Lithuania's exports rise 6.9 pct in H1 y-o-y

In July 2019, exports amounted to EUR 2.46 bn, imports – EUR 2.81 bn. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin amounted to EUR 1.43 bn. The foreign trade deficit of Lithuania amounted to EUR 0.35 bn.

Over the month (July, against June), exports increased by 1.2%, imports – by 14.3%. The increase in exports was influenced by an increase in exports of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits (6 times), ground vehicles (15.6%). The increase in imports was determined by an increase in imports of crude oil (35.5%), electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof (18.4%), iron and steel (62%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 4.3, imports – 13.2%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin decreased by 3.3%, mineral products excluded – increased by 0.4%.

Over the year (July 2019, against July 2018), exports increased by 2.1, imports – 10.3%. The increase in exports was influenced by an increase in exports of ground vehicles (25.4%), furniture (13.9%), oil seeds and oleaginous fruits (91%). The increase in imports was determined by an increase in imports of crude oil (39.4%), electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof (17.7%), pharmaceuticals (31.1%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 4.4, imports – 7.5%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin decreased by 2.3%, mineral products excluded – increased by 1.7%.

In January–July 2019, against the same period of 2018, exports and imports increased by 6.9 and 6.2% respectively. The increase in exports was determined by an increase in exports of ground vehicles (20.2%), cereals (72.7%), petroleum products (4.4%). The increase in imports was influenced by an increase in imports of crude oil (16.4%), ground vehicles (6.4%), pharmaceuticals (10.7%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 7, imports – 5.1%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 6.3%, mineral products excluded – 6.9%.

In January–July 2019, the most important Lithuania’s partners in exports were Russia (13.2%), Latvia (9.4%), Poland (8.5%) and Germany (7.6%), while in imports – Russia (16.5%), Poland (11.6%), Germany (11.4 %) and Latvia (7 %). Most of the goods of Lithuanian origin were exported to Germany (9.5%), Poland (9.5%), Latvia (7.5%), Sweden (6.7%) and the United States (5.5%).

In January–July 2019, the largest share in Lithuania’s exports and imports fell within mineral products (13.9 and 20.6% respectively), machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment (14.6 and 16.3% respectively) and products of the chemical and allied industries (11.2 and 12.4% respectively). As for the goods of Lithuanian origin, the largest share in exports fell within petroleum products (18.6%), miscellaneous manufactured articles (11.7%), prepared foodstuffs, beverages and spirits, tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (9%), products of the chemical and allied industries (8.5%).





Table 1. Foreign trade balance

EUR mln





Exports Imports Balance Total Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin January–July 2018 15 819.5 9 643.4 17 430.8 –1 611.3 I quarter 6 528.0 4 005.9 7 228.6 –700.6 April 2 065.0 1 197.8 2 340.9 –275.9 May 2 344.7 1 440.6 2 701.4 –356.8 June 2 473.7 1 536.1 2 609.6 –135.9 II quarter 6 883.3 4 174.6 7 652.0 –768.6 July 2 408.2 1 463.0 2 550.2 –142.0 III quarter 7 243.8 4 499.9 7 804.9 –561.0 IV quarter 7 615.9 4 604.9 8 257.2 –641.3 2018 28 271.0 17 285.3 30 942.6 –2 671.6 January–July 2019 16 910.6 10 251.9 18 510.0 –1 599.4 January 2 287.7 1 463.8 2 382.2 –94.5 February 2 260.6 1 357.9 2 520.1 –259.5 March 2 550.6 1 500.3 2 695.1 –144.4 I quarter 7 098.9 4 322.0 7 597.4 –498.5 April 2 426.2 1 483.9 2 669.8 –243.5 May1 2 496.4 1 537.8 2 968.7 –472.3 June1 2 429.8 1 478.2 2 461.6 –31.8 II quarter1 7 352.5 4 499.9 8 100.0 –747.6 July 2 459.2 1 430.0 2 812.6 –353.3

