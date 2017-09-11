Analytics, Export, Foreign trade , Lithuania, Statistics
Lithuania's exports rise 6.9 pct in H1 y-o-y
Over the month (July, against June), exports
increased by 1.2%, imports – by 14.3%. The increase in exports was
influenced by an increase in exports of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits
(6 times), ground vehicles (15.6%). The increase in imports was determined
by an increase in imports of crude oil (35.5%), electrical machinery and
equipment and parts thereof (18.4%), iron and steel (62%). Mineral products
excluded, exports increased by 4.3, imports – 13.2%. Exports of goods of
Lithuanian origin decreased by 3.3%, mineral products excluded – increased
by 0.4%.
Over the year (July 2019, against July 2018), exports
increased by 2.1, imports – 10.3%. The increase in exports was influenced
by an increase in exports of ground vehicles (25.4%), furniture (13.9%), oil
seeds and oleaginous fruits (91%). The increase in imports was determined by an
increase in imports of crude oil (39.4%), electrical machinery and equipment
and parts thereof (17.7%), pharmaceuticals (31.1%). Mineral products excluded,
exports increased by 4.4, imports – 7.5%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian
origin decreased by 2.3%, mineral products excluded – increased by 1.7%.
In January–July 2019, against the same period of 2018,
exports and imports increased by 6.9 and 6.2% respectively. The
increase in exports was determined by an increase in exports of ground vehicles
(20.2%), cereals (72.7%), petroleum products (4.4%). The increase in imports
was influenced by an increase in imports of crude oil (16.4%), ground vehicles
(6.4%), pharmaceuticals (10.7%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased
by 7, imports – 5.1%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by
6.3%, mineral products excluded – 6.9%.
In January–July 2019, the most important Lithuania’s
partners in exports were Russia (13.2%), Latvia (9.4%), Poland (8.5%) and
Germany (7.6%), while in imports – Russia (16.5%), Poland
(11.6%), Germany (11.4 %) and Latvia (7 %). Most of the goods
of Lithuanian origin were exported to Germany (9.5%), Poland (9.5%),
Latvia (7.5%), Sweden (6.7%) and the United States (5.5%).
In January–July 2019, the largest share in Lithuania’s
exports and imports fell within mineral products (13.9 and 20.6% respectively),
machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment (14.6 and 16.3%
respectively) and products of the chemical and allied industries (11.2 and 12.4%
respectively). As for the goods of Lithuanian origin, the largest share in
exports fell within petroleum products (18.6%), miscellaneous manufactured
articles (11.7%), prepared foodstuffs, beverages and spirits, tobacco and
manufactured tobacco substitutes (9%), products of the chemical and allied
industries (8.5%).
Table 1. Foreign trade balance
EUR mln
|
|
Exports
|
Imports
|
Balance
|
Total
|
Exports
of goods of Lithuanian origin
|
January–July
2018
|
15 819.5
|
9 643.4
|
17 430.8
|
–1 611.3
|
I
quarter
|
6 528.0
|
4 005.9
|
7 228.6
|
–700.6
|
April
|
2 065.0
|
1 197.8
|
2 340.9
|
–275.9
|
May
|
2 344.7
|
1 440.6
|
2 701.4
|
–356.8
|
June
|
2 473.7
|
1 536.1
|
2 609.6
|
–135.9
|
II
quarter
|
6 883.3
|
4 174.6
