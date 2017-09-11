Analytics, Export, Foreign trade , Lithuania, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Tuesday, 10.09.2019, 11:06

Lithuania's exports rise 6.9 pct in H1 y-o-y

Zita Kuzmickaitė, Chief Specialist, International Trade and Foreign Investment Statistics Division, 10.09.2019.Print version
In July 2019, exports amounted to EUR 2.46 bn, imports – EUR 2.81 bn. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin amounted to EUR 1.43 bn. The foreign trade deficit of Lithuania amounted to EUR 0.35 bn.

Over the month (July, against June), exports increased by 1.2%, imports – by 14.3%. The increase in exports was influenced by an increase in exports of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits (6 times), ground vehicles (15.6%). The increase in imports was determined by an increase in imports of crude oil (35.5%), electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof (18.4%), iron and steel (62%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 4.3, imports – 13.2%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin decreased by 3.3%, mineral products excluded – increased by 0.4%.

 

Over the year (July 2019, against July 2018), exports increased by 2.1, imports – 10.3%. The increase in exports was influenced by an increase in exports of ground vehicles (25.4%), furniture (13.9%), oil seeds and oleaginous fruits (91%). The increase in imports was determined by an increase in imports of crude oil (39.4%), electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof (17.7%), pharmaceuticals (31.1%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 4.4, imports – 7.5%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin decreased by 2.3%, mineral products excluded – increased by 1.7%.

 

In January–July 2019, against the same period of 2018, exports and imports increased by 6.9 and 6.2% respectively. The increase in exports was determined by an increase in exports of ground vehicles (20.2%), cereals (72.7%), petroleum products (4.4%). The increase in imports was influenced by an increase in imports of crude oil (16.4%), ground vehicles (6.4%), pharmaceuticals (10.7%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 7, imports – 5.1%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 6.3%, mineral products excluded – 6.9%.

 

In January–July 2019, the most important Lithuania’s partners in exports were Russia (13.2%), Latvia (9.4%), Poland (8.5%) and Germany (7.6%), while in imports – Russia (16.5%), Poland (11.6%), Germany (11.4 %) and Latvia (7 %). Most of the goods of Lithuanian origin were exported to Germany (9.5%), Poland (9.5%), Latvia (7.5%), Sweden (6.7%) and the United States (5.5%).

 

In January–July 2019, the largest share in Lithuania’s exports and imports fell within mineral products (13.9 and 20.6% respectively), machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment (14.6 and 16.3% respectively) and products of the chemical and allied industries (11.2 and 12.4% respectively). As for the goods of Lithuanian origin, the largest share in exports fell within petroleum products (18.6%), miscellaneous manufactured articles (11.7%), prepared foodstuffs, beverages and spirits, tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (9%), products of the chemical and allied industries (8.5%).


Table 1. Foreign trade balance
EUR mln


 