_________________________

1 Revised data



Table 2. Structure of and changes in foreign trade by BEC in January–July 2019





BEC Exports Imports Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Total 16 910.6 100.0 6.9 18 510.0 100.0 6.2 Capital goods 1 995.3 11.8 –1.8 2 763.6 14.9 –5.9 Intermediate goods 9 079.8 53.7 11.6 10 708.8 57.9 8.9 Consumption goods 4 745.6 28.1 2.6 4 139.4 22.4 4.7 Motor spirit 686.2 4.1 –6.4 26.7 0.1 –49.8 Passenger motor cars 325.9 1.9 63.6 833.1 4.5 29.0 Other 77.8 0.5 –15.7 38.4 0.2 2.8 t.

Table 3. Structure of and changes in trade with key foreign partners2 in January–July 2019





Exports Imports Value, EUR million Share, % Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Total 16 910.6 100.0 60.6 6.9 Total 18 510.0 100.0 6.2 EU 28 10 136.6 59.9 69.2 7.8 EU 28 12 444.8 67.2 2.1 Euro area 6 360.4 37.6 65.7 8.1 Euro area 8 294.7 44.8 2.0 Russia 2 238.5 13.2 7.9 3.4 Russia 3 061.2 16.5 38.3 Latvia 1 585.7 9.4 48.4 1.1 Poland 2 144.6 11.6 5.2 Poland 1 430.9 8.5 67.9 10.1 Germany 2 101.1 11.4 –3.6 Germany 1 292.3 7.6 75.6 8.8 Latvia 1 287.5 7.0 3.3 Estonia 841.5 5.0 52.0 9.5 Netherlands 927.3 5.0 8.2 Sweden 793.3 4.7 87.1 5.6 Italy 856.4 4.6 –2.0 Netherlands 663.3 3.9 74.6 26.6 Sweden 689.8 3.7 2.6 United Kingdom 658.4 3.9 82.6 5.7 Estonia 624.0 3.4 16.8 Belarus 643.6 3.8 13.9 6.2 France 580.3 3.1 –2.5 United States 610.1 3.6 92.3 –27.1 China 544.1 2.9 13.0 Ukraine 560.6 3.3 69.9 28.0 Belgium 507.5 2.7 –10.7 Norway 464.5 2.7 87.0 5.1 Finland 467.0 2.5 6.0 France 430.3 2.5 76.7 3.7 Belarus 461.4 2.5 7.8 Denmark 428.2 2.5 79.1 4.3 United Kingdom 461.4 2.5 –4.0 Italy 387.8 2.3 80.4 8.4 Kazakhstan 366.9 2.0 –42.4 Other 3 881.6 23.1 71.2 – Other 3 429.5 18.6 –

_________________________

2 Partner country: in case of exports – country of destination; in case of imports in trade with the EU countries – country of consignment, in trade with the non-EU countries – country of origin of the good.

Table 4. Commodity structure of and changes in exports in January–July 2019





CN sections, chapters Value, EUR million Share, % Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Total 16 910.6 100.0 60.6 6.9 XVI Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles 2 470.0 14.6 29.9 1.9 84 Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof 1 392.4 8.2 19.1 3.5 V Mineral products 2 358.2 13.9 88.2 6.3 27 Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes 2 332.2 13.8 88.3 6.3 2710 Petroleum products 2 042.7 12.1 93.5 4.4 VI Products of the chemical or allied industries 1 901.2 11.2 45.8 11.3 31 Fertilisers 531.4 3.1 81.1 23.4 XX Miscellaneous manufactured articles 1 399.5 8.3 86.0 7.3 94 Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings 1 305.0 7.7 89.8 8.7 IV Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 1 264.0 7.5 72.6 2.5 24 Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 376.6 2.2 99.4 –7.8 VII Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof 1 167.9 6.9 73.4 9.6 39 Plastics and articles thereof 1 094.1 6.5 77.3 9.7 XV Base metals and articles of base metal 1 008.6 6.0 49.8 0.8 73 Articles of iron or steel 433.7 2.6 64.2 9.5 Other 5 341.2 31.6 57.7 –

