life insurance contributions, etc.), as well as decline in the number of hours worked. It should be noted that, compared to the corresponding period of 2018, in the 2nd quarter of 2019 reduction in the number of hours worked was influenced by the smaller number of working days.





The smallest increase in hourly labour costs was recorded in mining and quarrying (of 1.7%).