|
7 652.0
|
–768.6
|
July
|
2 408.2
|
1 463.0
|
2 550.2
|
–142.0
|
III
quarter
|
7 243.8
|
4 499.9
|
7 804.9
|
–561.0
|
IV
quarter
|
7 615.9
|
4 604.9
|
8 257.2
|
–641.3
|
2018
|
28 271.0
|
17 285.3
|
30 942.6
|
–2 671.6
|
January–July
2019
|
16 910.6
|
10 251.9
|
18 510.0
|
–1 599.4
|
January
|
2 287.7
|
1 463.8
|
2 382.2
|
–94.5
|
February
|
2 260.6
|
1 357.9
|
2 520.1
|
–259.5
|
March
|
2 550.6
|
1 500.3
|
2 695.1
|
–144.4
|
I
quarter
|
7 098.9
|
4 322.0
|
7 597.4
|
–498.5
|
April
|
2 426.2
|
1 483.9
|
2 669.8
|
–243.5
|
May1
|
2 496.4
|
1 537.8
|
2 968.7
|
–472.3
|
June1
|
2 429.8
|
1 478.2
|
2 461.6
|
–31.8
|
II
quarter1
|
7 352.5
|
4 499.9
|
8 100.0
|
–747.6
|
July
|
2 459.2
|
1 430.0
|
2 812.6
|
–353.3
_________________________
1 Revised data
Table 2. Structure of and changes in foreign trade by BEC in January–July 2019
|
BEC
|
Exports
|
Imports
|
Value,
EUR million
|
Share,
%
|
Change,
against the respective period of 2018, %
|
Value,
EUR million
|
Share,
%
|
Change,
against the respective period of 2018, %
|
Total
|
16 910.6
|
100.0
|
6.9
|
18 510.0
|
100.0
|
6.2
|
Capital
goods
|
1 995.3
|
11.8
|
–1.8
|
2 763.6
|
14.9
|
–5.9
|
Intermediate
goods
|
9 079.8
|
53.7
|
11.6
|
10 708.8
|
57.9
|
8.9
|
Consumption
goods
|
4 745.6
|
28.1
|
2.6
|
4 139.4
|
22.4
|
4.7
|
Motor
spirit
|
686.2
|
4.1
|
–6.4
|
26.7
|
0.1
|
–49.8
|
Passenger
motor cars
|
325.9
|
1.9
|
63.6
|
833.1
|
4.5
|
29.0
|
Other
|
77.8
|
0.5
|
–15.7
|
38.4
|
0.2
|
2.8 t.
Table 3. Structure of and changes in trade with key
foreign partners2 in January–July 2019
|
|
Exports
|
|
Imports
|
Value,
EUR million
|
Share,
%
|
Share
of goods of Lithuanian origin, %
|
Change,
against the respective period of 2018, %
|
Value,
EUR million
|
Share,
%
|
Change,
against the respective period of 2018, %
|
Total
|
16 910.6
|
100.0
|
60.6
|
6.9
|
Total
|
18 510.0
|
100.0
|
6.2
|
EU
28
|
10 136.6
|
59.9
|
69.2
|
7.8
|
EU
28
|
12 444.8
|
67.2
|
2.1
|
Euro
area
|
6 360.4
|
37.6
|
65.7
|
8.1
|
Euro
area
|
8 294.7
|
44.8
|
2.0
|
Russia
|
2 238.5
|
13.2
|
7.9
|
3.4
|
Russia
|
3 061.2
|
16.5
|
38.3
|
Latvia
|
1 585.7
|
9.4
|
48.4
|
1.1
|
Poland
|
2 144.6
|
11.6
|
5.2
|
Poland
|
1 430.9
|
8.5
|
67.9
|
10.1
|
Germany
|
2 101.1
|
11.4
|
–3.6
|
Germany
|
1 292.3
|
7.6
|
75.6
|
8.8
|
Latvia
|
1 287.5
|
7.0
|
3.3
|
Estonia
|
841.5
|
5.0
|
52.0
|
9.5
|
Netherlands
|
927.3
|
5.0
|
8.2
|
Sweden
|
793.3
|
4.7
|
87.1
|
5.6
|
Italy
|
856.4
|
4.6
|
–2.0
|
Netherlands
|
663.3
|
3.9
|
74.6
|
26.6
|
Sweden
|
689.8
|
3.7
|
2.6
|
United
Kingdom
|
658.4
|
3.9
|
82.6
|
5.7
|
Estonia
|
624.0
|
3.4
|
16.8
|
Belarus
|
643.6
|
3.8
|
13.9
|
6.2
|
France
|
580.3
|
3.1
|
–2.5
|
United
States
|
610.1
|
3.6
|
92.3
|
–27.1
|
China
|
544.1
|
2.9
|
13.0
|
Ukraine
|
560.6
|
3.3
|
69.9
|
28.0
|
Belgium
|
507.5
|
2.7
|
–10.7
|
Norway
|
464.5
|
2.7
|
87.0
|
5.1
|
Finland
|
467.0
|
2.5
|
6.0
|
France
|
430.3
|
2.5
|
76.7
|
3.7
|
Belarus
|
461.4
|
2.5
|
7.8
|
Denmark
|
428.2
|
2.5
|
79.1
|
4.3
|
United
Kingdom
|
461.4
|
2.5
|
–4.0
|
Italy
|
387.8
|
2.3
|
80.4
|
8.4
|
Kazakhstan
|
366.9
|
2.0
|
–42.4
|
Other
|
3 881.6
|
23.1
|
71.2
|
–
|
Other
|
3 429.5
|
18.6
|
–
_________________________
2 Partner country: in case of exports – country of destination; in case of imports in trade with the EU countries – country of consignment, in trade with the non-EU countries – country of origin of the good.