Exports

Imports

Balance

Total

Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin

January–July 2018

15 819.5

9 643.4

17 430.8

–1 611.3

I quarter

6 528.0

4 005.9

7 228.6

–700.6

April

2 065.0

1 197.8

2 340.9

–275.9

May

2 344.7

1 440.6

2 701.4

–356.8

June

2 473.7

1 536.1

2 609.6

–135.9

II quarter

6 883.3

4 174.6

7 652.0

–768.6

July

2 408.2

1 463.0

2 550.2

–142.0

III quarter

7 243.8

4 499.9

7 804.9

–561.0

IV quarter

7 615.9

4 604.9

8 257.2

–641.3

2018 

28 271.0

17 285.3

30 942.6

–2 671.6

January–July 2019

16 910.6

10 251.9

18 510.0

–1 599.4

January

2 287.7

1 463.8

2 382.2

–94.5

February

2 260.6

1 357.9

2 520.1

–259.5

March

2 550.6

1 500.3

2 695.1

–144.4

I quarter

7 098.9

4 322.0

7 597.4

–498.5

April

2 426.2

1 483.9

2 669.8

–243.5

May1

2 496.4

1 537.8

2 968.7

–472.3

June1

2 429.8

1 478.2

2 461.6

–31.8

II quarter1

7 352.5

4 499.9

8 100.0

–747.6

July

2 459.2

1 430.0

2 812.6

–353.3

_________________________
1 Revised data


Table 2. Structure of and changes in foreign trade by BEC in January–July 2019


BEC

Exports

Imports

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

Total

16 910.6

100.0

6.9

18 510.0

100.0

6.2

Capital goods

1 995.3

11.8

–1.8

2 763.6

14.9

–5.9

Intermediate goods

9 079.8

53.7

11.6

10 708.8

57.9

8.9

Consumption goods

4 745.6

28.1

2.6

4 139.4

22.4

4.7

Motor spirit

686.2

4.1

–6.4

26.7

0.1

–49.8

Passenger motor cars

325.9

1.9

63.6

833.1

4.5

29.0

Other

77.8

0.5

–15.7

38.4

0.2

2.8 t.

 

Table 3. Structure of and changes in trade with key foreign partners2 in January–July 2019


 

Exports

 

Imports

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

Total

16 910.6

100.0

60.6

6.9

Total

18 510.0

100.0

6.2

EU 28

10 136.6

59.9

69.2

7.8

EU 28

12 444.8

67.2

2.1

Euro area

6 360.4

37.6

65.7

8.1

Euro area

8 294.7

44.8

2.0

Russia

2 238.5

13.2

7.9

3.4

Russia

3 061.2

16.5

38.3

Latvia

1 585.7

9.4

48.4

1.1

Poland

2 144.6

11.6

5.2

Poland

1 430.9

8.5

67.9

10.1

Germany

2 101.1

11.4

–3.6

Germany

1 292.3

7.6

75.6

8.8

Latvia

1 287.5

7.0

3.3

Estonia

841.5

5.0

52.0

9.5

Netherlands

927.3

5.0

8.2

Sweden

793.3

4.7

87.1

5.6

Italy

856.4

4.6

–2.0

Netherlands

663.3

3.9

74.6

26.6

Sweden

689.8

3.7

2.6

United Kingdom

658.4

3.9

82.6

5.7

Estonia

624.0

3.4

16.8

Belarus

643.6

3.8

13.9

6.2

France

580.3

3.1

–2.5

United States

610.1

3.6

92.3

–27.1

China

544.1

2.9

13.0

Ukraine

560.6

3.3

69.9

28.0

Belgium

507.5

2.7

–10.7

Norway

464.5

2.7

87.0

5.1

Finland

467.0

2.5

6.0

France

430.3

2.5

76.7

3.7

Belarus

461.4

2.5

7.8

Denmark

428.2

2.5

79.1

4.3

United Kingdom

461.4

2.5

–4.0

Italy

387.8

2.3

80.4

8.4

Kazakhstan

366.9

2.0

–42.4

Other

3 881.6

23.1

71.2

Other

3 429.5

18.6

_________________________
2 Partner country: in case of exports – country of destination; in case of imports in trade with the EU countries – country of consignment, in trade with the non-EU countries – country of origin of the good.

 

Table 4. Commodity structure of and changes in exports in January–July 2019


CN sections, chapters

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

 

Total

16 910.6

100.0

60.6

6.9

XVI

Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

2 470.0

14.6

29.9

1.9

84

Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

1 392.4

8.2

19.1

3.5

V

Mineral products

2 358.2

13.9

88.2

6.3

27

Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

2 332.2

13.8

88.3

6.3

2710

Petroleum products

2 042.7

12.1

93.5

4.4

VI

Products of the chemical or allied industries

1 901.2

11.2

45.8

11.3

31

Fertilisers

531.4

3.1

81.1

23.4

XX

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

1 399.5

8.3

86.0

7.3

94

Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings

1 305.0

7.7

89.8

8.7

IV

Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

1 264.0

7.5

72.6

2.5

24

Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

376.6

2.2

99.4

–7.8

VII

Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof

1 167.9

6.9

73.4

9.6

39

Plastics and articles thereof

1 094.1

6.5

77.3

9.7

XV

Base metals and articles of base metal

1 008.6

6.0

49.8

0.8

73

Articles of iron or steel

433.7

2.6

64.2

9.5

 

