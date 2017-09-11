Latvia: Unemployment level down to 5.9% in August

In late August, Latvia’s registered unemployment rate was 5.9% of the economically active population, down 0.1 percentage points from July, LETA was told at the State Employment Agency.

The number of people registered with the government agency as unemployed dropped by 983 over the past month to 54,390 at the end of August.





The lowest unemployment rate was registered in Riga Region - 4.1%, unchanged from July while the highest joblessness was in Latgale province in eastern Latvia – 13.6%, down 0.2 percentage points.





Unemployment in Zemgale dropped 0.1 percentage points in July to 5.5%, in Vidzeme it dropped by 0.1 percentage points to 5.6%, and in Kurzeme - by 0.2 percentage points to 6.3%.