Table 5. Commodity structure of and changes in exports of goods of Lithuanian origin in January–July 2019





CN sections, chapters Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Total 10 251.9 100.0 6.3 V Mineral products 2 079.9 20.3 3.9 27 Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes 2 059.8 20.1 3.9 2710 Petroleum products 1 909.7 18.6 2.7 XX Miscellaneous manufactured articles 1 203.3 11.7 9.5 94 Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings 1 171.6 11.4 9.7 IV Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 918.1 9.0 2.2 24 Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 374.4 3.7 –6.5 VI Products of the chemical or allied industries 871.1 8.5 14.8 31 Fertilisers 430.9 4.2 20.7 VII Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof 856.9 8.4 10.6 39 Plastics and articles thereof 845.5 8.2 10.5 XVI Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles 738.9 7.2 7.9 85 Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers 473.2 4.6 6.1 Other 3 583.7 34.9 –

Table 6. Commodity structure of and changes in imports in January–July 2019





CN sections, chapters Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Total 18 510.0 100.0 6.2 V Mineral products 3 811.3 20.6 10.7 27 Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes 3 649.7 19.7 10.8 2709 Crude petroleum 2 582.9 14.0 16.4 XVI Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles 3 019.1 16.3 –1.4 84 Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof 1 745.9 9.4 –3.3 VI Products of the chemical or allied industries 2 291.8 12.4 11.8 30 Pharmaceutical products 663.9 3.6 10.7 XVII Vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment 1 970.3 10.6 8.6 87 Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof 1 877.7 10.1 6.4 XV Base metals and articles of base metal 1 266.8 6.8 5.5 72 Iron and steel 429.5 2.3 0.9 VII Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof 982.4 5.3 4.3 39 Plastics and articles thereof 824.9 4.5 3.8 IV Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 944.0 5.1 6.9 22 Beverages, spirits and vinegar 256.2 1.4 7.0 Other 4 224.3 22.9 –

Exports and imports dynamics, 2015–2019

EUR thousand













Table 7. Volume and changes in exports and imports





Period Exports Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin Imports Balance value, EUR million change, compared to the previous month, % value, EUR million change, compared to the previous month, % share in total exports, % value, EUR million change, compared to the previous month, % EUR million 2018-07 2 408.2 −2.6 1 463.0 −4.8 60.8 2 550.2 −2.3 −142.0 2018-08 2 541.9 5.6 1 580.7 8.0 62.2 2 697.2 5.8 −155.3 2018-09 2 293.8 −9.8 1 456.2 −7.9 63.5 2 557.5 −5.2 −263.7 2018-10 2 716.0 18.4 1 688.9 16.0 62.2 3 005.5 17.5 −289.4 2018-11 2 627.6 −3.3 1 589.2 −5.9 60.5 2 780.1 −7.5 −152.5 2018-12 2 272.2 −13.5 1 326.8 −16.5 58.4 2 471.5 −11.1 −199.3 2019-01 2 287.7 0.7 1 463.8 10.3 64.0 2 382.2 −3.6 −94.5 2019-02 2 260.6 −1.2 1 357.9 −7.2 60.1 2 520.1 5.8 −259.5 2019-03 2 550.6 12.8 1 500.3 10.5 58.8 2 695.1 6.9 −144.4 2019-04 2 426.2 −4.9 1 483.9 −1.1 61.2 2 669.8 −0.9 −243.5 2019-05 2 496.4 2.9 1 537.8 3.6 61.6 2 968.7 11.2 −472.3 2019-06 2 429.8 −2.7 1 478.2 −3.9 60.8 2 461.6 −17.1 −31.8 2019-07 2 459.2 1.2 1 430.0 −3.3 58.1 2 812.6 14.3 −353.3

Note. Due to rounding, the sum of lines or columns in some tables may disagree with the “Total”.