Other

5 341.2

31.6

57.7

 

Table 5. Commodity structure of and changes in exports of goods of Lithuanian origin in January–July 2019


CN sections, chapters

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

 

Total

10 251.9

100.0

6.3

V

Mineral products

2 079.9

20.3

3.9

27

Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

2 059.8

20.1

3.9

2710

Petroleum products

1 909.7

18.6

2.7

XX

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

1 203.3

11.7

9.5

94

Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings

1 171.6

11.4

9.7

IV

Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

918.1

9.0

2.2

24

Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

374.4

3.7

–6.5

VI

Products of the chemical or allied industries

871.1

8.5

14.8

31

Fertilisers

430.9

4.2

20.7

VII

Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof

856.9

8.4

10.6

39

Plastics and articles thereof

845.5

8.2

10.5

XVI

Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

738.9

7.2

7.9

85

Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers

473.2

4.6

6.1

 

Other

3 583.7

34.9

 

Table 6. Commodity structure of and changes in imports in January–July 2019


CN sections, chapters

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

 

Total

18 510.0

100.0

6.2

V

Mineral products

3 811.3

20.6

10.7

27

Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

3 649.7

19.7

10.8

2709

Crude petroleum

2 582.9

14.0

16.4

XVI

Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

3 019.1

16.3

–1.4

84

Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

1 745.9

9.4

–3.3

VI

Products of the chemical or allied industries

2 291.8

12.4

11.8

30

Pharmaceutical products

663.9

3.6

10.7

XVII

Vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment

1 970.3

10.6

8.6

87

Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof

1 877.7

10.1

6.4

XV

Base metals and articles of base metal

1 266.8

6.8

5.5

72

Iron and steel

429.5

2.3

0.9

VII

Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof

982.4

5.3

4.3

39

Plastics and articles thereof

824.9

4.5

3.8

IV

Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

944.0

5.1

6.9

22

Beverages, spirits and vinegar

256.2

1.4

7.0

 

Other

4 224.3

22.9

 

Exports and imports dynamics, 2015–2019
EUR thousand




Table 7. Volume and changes in exports and imports


Period

Exports

Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin

Imports

Balance

value, EUR million

change, compared to the previous month, %

value, EUR million

change, compared to the previous month, %

share in total exports, %

value, EUR million

change, compared to the previous month, %

EUR million

2018-07

2 408.2

−2.6

1 463.0

−4.8

60.8

2 550.2

−2.3

−142.0

2018-08

2 541.9

5.6

1 580.7

8.0

62.2

2 697.2

5.8

−155.3

2018-09

2 293.8

−9.8

1 456.2

−7.9

63.5

2 557.5

−5.2

−263.7

2018-10

2 716.0

18.4

1 688.9

16.0

62.2

3 005.5

17.5

−289.4

2018-11

2 627.6

−3.3

1 589.2

−5.9

60.5

2 780.1

−7.5

−152.5

2018-12

2 272.2

−13.5

1 326.8

−16.5

58.4

2 471.5

−11.1

−199.3

2019-01

2 287.7

0.7

1 463.8

10.3

64.0

2 382.2

−3.6

−94.5

2019-02

2 260.6

−1.2

1 357.9

−7.2

60.1

2 520.1

5.8

−259.5

2019-03

2 550.6

12.8

1 500.3

10.5

58.8

2 695.1

6.9

−144.4

2019-04

2 426.2

−4.9

1 483.9

−1.1

61.2

2 669.8

−0.9

−243.5

2019-05

2 496.4

2.9

1 537.8

3.6

61.6

2 968.7

11.2

−472.3

2019-06

2 429.8

−2.7

1 478.2

−3.9

60.8

2 461.6

−17.1

−31.8

2019-07

2 459.2

1.2

1 430.0

−3.3

58.1

2 812.6

14.3

−353.3

Note. Due to rounding, the sum of lines or columns in some tables may disagree with the “Total”.

 




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 