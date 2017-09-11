Analytics, Latvia, Statistics, Wages
Latvia: In the 2nd quarter of 2019, hourly labour costs grew by 8.9%
Rise in hourly labour costs recorded in all economic activities
Compared to
the 2nd quarter of 2018, in the 2nd quarter of
2019 hourly labour costs increased in all economic activities. Sharpest upturn
was recorded in human health and social work activities (of 18.0%), information
and communication (13.4%), water supply; sewerage, waste management, and
remediation activities (11.9%), administrative and support service activities
as well as manufacturing (10.9% in each).
Hourly
labour costs are influenced not only by changes in wages, salaries and other
labour costs, but also by the fluctuations in the number of hours worked and
employees over the year.
In the
sectors indicating sharper hourly labour cost rise, greater influence was
exerted by the increase in regular earnings and irregular premiums and bonuses,
employers’ voluntary social security contributions (additional pension
insurance contributions, health and life insurance contributions, etc.), as
well as decline in the number of hours worked. It should be noted that,
compared to the corresponding period of 2018, in the 2nd quarter
of 2019 reduction in the number of hours worked was influenced by the smaller
number of working days.
The
smallest increase in hourly labour costs was recorded in mining and quarrying
(of 1.7%).
Highest labour costs still recorded in financial and insurance activities, while lowest in accommodation and food service activities
In the 2nd quarter
of 2019, the highest hourly labour costs were registered in financial and
insurance activities (EUR 18.88), information and communication
(EUR 15.56), energy sector (EUR 13.83), public administration and
defence (EUR 11.75), as well as professional, scientific and technical
activities (EUR 10.38). The lowest hourly labour costs were recorded in in
accommodation and food service activities (EUR 6.71), other service activities
(that include activities of public and other organisations, repair of computers
and personal and household goods, washing and (dry-)cleaning, hairdressing and
other beauty treatment, funeral and related activities) (EUR 7.06), arts,
entertainment and recreation (EUR 7.79), education (EUR 8.25), real estate
activities (EUR 8.25), as well as trade (EUR 8.31).
Hourly
labour costs by main kind of economic activity
(seasonally
non-adjusted data, EUR)
|
|
Hourly
labour costs
|
of
which wages and salaries
|
2018 Q2
|
2019 Q2
|
changes,
%
|
2018 Q2
|
2019 Q2
|
Changes,
%
|
Total (B–S)
|
8.81
|
9.60
|
8.9
|
7.00
|
7.60
|
8.6
|
Mining and quarrying (B)
|
9.74
|
9.90
|
1.7
|
7.77
|
7.89
|
1.6
|
Manufacturing (C)
|
8.23
|
9.12
|
10.9
|
6.53
|
7.18
|
10.0
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
(D)
|
12.97
|
13.83
|
6.6
|
9.45
|
10.51
|
11.2
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and
remediation activities (E)
|
8.89
|
9.94
|
11.9
|
7.04
|
7.83
|
11.3
|
Construction (F)
|
8.33
|
8.92
|
7.1
|
6.68
|
7.12
|
6.6
|
Wholesale, retail sale;
repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (G)
|
7.78
|
8.31
|
6.8
|
6.21
|
6.61
|
6.3
|
Transportation and storage (H)
|
8.89
|
9.75
|
9.7
|
7.01
|
7.63
|
8.9
|
Accommodation and food service activities (I)
|
6.27
|
6.71
|
7.2
|
5.01
|
5.35
|
6.8
|
Information and communication (J)
|
13.72
|
15.56
|
13.4
|
10.91
|
12.33
|
12.9
|
Financial and insurance activities (K)
|
18.10
|
18.88
|
4.3
|
13.88
|
14.76
|
6.3
|
Real estate activities (L)
|
7.50
|
8.25
|
10.0
|
5.99
|
6.57
|
9.8
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
(M)
|
9.41
|
10.38
|
10.4
|
7.63
|
8.37
|
9.7
|
Administrative and support service activities (N)
|
7.72
|
8.56
|
10.9
|
6.19
|
6.84
|
10.5
|
Public administration and defence; compulsory social
security (O)
|
10.80
|
11.75
|
8.8
|
8.55
|
9.24
|
8.1
|
Education (P)
|
7.74
|
8.25
|
6.5
|
6.19
|
6.57
|
6.0
|
Human health and social work activities (Q)
|
8.42
|
9.94
|
18.0
|
6.71
|
7.87
|
17.3
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation (R)
|
7.16
|
7.79
|
8.8
|
5.77
|
6.22
|
7.8
|
Other service activities (S)
|
6.82
|
7.06
|
3.5
|
5.55
|
5.74
|
3.6