Table 4. Commodity structure of and changes in exports in
January–July 2019
|
CN sections, chapters
|
Value,
EUR million
|
Share,
%
|
Share
of goods of Lithuanian origin, %
|
Change,
against the respective period of 2018, %
|
|
Total
|
16 910.6
|
100.0
|
60.6
|
6.9
|
XVI
|
Machinery
and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound
recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and
reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
|
2 470.0
|
14.6
|
29.9
|
1.9
|
84
|
Machinery
and mechanical appliances; parts thereof
|
1 392.4
|
8.2
|
19.1
|
3.5
|
V
|
Mineral
products
|
2 358.2
|
13.9
|
88.2
|
6.3
|
27
|
Mineral
fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous
substances; mineral waxes
|
2 332.2
|
13.8
|
88.3
|
6.3
|
2710
|
Petroleum
products
|
2 042.7
|
12.1
|
93.5
|
4.4
|
VI
|
Products
of the chemical or allied industries
|
1 901.2
|
11.2
|
45.8
|
11.3
|
31
|
Fertilisers
|
531.4
|
3.1
|
81.1
|
23.4
|
XX
|
Miscellaneous
manufactured articles
|
1 399.5
|
8.3
|
86.0
|
7.3
|
94
|
Furniture
and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings
|
1 305.0
|
7.7
|
89.8
|
8.7
|
IV
|
Prepared
foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco
substitutes
|
1 264.0
|
7.5
|
72.6
|
2.5
|
24
|
Tobacco
and manufactured tobacco substitutes
|
376.6
|
2.2
|
99.4
|
–7.8
|
VII
|
Plastics
and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof
|
1 167.9
|
6.9
|
73.4
|
9.6
|
39
|
Plastics
and articles thereof
|
1 094.1
|
6.5
|
77.3
|
9.7
|
XV
|
Base
metals and articles of base metal
|
1 008.6
|
6.0
|
49.8
|
0.8
|
73
|
Articles
of iron or steel
|
433.7
|
2.6
|
64.2
|
9.5
|
|
Other
|
5 341.2
|
31.6
|
57.7
|
–
Table 5. Commodity structure of and changes in exports of
goods of Lithuanian origin in January–July 2019
|
CN sections, chapters
|
Value,
EUR million
|
Share,
%
|
Change,
against the respective period of 2018, %
|
|
Total
|
10 251.9
|
100.0
|
6.3
|
V
|
Mineral
products
|
2 079.9
|
20.3
|
3.9
|
27
|
Mineral
fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous
substances; mineral waxes
|
2 059.8
|
20.1
|
3.9
|
2710
|
Petroleum
products
|
1 909.7
|
18.6
|
2.7
|
XX
|
Miscellaneous
manufactured articles
|
1 203.3
|
11.7
|
9.5
|
94
|
Furniture
and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings
|
1 171.6
|
11.4
|
9.7
|
IV
|
Prepared
foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco
substitutes
|
918.1
|
9.0
|
2.2
|
24
|
Tobacco
and manufactured tobacco substitutes
|
374.4
|
3.7
|
–6.5
|
VI
|
Products
of the chemical or allied industries
|
871.1
|
8.5
|
14.8
|
31
|
Fertilisers
|
430.9
|
4.2
|
20.7
|
VII
|
Plastics
and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof
|
856.9
|
8.4
|
10.6
|
39
|
Plastics
and articles thereof
|
845.5
|
8.2
|
10.5
|
XVI
|
Machinery
and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound
recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and
reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
|
738.9
|
7.2
|
7.9
|
85
|
Electrical
machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers
|
473.2
|
4.6
|
6.1
|
|
Other
|
3 583.7
|
34.9
|
–
Table 6. Commodity structure of and changes in imports in
January–July 2019
|
CN sections, chapters
|
Value,
EUR million
|
Share,
%
|
Change,
against the respective period of 2018, %
|
|
Total
|
18 510.0
|
100.0
|
6.2
|
V
|
Mineral
products
|
3 811.3
|
20.6
|
10.7
|
27
|
Mineral
fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous
substances; mineral waxes
|
3 649.7
|
19.7
|
10.8
|
2709
|
Crude
petroleum
|
2 582.9
|
14.0
|
16.4
|
XVI
|
Machinery
and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound
recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and
reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
|
3 019.1
|
16.3
|
–1.4
|
84
|
Machinery
and mechanical appliances; parts thereof
|
1 745.9
|
9.4
|
–3.3
|
VI
|
Products
of the chemical or allied industries
|
2 291.8
|
12.4
|
11.8
|
30
|
Pharmaceutical
products
|
663.9
|
3.6
|
10.7
|
XVII
|
Vehicles,
aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment
|
1 970.3
|
10.6
|
8.6
|
87
|
Vehicles
other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories
thereof
|
1 877.7
|
10.1
|
6.4
|
XV
|
Base
metals and articles of base metal
|
1 266.8
|
6.8
|
5.5
|
72
|
Iron
and steel
|
429.5
|
2.3
|
0.9
|
VII
|
Plastics
and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof
|
982.4
|
5.3
|
4.3
|
39
|
Plastics
and articles thereof
|
824.9
|
4.5
|
3.8
|
IV
|
Prepared
foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco
substitutes
|
944.0
|
5.1
|
6.9
|
22
|
Beverages,
spirits and vinegar
|
256.2
|
1.4
|
7.0
|
|
Other
|
4 224.3
|
22.9
|
–
Exports and imports dynamics, 2015–2019
EUR thousand
Table 7. Volume and changes in exports and imports
|
Period
|
Exports
|
Exports
of goods of Lithuanian origin
|
Imports
|
Balance
|
value,
EUR million
|
change,
compared to the previous month, %
|
value,
EUR million
|
change,
compared to the previous month, %
|
share
in total exports, %
|
value,
EUR million
|
change,
compared to the previous month, %
|
EUR million
|
2018-07
|
2 408.2
|
−2.6
|
1 463.0
|
−4.8
|
60.8
|
2 550.2
|
−2.3
|
−142.0
|
2018-08
|
2 541.9
|
5.6
|
1 580.7
|
8.0
|
62.2
|
2 697.2
|
5.8
|
−155.3
|
2018-09
|
2 293.8
|
−9.8
|
1 456.2
|
−7.9
|
63.5
|
2 557.5
|
−5.2
|
−263.7
|
2018-10
|
2 716.0
|
18.4
|
1 688.9
|
16.0
|
62.2
|
3 005.5
|
17.5
|
−289.4
|
2018-11
|
2 627.6
|
−3.3
|
1 589.2
|
−5.9
|
60.5
|
2 780.1
|
−7.5
|
−152.5
|
2018-12
|
2 272.2
|
−13.5
|
1 326.8
|
−16.5
|
58.4
|
2 471.5
|
−11.1
|
−199.3
|
2019-01
|
2 287.7
|
0.7
|
1 463.8
|
10.3
|
64.0
|
2 382.2
|
−3.6
|
−94.5
|
2019-02
|
2 260.6
|
−1.2
|
1 357.9
|
−7.2
|
60.1
|
2 520.1
|
5.8
|
−259.5
|
2019-03
|
2 550.6
|
12.8
|
1 500.3
|
10.5
|
58.8
|
2 695.1
|
6.9
|
−144.4
|
2019-04
|
2 426.2
|
−4.9
|
1 483.9
|
−1.1
|
61.2
|
2 669.8
|
−0.9
|
−243.5
|
2019-05
|
2 496.4
|
2.9
|
1 537.8
|
3.6
|
61.6
|
2 968.7
|
11.2
|
−472.3
|
2019-06
|
2 429.8
|
−2.7
|
1 478.2
|
−3.9
|
60.8
|
2 461.6
|
−17.1
|
−31.8
|
2019-07
|
2 459.2
|
1.2
|
1 430.0
|
−3.3
|
58.1
|
2 812.6
|
14.3
|
−353.3
Note. Due
to rounding, the sum of lines or columns in some tables may disagree with the
“Total”.
